Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Guess?, Inc.    GES

GUESS?, INC.

(GES)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Guess? : GUESS Jeans U.S.A. Kicked-off GUESS Sport August 24 – 25, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 10:47am EDT

On Saturday, August 24th and Sunday, August 25th, VIPs, social influencers and sports enthusiasts came together at LOT 5 for the launch of GUESS SPORT, a capsule collection celebrating archival moments rooted in the culture of sports.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005437/en/

GUESS Jeans U.S.A. Kicked-off GUESS Sport August 24 – 25, 2019 (Photo: Business Wire)

GUESS Jeans U.S.A. Kicked-off GUESS Sport August 24 – 25, 2019 (Photo: Business Wire)

GUESS JEANS U.S.A., a division of GUESS?, Inc. and spearheaded by Brand Partnerships Director, Nicolai Marciano, presented day one of the two-day pop-up experience in LOT 5 at the GUESS?, Inc. HQ in Downtown L.A.

The GUESS SPORT collection remasters popular graphics and pieces from GUESS archives with an emphasis on cut and sew. Men’s and Women’s pieces ranging from classic sweatshirts and sweatpants to t-shirts, workout tights and more in vivid hues of purple, forest green, as well as heather grey. The GUESS SPORT capsule collection prices range from $40 - $110 and includes an assortment of t-shirts, bodysuits, crew neck sweatshirts, biker shorts, sweatpants, crop tops, undergarments accessorized with slides, socks, side bags, totes and duffles.

Additionally, GUESS SPORT tapped LA-based streetwear brands Babylon, ROKIT, Pleasures, Guillermo Andrade of 424, Cali Thornhill Dewitt, DRx, Medicom Toy and Fontaine Cards to reimagine vintage GUESS iconography with a quality-first approach and attention to detail.

The GUESS Sport capsule collections will begin launching on guessjeans.com starting with GUESS Sport on Monday, August 26th, followed by ROKIT for GUESS Sport launching Tuesday, August 27th, Babylon for GUESS Sport launching Wednesday, August 28th, Cali Thornhill Dewitt launching Thursday, August 29th, Pleasures for GUESS Sport launching Friday, August 30th and Guillermo Andrade for GUESS Sport launching Saturday, August 31st.

The GUESS Sport festival presented by Buchanan’s was open to the public, offering consumers not only a buzzy marketplace to shop the collaborations, but also exciting exhibitions including a programmed soccer field and basketball court, a carnival area, skate park, car show, a sporting goods store where attendees can shop the collaborations as well as a stage with special performances by local artists. Each sporting ground showcased professionals and amateurs alike performing and competing in various contests such as slam dunk and three-point competitions, awarding trophies to winners.

The unique, outdoor activation was complete with LA’s most coveted food vendors, 40Love Afters Ice Cream, Amazebowls, Ground House Burger, Happy Ice, Harun food truck, Kogi and Wally's. Custom Buchanan’s cocktails were created to highlight the festival’s sporting theme for the weekend.

YG was the headliner of Saturday’s performances, while Shoreline Mafia headlined for Sunday’s performances, adding to the non-stop entertainment and sporting events, celebrating the renewed energy of Downtown L.A., where parent company GUESS?, Inc. launched the Los Angeles denim industry almost 40 years ago.

Notable guests included: Nicolai Marciano, YG, Shoreline Mafia, James Fauntleroy, Cozy Boyz, professional skateboarder, Dashawn Jordan, Guillermo Andrade, Barbie Blank, Cherie Noel, Kara Del Toro, Zack Bia, Brittney Elena and Renee Herbert.

Interviews and more content available upon request.

Links to photo galleries below:

SATURDAY EVENT IMAGERY:
http://mm.gettyimages.com/mm/nicePath/gyipa_public?nav=pr649959982

SUNDAY EVENT IMAGERY:
https://mm.gettyimages.com/mm/nicePath/gyipa_public?nav=pr649960174

Photo credit: Getty Images for GUESS SPORT

Hi Res Flay Lay Images of Collection
https://guess.ent.box.com/s/n1e4gyepxx3fb28t1nxvbh6juai4utae

GUESS SPORT Campaign + Collaboration Images
https://guess.ent.box.com/s/ark9csydoxxqmxrd09jgn6fheht2axiu

About GUESS Jeans U.S.A.

GUESS, the globally recognized brand, is proud to introduce GUESS Jeans U.S.A., a division of men’s and women’s clothing influenced from past collections and inspired by art, music, fashion and culture. Designed in Los Angeles and drawn out of the rich archives from the 80’s and 90’s, GUESS Jeans U.S.A. takes a quality first approach by globally sourcing and manufacturing the best fabrics and styles. Carefully curated each season, GUESS Jeans U.S.A. is a platform form artists that will offer essential silhouettes and exclusive pieces reintroduced and reinterpreted by industry cultural leaders such as A$AP Rocky, Darren Romanelli (DRx), Cali Thornhill Dewitt, Places+Faces and Sean Wotherspoon.

About Buchanan’s

BUCHANAN’S Blended Scotch Whisky is the ultimate choice for those who are working hard to follow their dreams and who enjoy sharing their success with others. BUCHANAN’S is a proud champion of Hispanic culture and believes Es Nuestro Momento to celebrate the new generation of leaders and their contributions to American culture. The BUCHANAN’S brand has more than 130 years of authentic heritage, and every bottle represents James Buchanan’s commitment to creating the finest blended Scotch Whiskies. The BUCHANAN’S Portfolio features five award-winning marques, including: BUCHANAN’S 12-Year-Old DeLuxe, BUCHANAN’S Master, BUCHANAN’S Select 15-Year-Old, BUCHANAN’S 18-Year-Old Special Reserve and BUCHANAN’S Red Seal. All of these marques have been recognized in the most prestigious international spirits competitions. For more information, visit www.BuchanansWhisky.com or connect with us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/BuchanansUS, Instagram: www.instagram.com/BuchanansWhisky, and Twitter: www.twitter.com/BuchanansUSA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GUESS?, INC.
10:47aGUESS? : GUESS Jeans U.S.A. Kicked-off GUESS Sport August 24 – 25, 2019
BU
08/16GUESS?, INC. : to Webcast Conference Call on Second Quarter 2020 Financial Resul..
BU
08/14GUESS? : GUESS JEANS U.S.A. Presents GUESS Sport August 24 – 25, 2019
BU
07/29GUESS? : MARCIANO for GUESS Unveils the Fall 2019 Collection and Advertising Cam..
BU
07/16GUESS? : Introducing the Fall 2019 GUESS Accessories Collection Advertising Camp..
BU
07/16GUESS? : Introducing the GUESS Fall 2019 Advertising Campaign
BU
06/18GUESS?, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/13GUESS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/06GUESS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
06/06GUESS?, INC. : Reports First Quarter Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 717 M
EBIT 2020 135 M
Net income 2020 91,0 M
Finance 2020 813 M
Yield 2020 3,50%
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,08x
EV / Sales2021 -0,02x
Capitalization 1 034 M
Chart GUESS?, INC.
Duration : Period :
Guess?, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUESS?, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 20,17  $
Last Close Price 14,43  $
Spread / Highest target 66,3%
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maurice Marciano Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sandeep Reddy Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Anthony Chidoni Independent Non-Executive Director
Alejandro Yemenidjian Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Gianluca Bolla Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUESS?, INC.-30.52%1 034
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL21.03%93 824
FAST RETAILING CO LTD18.19%61 810
KERING3.50%59 327
ROSS STORES23.74%37 545
HENNES & MAURITZ41.20%30 602
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group