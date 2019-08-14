Log in
GUESS?, INC.

Guess? : GUESS JEANS U.S.A. Presents GUESS Sport August 24 – 25, 2019

08/14/2019 | 11:01am EDT

GUESS JEANS U.S.A., a division of GUESS?, Inc. which pulls inspiration from the ‘90s presents GUESS SPORT, a capsule collection celebrating archival moments rooted in the culture of sports. Set to launch during the second annual LOT 5 pop-up experience on August 24 - 25, 2019, GUESS SPORT collection will be sold at the experiential activation alongside various LA based streetwear brands that have collaborated on limited edition runs of their own GUESS SPORT product.

GUESS JEANS U.S.A. Presents GUESS Sport Advertising Campaign (Photo: Business Wire)

The two-day pop-up experience in LOT 5 at the GUESS?, Inc. HQ in Downtown L.A. will offer a marketplace of fashion and an exhibition of professional and local athletes competing in their sports on various ramps, courts and fields set up in LOT 5. The unique, outdoor activation, complete with food, live performances, entertainment and sporting events, will celebrate the renewed energy of Downtown L.A., where parent company GUESS?, Inc. launched the Los Angeles denim industry almost 40 years ago.

The GUESS Sport capsule collection re-masters popular graphics and pieces from GUESS archives through updated materials with an emphasis on cut and sew. Mens and Womens pieces ranging from classic sweatshirts and sweatpants to t-shirts, workout tights and more are offered in vivid hues of purple, forest green, as well as heather grey. The GUESS SPORT capsule collection prices range from $40 - $110 for the apparel, $15 - $20 for the undergarments and $20 - $160 for the accessories.

Additionally, GUESS SPORT has tapped LA based streetwear brands Babylon, ROKIT, Pleasures, Guillermo Andrade of 424, Cali Thornhill Dewitt, Dr. Romanelli, Medicom Toy and Fontaine Cards to reimagine vintage GUESS iconography with a quality-first approach and attention to detail.

On-site activities at the 2-day GUESS SPORT activation include a programmed soccer field and basketball court, a carnival area, skate park, car show, sporting goods store where attendees can shop the collaborations as well as a stage with special performances by local artists. Each sporting ground will have a showcase for Professionals/Influencers to perform, a competitive tournament for Local teams and athletes, dunk contests, 3 Point contests and trophies for each competition. Free play will be open to attendees on a first come first serve basis.

To attend the GUESS SPORT activation, sign up at GuessJeans.com/LOT5.

LIST OF CURRENT RETAILERS PARTICIPATING

BABYLON – SKATEBOARDING

CALI THORNHILL DEWITT - CYCLING

DRX ROMANELLI – CUT & SEW PIECES

GJUSA – ATHLETIC

GUILLERMO ANDRADE OF 424 – SOCCER

PLEASURES – RACING

MEDICOM TOY - BEARBRICKS

ROKIT - BASKETBALL

FONTAINE CARDS

+ VARIOUS FOOD VENDORS

GUESS?. Inc Downtown Los Angeles HQ
@ GUESS Lot 5
2001 E 15th
Los Angeles CA 90021

About GUESS Jeans U.S.A.

GUESS, the globally recognized brand, is proud introduce GUESS Jeans U.S.A., a division of men’s and women’s clothing influenced from past collections and inspired by art, music, fashion and culture. Designed in Los Angeles and drawn out of the rich archives from the 80’s and 90’s, GUESS Jeans U.S.A. takes a quality first approach by globally sourcing and manufacturing the best fabrics and styles. Carefully curated each season, GUESS Jeans U.S.A. is a platform form artists that will offer essential silhouettes and exclusive pieces reintroduced and reinterpreted by industry cultural leaders such as A$AP Rocky, Darren Romanelli (DRx), Cali Thornhill Dewitt, Places+Faces and Sean Wotherspoon.


