GUESS?, Inc. : Partners with Global Music Superstar, J Balvin to Launch Capsule Collection

Global fashion brand teams up with global music superstar to create an exclusive ‘GUESS Vibras’ capsule collection designed by J Balvin

This spring, GUESS is proud to launch ‘GUESS Vibras’, a vibrant 42-piece capsule collection designed by multiple Latin Grammy award winner, J Balvin. The collection is set to launch February 7, 2019 in GUESS stores and online at shop.guess.com.

Hailing from Medellín, Colombia, Balvin is a leader of the second-generation reggaetón revolution propelling Latin Urban music to unprecedented global success. Balvin has quickly notched twelve #1 Latin singles, more than 50 million social media followers, and over 11 billion total YouTube views.

“Everything in this capsule is very 90’s Miami inspired,” says J Balvin. “The collection is about ‘Vibras’; nice energy, nice vibes, just smile and that’s what we need, all love. Partnering with GUESS and designing my first collaboration with a global brand has been a dream, and this really is just the beginning.”

Nicolai Marciano, Director of Brand Partnerships for GUESS?, Inc. and GUESS Jeans U.S.A., speaks to the capsule saying, “J Balvin is full of life and good energy. The entire collection is about vibes and what he represents to the culture and the music. Watching him express that through the GUESS lens in the campaign and his influence on the clothing and colors was transformational and a first for GUESS. To be able to make this happen with J Balvin and with GUESS is a special moment in time.”

“Watching the chemistry between J Balvin and Nicolai during the design process has been a great learning moment for me,” says Paul Marciano, Co-founder of GUESS?, Inc. “I was able to see how millennials think, create and translate what fashion means today for them. There are no rules!”

The 42-piece ‘GUESS Vibras’ collection, which is inspired by Balvin’s chart-topping “VIBRAS” album, includes a selection of ready-to-wear and accessories for both men and women. Balvin’s personal style and colorful, risk-taking aesthetic is infused within each piece. His hands-on design input makes this collaboration for GUESS another standout, bringing with it global appeal.

The women’s collection offers a series of oversized cut-off cropped tees, bodysuits, bandeaus, tank tops and track pants in red, yellow, white, hot pink and green hues. Matching color-blocked cut-off denim shorts and vest in royal blue, golden yellow, deep red and green are the stand out pieces of the capsule collection.

The men’s collection also offers color-blocked denim and vibrant track suits that lend a relaxed feel. Oversized men’s tees dipped in red, yellow and green tie-dye are seen alongside multi-striped shirts stamped with the “VIBRAS” album artwork and pair well with the kickboxing Vibras shorts. The GUESS Vibras collection also offers a variety of swimwear for both men and women in a bright and bold color palette that can be accessorized with 12 eyewear styles, socks and a multi-color color-blocked fanny pack equipped with a checkerboard guitar strap.

About J Balvin

Hailing from Medellín, Colombia, José Álvaro Osorio Balvin - better known to a legion of global fans as J BALVIN - has been praised by Billboard as “the biggest breakout act Latin music has seen in many years.” With a distinctive style all his own that pays reverence to the first-wave of Reggaeton stars from Puerto Rico, but fused with additional Colombian and mainstream hip-hop rhythms, more seductive than boastful lyrics, and a strong passion for fashion, J Balvin has become the undeniable leader of a second-generation Reggaeton revolution propelling Urban music back to the forefront of Latin music worldwide. Between his game-changing major-label debut album LA FAMILIA, multiplatinum successor ENERGIA (The #1 Latin album of 2016) and recent landmark singles such as Mi Gente, and Machika, J Balvin quickly notched ten #1 Latin singles, Over 50 million social media followers, and over TEN BILLION Total YouTube Views. With his distinctive style and chart success, J Balvin has also become one of Latin music’s most in-demand collaborators, having now worked with artists, such as Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande, Liam Payne, Major Lazer, Juanes, Camilla Cabelo, Nicky Jam, and more. Major award recognition has also followed, as J Balvin holds a Guinness World Record for the longest #1 run for a solo Latin single, has won back-to-back Latin Grammy Awards, multiple Billboard Latin Awards, BMI’s Songwriter Award for Contemporary Latin Song of the Year, and overall ARTIST OF THE YEAR recognition two years in a row at Univision’s Premio Lo Nuestro. J Balvin’s recently released new album VIBRAS has been hailed by TIME, Rolling Stone, Billboard and more as: “One of the Best Albums of 2018” while also propelling the Colombian star to #1 rankings on both YouTube & Spotify’s global charts as this summer’s #1 streaming artist in the world.

