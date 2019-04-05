Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Guess?, Inc.    GES

GUESS?, INC.

(GES)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GUESS?, Inc. : Launches Vintage Program at Fred Segal Sunset with Circular Fashion in Mind

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 08:21pm EDT

For the first time in its brand history, GUESS?, Inc. is introducing the #GUESSVintage program with over 150 authenticated pieces to be sold exclusively at LA based retailer Fred Segal on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood. With the successful launch of GUESS Jeans USA, Nicolai Marciano has teamed up with Sean Wotherspoon on a program to buy back vintage GUESS items in order to create a special offering for the nostalgia loving customer. This is the newest effort from GUESS, pulling from its rich heritage while keeping circular fashion and sustainability in mind.

The mens and womens collection of GUESS vintage ranges from jeans, denim jackets, leather jackets, t-shirts, sweatshirts and more sourced from around the globe. The pieces were curated by Sean Wotherspoon, of Round Two Store notoriety, specifically for Fred Segal Sunset. “With the explosion of vintage culture over the past decade, Sean and I wanted to join our community in the celebration of GUESS archival pieces that have stood the test of time,” said Marciano.

GUESS is committed to promoting circular fashion - the idea that clothing should last and be continuously reused and recycled. Extending the life of a garment by just nine months alone helps to reduce overall environmental impact by 20-30%2. The GUESS Vintage denim customer will help to save nearly 500 gallons1 of water – the amount of water used to make a pair of denim jeans. For context, this is equivalent to a day’s worth of drinking water for 1,000 people. GUESS is also a signatory to the 2020 Circular Fashion System Commitment, a global industry movement organized by the Global Fashion Agenda, to initiate action on circularity in fashion.

Kicking off a 3-part event series at Fred Segal Sunset on April 10th, consumers will be able to shop and participate in a customization experience using dead-stock vintage t-shirt blanks from the 80’s and 90’s GUESS archives. Customers will be able to screen-print GUESS archival graphics on the blanks to create their own vintage pieces. The second event is set to take place on April 17th and the final event on April 22nd in celebration of Earth Day.

The #GUESSVintage assortment will be available at Fred Segal Sunset from April 10th through April 29th in store.

Find more information on the GUESS Vintage program at www.GUESSjeans.com or @guessjeans

Learn more about the GUESS commitment to circular fashion at www.guess.com/sustainability

1 GUESS FY16-17 Sustainability Report; p.60 https://sustainability.guess.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/GUESS-FY16-17-Sustainability-Report.pdf

2 Global Fashion Agenda Garment Resale Toolkit, p.3 https://www.globalfashionagenda.com/commitment/#publications

About GUESS?, Inc.

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of February 2, 2019, the Company directly operated 1,161 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s licensees and distributors operated 558 additional retail stores worldwide. As of February 2, 2019, the Company and its licensees and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GUESS?, INC.
08:21pGUESS?, INC. : Launches Vintage Program at Fred Segal Sunset with Circular Fashi..
BU
04/02GUESS?, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/29GUESS? : GUESS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
03/22GUESS? : Introduces guess eco collection for spring 2019
BU
03/20GUESS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
03/20GUESS?, INC. : Reports Fourth Quarter Results
BU
03/08GUESS?, INC. : to Webcast Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019..
BU
02/22GUESS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/05Bangladesh suppliers to H&M, Next lay off workers after wage protests
RE
02/04GUESS? : Introducing the Spring 2019 GUESS Advertising Campaign
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 2 732 M
EBIT 2020 133 M
Net income 2020 95,0 M
Finance 2020 229 M
Yield 2020 4,81%
P/E ratio 2020 16,07
P/E ratio 2021 13,52
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
Capitalization 1 530 M
Chart GUESS?, INC.
Duration : Period :
Guess?, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUESS?, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 24,0 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maurice Marciano Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sandeep Reddy Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Anthony Chidoni Independent Non-Executive Director
Alejandro Yemenidjian Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Gianluca Bolla Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUESS?, INC.-9.87%1 603
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL20.36%92 149
KERING26.94%74 730
FAST RETAILING CO LTD0.85%49 287
ROSS STORES17.16%34 932
HENNES & MAURITZ28.95%24 323
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About