  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/18 05:17:27 pm
22.27 USD   +0.68%
Guess? : GUESS Partners with J Balvin to Launch GUESS Vibras

09/18/2018 | 05:02pm CEST

Global fashion brand teams up with global music superstar to create an exclusive capsule collection of concert merchandise for J Balvin’s upcoming tour

GUESS, the global lifestyle brand famous for its iconic ad campaigns, concepted by Chief Creative Officer Paul Marciano, and their timeless trend setting denim are teaming with multiple Latin Grammy Award Winner J Balvin to introduce GUESS Vibras. The 7-piece capsule of concert merchandise is set to launch September 19th on tour with J Balvin and will be sold at select GUESS stores near the concert locations days leading up to each performance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005689/en/

GUESS Vibras (Photo: Business Wire)

GUESS Vibras (Photo: Business Wire)

“My partnership with GUESS, a brand that has strong roots in the Latin community, not only aligns with my personal brand, but with my community and fanbase as well,” says J Balvin. “I am so excited to launch an exclusive collection of concert merch on tour and officially bring the vibe of our music to fashion.”

“Working with Balvin we were able to tap into the energy of the 'VIBRAS' album, creating a special capsule transcending music into fashion,” says Nicolai Marciano, Director of Brand Partnerships. “The product inspiration and bold colors came from both the GUESS graphic archive and the 'VIBRAS' album artwork, finding alignment in both brands to offer something unique to the fans.”

The exclusive 7-piece GUESS Vibras collection, which is inspired by Balvin’s chart-topping “VIBRAS” album, and his personal style. The capsule includes vibrant colors; tie-dye hoodie and t-shirt as well as a color-blocked denim jacket and classic black and white long-sleeve shirt that reads GUESS Vibras International Tour across the back. Tour-specific caps and a multi-color color-blocked fanny pack equipped with a checkerboard guitar strap are covetable items that complete the ultimate concert-goer look. The exclusive GUESS x J Balvin Vibras triangle logo appears on the concert merchandise and accessories.

Visit GUESS.com or your local GUESS store for more information about upcoming tour dates, cities and a list of stores that will carry the capsule.

About GUESS?, Inc.

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of August 4, 2018, the Company directly operated 1,061 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s licensees and distributors operated 601 additional retail stores worldwide. As of August 4, 2018, the Company and its licensees and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

About J Balvin

Hailing from Medellín, Colombia, José Álvaro Osorio Balvin - better known to a legion of global fans as J BALVIN - has been praised by Billboard as “the biggest breakout act Latin music has seen in many years.” With a distinctive style all his own that pays reverence to the first-wave of Reggaeton stars from Puerto Rico, but fused with additional Colombian and mainstream hip-hop rhythms, more seductive than boastful lyrics, and a strong passion for fashion, J Balvin has become the undeniable leader of a second-generation Reggaeton revolution propelling Urban music back to the forefront of Latin music worldwide. Between his game-changing major-label debut album LA FAMILIA, multiplatinum successor ENERGIA (The #1 Latin album of 2016) and recent landmark singles such as Mi Gente, and Machika, J Balvin quickly notched ten #1 Latin singles, Over 50 million social media followers, and over TEN BILLION Total YouTube Views. With his distinctive style and chart success, J Balvin has also become one of Latin music’s most in-demand collaborators, having now worked with artists, such as Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande, Liam Payne, Major Lazer, Juanes, Camilla Cabelo, Nicky Jam, and more. Major award recognition has also followed, as J Balvin holds a Guinness World Record for the longest #1 run for a solo Latin single, has won back-to-back Latin Grammy Awards, multiple Billboard Latin Awards, BMI’s Songwriter Award for Contemporary Latin Song of the Year, and overall ARTIST OF THE YEAR recognition two years in a row at Univision’s Premio Lo Nuestro. J Balvin’s recently released new album VIBRAS has been hailed by TIME, Rolling Stone, Billboard and more as: “One of the Best Albums of 2018” while also propelling the Colombian star to #1 rankings on both YouTube & Spotify’s global charts as this summer’s #1 streaming artist in the world.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 581 M
EBIT 2019 114 M
Net income 2019 77,4 M
Finance 2019 267 M
Yield 2019 4,07%
P/E ratio 2019 23,12
P/E ratio 2020 17,18
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
Capitalization 1 792 M
