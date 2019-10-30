Log in
GUDANG GARAM TBK PT

GUDANG GARAM TBK PT

(GGRM)
  Report  
News 
News

Gudang Garam Tbk PT : Nine-Month Net Profit Rose 26%

0
10/30/2019 | 04:48am EDT

By Yi Wei Wong

Indonesian tobacco company Gudang Garam (GGRM.JK) said its nine-month net profit rose 26% on higher domestic sales of its clove cigarettes and lower taxes.

The cigarette maker said Wednesday that net profit for the first nine months of the year was 7.243 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($516.4 million), compared with IDR5.762 trillion in the same period last year.

Revenue for the period was IDR81.721 trillion, compared with IDR69.889 trillion a year earlier, it said.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com

Financials (IDR)
Sales 2019 106 951 B
EBIT 2019 13 156 B
Net income 2019 9 337 B
Debt 2019 15 409 B
Yield 2019 4,73%
P/E ratio 2019 11,4x
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
EV / Sales2019 986x
EV / Sales2020 929x
Capitalization 105 488 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 68 931,96  IDR
Last Close Price 54 825,00  IDR
Spread / Highest target 82,4%
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susilo Wonowidjojo President Director
Juni Setiawati Wonowidjojo President Commissioner
Herry Susianto Director-Finance
Frank Willem van Gelder Independent Commissioner
Lucas Mulia Suhardja Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUDANG GARAM TBK PT7 509
ALTRIA GROUP-6.09%86 642
ITC LIMITED-12.05%43 893
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-4.77%39 808
HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK PT--.--%17 802
KT&G CORP--.--%10 980
