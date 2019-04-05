GUESS?, Inc. : Launches Vintage Program at Fred Segal Sunset with Circular Fashion in Mind

For the first time in its brand history, GUESS?, Inc. is introducing the
#GUESSVintage program with over 150 authenticated pieces to be sold
exclusively at LA based retailer Fred Segal on Sunset Boulevard in West
Hollywood. With the successful launch of GUESS Jeans USA, Nicolai
Marciano has teamed up with Sean Wotherspoon on a program to buy back
vintage GUESS items in order to create a special offering for the
nostalgia loving customer. This is the newest effort from GUESS, pulling
from its rich heritage while keeping circular fashion and sustainability
in mind.
The mens and womens collection of GUESS vintage ranges from jeans, denim
jackets, leather jackets, t-shirts, sweatshirts and more sourced from
around the globe. The pieces were curated by Sean Wotherspoon, of Round
Two Store notoriety, specifically for Fred Segal Sunset. “With the
explosion of vintage culture over the past decade, Sean and I wanted to
join our community in the celebration of GUESS archival pieces that have
stood the test of time,” said Marciano.
GUESS is committed to promoting circular fashion - the idea that
clothing should last and be continuously reused and recycled. Extending
the life of a garment by just nine months alone helps to reduce overall
environmental impact by 20-30%2. The GUESS Vintage denim
customer will help to save nearly 500 gallons1 of water – the
amount of water used to make a pair of denim jeans. For context, this is
equivalent to a day’s worth of drinking water for 1,000 people. GUESS is
also a signatory to the 2020 Circular Fashion System Commitment, a
global industry movement organized by the Global Fashion Agenda, to
initiate action on circularity in fashion.
Kicking off a 3-part event series at Fred Segal Sunset on April 10th,
consumers will be able to shop and participate in a customization
experience using dead-stock vintage t-shirt blanks from the 80’s and
90’s GUESS archives. Customers will be able to screen-print GUESS
archival graphics on the blanks to create their own vintage pieces. The
second event is set to take place on April 17th and the final
event on April 22nd in celebration of Earth Day.
The #GUESSVintage assortment will be available at Fred Segal Sunset from
April 10th through April 29th in store.
Find more information on the GUESS Vintage program at www.GUESSjeans.com
or @guessjeans
Learn more about the GUESS commitment to circular fashion at www.guess.com/sustainability
1 GUESS FY16-17 Sustainability Report; p.60 https://sustainability.guess.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/GUESS-FY16-17-Sustainability-Report.pdf
2 Global Fashion Agenda Garment Resale Toolkit, p.3 https://www.globalfashionagenda.com/commitment/#publications
About GUESS?, Inc.
Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since
successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs,
markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary
apparel, denim, handbags, watches, footwear and other related consumer
products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores
as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As
of February 2, 2019, the Company directly operated 1,161 retail stores
in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s licensees and
distributors operated 558 additional retail stores worldwide. As of
February 2, 2019, the Company and its licensees and distributors
operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information
about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.
