GUESS?, Inc. : and TikTok Launch First-of-Its-Kind Fashion Partnership

GUESS?, Inc. (“GUESS”) (NYSE: GES) and TikTok
(“TikTok”) have partnered to launch TikTok’s first branded content in
the USA and first fashion branded content globally.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005348/en/
(Photo: Business Wire)
TikTok, Musical.ly, a short-form video content app which serves as an
incubation hub for digital culture, is dominating the social community
platform space. In the first quarter of 2018, TikTok was the world’s
most downloaded iOS app, according to US research firm Sensor Tower.
In an increasingly visual social media landscape, GUESS and TikTok are
bringing fashion content to the Millennials and Gen Z generations
through their preferred medium – short-form video. GUESS will be
launching the first ever fashion takeover on TikTok on Sept 1, 2018 that
will directly lead to the first TikTok promoted hashtag challenge in the
US. As each TikTok user opens the app during the GUESS brand flight,
they will be directed to the #InMyDenim challenge. The phenomenon of
hashtag challenges spreading across the globe are inspiring millions of
users to participate organically and enthusiastically in viral
call-to-actions whether for a cause or for fun.
GUESS will kick off the #InMyDenim challenge with beloved and popular
content creators including @ourfire (2.3M fans), @madison_willow (+983K
fans), @jammincammy (+184k fans), and @operamericano (+380k fans)
participating in the denim transformation challenge, a take on a native
meme from TikTok.
“Discovery and innovation are part of GUESS’ DNA. We are excited to be
the first major global brand to partner with TikTok in a truly organic
and innovative way,” said Edward Park, SVP of Retail and Digital at
GUESS. “These digital natives’ tastes and desires govern the future of
social media and culture. A cluttered brand space demands unique,
engaging content and integrated participation. Our partnership with
TikTok is an exciting evolution within our digital marketing strategy.”
“Trends often originate on TikTok and GUESS is known for being ahead of
the trends,” said Matty Lin, Director of Brand Partnerships at TikTok
US. “One of the reasons we chose to partner with GUESS for our first
ever branded content piece in the US is because they are a well-known
international fashion brand that's very recognizable to our users, who
are from all over the world. GUESS is very tied into the TikTok audience
and we are excited to see how the community jumps on the trend.”
The #InMyDenim hashtag challenge will run from Sept 1, 2018 through Sept
6, 2018 marking the first official launch of TikTok’s US brand
partnerships.
About GUESS?, Inc.
Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since
successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs,
markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary
apparel, denim, handbags, watches, footwear and other related consumer
products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores
as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As
of August 4, 2018, the Company directly operated 1,061 retail stores in
the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s licensees and distributors
operated 601 additional retail stores worldwide. As of August 4, 2018,
the Company and its licensees and distributors operated in approximately
100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please
visit www.guess.com.
About TikTok
TikTok is a destination for short-form mobile videos. Our mission is to
capture and present the world's creativity, knowledge, and moments that
matter, directly from the mobile phone. TikTok enables everyone to be a
creator and encourages users to share their passion and creative
expression through their videos. TikTok is based in Los Angeles, with
global offices in London, Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai, Beijing, Singapore,
Jakarta, Mumbai, and Moscow. In early 2018, TikTok was one of the most
downloaded apps in the world. TikTok is available worldwide for iOS
and Android. Visit tiktok.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005348/en/