Gudang Garam Tbk PT : Nine-Month Net Profit Rose 26%

By Yi Wei Wong

Indonesian tobacco company Gudang Garam (GGRM.JK) said its nine-month net profit rose 26% on higher domestic sales of its clove cigarettes and lower taxes.

The cigarette maker said Wednesday that net profit for the first nine months of the year was 7.243 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($516.4 million), compared with IDR5.762 trillion in the same period last year.

Revenue for the period was IDR81.721 trillion, compared with IDR69.889 trillion a year earlier, it said.

