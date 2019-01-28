GUESS? : Announces Appointment of Carlos Alberini as CEO

Today, Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) announced that Victor Herrero, Chief
Executive Officer and a Director, is leaving the company effective
February 2, 2019.
Maurice Marciano, Chairman of the Board, commented, “On behalf of the
Board of Directors, I want to thank Victor for his contributions during
his tenure and wish him well in his endeavors.”
Carlos Alberini, formerly the President and Chief Operating Officer of
the company from 2000 to 2010, has been appointed as the new CEO and a
Director of the company, effective upon his separation from his current
employer.
Mr. Alberini, after leaving the company, was Co-CEO of Restoration
Hardware until 2014, and a Director on the Board of Restoration Hardware
from 2010 until the present. From 2014 until the present, Mr. Alberini
has been the Chairman and CEO of Lucky Brand.
Maurice Marciano said, “I am very excited to have Carlos coming back as
CEO at GUESS?, Inc. He was instrumental in building the international
business in Europe and Asia during his 10-year tenure with the company.”
The company also announced that, at the request of the Board of
Directors, Paul Marciano has agreed to remain as Chief Creative Officer.
His employment will be “at will”.
During the transition, Maurice Marciano will be acting as interim Chief
Executive Officer.
