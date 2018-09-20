Log in
Guerbet : to present its innovative solutions offering for interventional imaging at CIRSE 2018

09/20/2018 | 07:09pm CEST

20.09.2018 18:00

Guerbet, the global specialist in contrast media and solutions for diagnostic and interventional medical imaging, has announced its presence at the 2018 annual congress of the CIRSE (Cardiovascular & Interventional Radiological Society of Europe), to be held from September 22 to 25, 2018 in Lisbon (Portugal).

Guerbet will present its innovative solutions for interventional imaging, currently driving its growth, at an exhibition booth and in its Innovation Lab. Events will include two symposia on vascular anomalies embolization and cTACE (conventional transarterial chemoembolization) procedures that will take place on Sunday, September 23 and Monday, September 24 from 1 to 2 p.m.

'Our participation is a further demonstration of our interventional imaging expertise and commitment'said Guerbet Interventional Radiology Commercial VP Thomas Bonnefont. 'We are continuing to develop our portfolio with the objective of helping healthcare professionals improve the quality of treatment in image-guided embolization procedures.'

Guerbet will be presenting its portfolio of new solutions, along with Guerbet's flagship product Lipiodol®Ultra Fluid, in the Guerbet Innovation Lab, enabling interventional radiologists to discover and test them.

Among these new solutions, Vectorio®, which is an innovative mixing and injection system that standardizes conventional transarterial chemoembolization (cTACE). It is a unique kit of medical devices resistant1to Lipiodol®Ultra Fluid that contains syringes, a patented stopcock and withdrawing accessories. Vectorio®was CE marked in August 2017. The kit is used for mixing and administering Lipiodol®Ultra Fluid combined with an anti-cancer drug during cTACE procedures in adults suffering from intermediate-stage hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

For 10 years, the CIRSE congress has been the most prominent annual event organized for interventional radiology professionals. Its 250 hours of workshops and conferences, involving international experts and more than a hundred exhibitors, have attracted some 6,700 participants in previous years. It is a unique opportunity for professionals to share their knowledge of imaging, minimally invasive interventional procedures and latest research findings.

Read the full press release

1Device functionality verified up to 24h in contact with Lipiodol® Ultra Fluid

Disclaimer

Guerbet SA published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 17:08:01 UTC
