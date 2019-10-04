Log in
GUESS', INC.

(GES)
Guess?, Inc. : Announces Plans to Host Investor Day

10/04/2019

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) today announced that it plans to host an Investor Day in New York during the first week of December 2019. During the event, the Management Team from Guess will provide an overview of the Company’s long-term strategies and key initiatives to deliver global expansion, profit growth and value creation. The specific time, date and location for the Investor Day will be announced at a later date.

The Investor Day meeting will also be available via live webcast, which interested parties will be able to access at investors.guess.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archived version will also be available at the same location.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of August 3, 2019, the Company directly operated 1,162 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 562 additional retail stores worldwide. As of August 3, 2019, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 709 M
EBIT 2020 145 M
Net income 2020 84,1 M
Debt 2020 117 M
Yield 2020 2,57%
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
EV / Sales2021 0,42x
Capitalization 1 148 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 21,67  $
Last Close Price 17,50  $
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,86%
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos E. Alberini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maurice Marciano Chairman
Sandeep Reddy Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Anthony Chidoni Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Marciano Director & Chief Creative Officer
