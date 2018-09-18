Guess? : GUESS Partners with J Balvin to Launch GUESS Vibras

GUESS, the global lifestyle brand famous for its iconic ad campaigns,
concepted by Chief Creative Officer Paul Marciano, and their timeless
trend setting denim are teaming with multiple Latin Grammy Award Winner
J Balvin to introduce GUESS Vibras. The 7-piece capsule of concert
merchandise is set to launch September 19th on tour with J
Balvin and will be sold at select GUESS stores near the concert
locations days leading up to each performance.
“My partnership with GUESS, a brand that has strong roots in the Latin
community, not only aligns with my personal brand, but with my community
and fanbase as well,” says J Balvin. “I am so excited to launch
an exclusive collection of concert merch on tour and officially bring
the vibe of our music to fashion.”
“Working with Balvin we were able to tap into the energy of the 'VIBRAS'
album, creating a special capsule transcending music into fashion,” says Nicolai
Marciano, Director of Brand Partnerships. “The product inspiration
and bold colors came from both the GUESS graphic archive and the
'VIBRAS' album artwork, finding alignment in both brands to offer
something unique to the fans.”
The exclusive 7-piece GUESS Vibras collection, which is inspired by
Balvin’s chart-topping “VIBRAS” album, and his personal style. The
capsule includes vibrant colors; tie-dye hoodie and t-shirt as well as a
color-blocked denim jacket and classic black and white long-sleeve shirt
that reads GUESS Vibras International Tour across the back.
Tour-specific caps and a multi-color color-blocked fanny pack equipped
with a checkerboard guitar strap are covetable items that complete the
ultimate concert-goer look. The exclusive GUESS x J Balvin Vibras
triangle logo appears on the concert merchandise and accessories.
Visit GUESS.com
or your local GUESS store for more information about upcoming tour
dates, cities and a list of stores that will carry the capsule.
About GUESS?, Inc.
Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since
successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs,
markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary
apparel, denim, handbags, watches, footwear and other related consumer
products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores
as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As
of August 4, 2018, the Company directly operated 1,061 retail stores in
the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s licensees and distributors
operated 601 additional retail stores worldwide. As of August 4, 2018,
the Company and its licensees and distributors operated in approximately
100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please
visit www.guess.com.
About J Balvin
Hailing from Medellín, Colombia, José Álvaro Osorio Balvin - better
known to a legion of global fans as J BALVIN - has been praised by
Billboard as “the biggest breakout act Latin music has seen in
many years.” With a distinctive style all his own that pays
reverence to the first-wave of Reggaeton stars from Puerto Rico, but
fused with additional Colombian and mainstream hip-hop rhythms, more
seductive than boastful lyrics, and a strong passion for fashion,
J Balvin has become the undeniable leader of a second-generation
Reggaeton revolution propelling Urban music back to the forefront of
Latin music worldwide. Between his game-changing major-label debut album LA
FAMILIA, multiplatinum successor ENERGIA (The #1 Latin
album of 2016) and recent landmark singles such as Mi Gente, and
Machika, J Balvin quickly notched ten #1 Latin singles, Over 50
million social media followers, and over TEN BILLION Total
YouTube Views. With his distinctive style and chart success,
J Balvin has also become one of Latin music’s most in-demand
collaborators, having now worked with artists, such as Beyoncé, Justin
Bieber, Cardi B, Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande, Liam Payne, Major
Lazer, Juanes, Camilla Cabelo, Nicky Jam, and
more. Major award recognition has also followed, as J Balvin holds a
Guinness World Record for the longest #1 run for a solo Latin single,
has won back-to-back Latin Grammy Awards, multiple Billboard Latin
Awards, BMI’s Songwriter Award for Contemporary Latin Song of
the Year, and overall ARTIST OF THE YEAR recognition
two years in a row at Univision’s Premio Lo Nuestro. J
Balvin’s recently released new album VIBRAS has been hailed by TIME,
Rolling Stone, Billboard and more as: “One of the Best Albums of
2018” while also propelling the Colombian star to #1 rankings on
both YouTube & Spotify’s global charts as this summer’s #1
streaming artist in the world.
