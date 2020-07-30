GUESS?, Inc. : Wins Award for "Innovation in Reporting" for FY18-19 Sustainability Report

GUESS?, Inc. is proud to announce that the GUESS FY18-19 Sustainability Report: Evolution! Change for Good has won an award for “Innovation in Reporting” from the Corporate Register Reporting Awards 2020 (CRRA’20). GUESS also won first runner up for “Credibility through Assurance.”

Winners were selected across 11 categories based on criteria evaluating the quality of reporting content, communication and credibility, with over 80 organizations and over 150 entries submitted to CRRA’20. This is the Company’s first time submitting an application to CRRA, which is the only global corporate responsibility awards program, and is subject to vote by over 65,000 industry members.

“At GUESS, we take sustainability reporting very seriously, as it is the basis on which we can set goals, benchmark and communicate our progress to our stakeholders,” says Carlos Alberini, CEO of GUESS?, Inc. “We strongly believe that integrity and transparency in reporting is key to moving the industry forward, and we are thrilled to be recognized by the Corporate Register for this important work.”

GUESS was recognized for its Innovation in Reporting, which is a category for reporting that focuses on new ways of engaging stakeholders and communicating content that helps the industry to evolve. GUESS is one of the few U.S.-based apparel brands to obtain external assurance for sustainability reporting, which is rigorously reviewed by Big Four Accounting firm KPMG under the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants' (AICPA) AT 205 (“Examination Engagements”) guidance. The report is written in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, and presents data spanning three years for ease and comparability. The report offers a creative style and branded elements that accent the report and ensure readability and brand alignment, and the Company also offers an abridged version of the report, offered in multiple languages such as Spanish, Chinese, French, Italian and Korean, available on sustainability.guess.com/resources for its global audience.

About GUESS?, Inc.

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand.

About CR Reporting Awards

The 13th annual CR Reporting Awards (CRRA'20) recognizes the very best in corporate responsibility reporting, and are the only independent, global annual awards in this field. Voting was open to 65,000 registered users of CorporateRegister.com over a period of several months and ending in June 2020.

