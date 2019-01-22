Guess? : Marciano Unveils the Spring 2019 Collection and Advertising Campaign

The Spring 2019 Marciano advertising campaign features rising star, Nadine Mirada alongside models Erin Cummins and Zac Taylor in a series of images that transport the viewer on a journey at sea with the piercing blue water in the distance.

The campaign, art directed by Paul Marciano, Co-founder of GUESS?, Inc. and photographed through the lens of Derek Kettela displays the models evoking the strong sensuality and spirit of the collection. Set against Marina Del Rey’s clear blue water, Erin Cummins, Nadine Mirada and Zac Taylor wear the key silhouettes of the season, complimented by the vibrant colors of the spring line.

“I am proud to introduce our newest GUESS and Marciano model, Nadine Mirada,” says Paul Marciano. “After initially being rejected by the industry for her extreme curves, she has led a movement that encourages and embraces real women’s bodies. Nadine is proof that self-acceptance leads to big rewards and this campaign represents just that.”

For women, floor-length maxis and above-the-knee party dresses dominate the delivery with hyper-saturated floral prints in coral color tones mixed with light to dark blues. Mini dresses with sequin and animal print detailing add a luxe touch to the silhouettes; while wide-leg pants sets in crisp white add a dose of sophistication to the collection. For men, clean and refined blazers and dress pants are given a splash of color with clean, crisp button-down shirts to tie together each look.

Look for these Marciano images in upcoming issues of top international fashion and lifestyle magazines, in Marciano retail stores, on collateral materials and online.

About Marciano

Marciano, the first brand extension from GUESS, Inc., follows suit in true GUESS style with apparel and accessories that are on the edge of the fashion forefront. This contemporary runway-inspired collection, designed for the fashion forward woman, is daringly sexy, yet has highly sophisticated style that represents pure glamour in everyday fashion. Marciano designs, markets and distributes full collections of women’s apparel as well as accessories. Marciano boutiques are located in North America, as well as international metropolitan centers throughout the globe. You can also find the Marciano collection in select flagship GUESS store locations, specialty stores, and online at Marciano.com.

About GUESS?, Inc.

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of November 3, 2018, the Company directly operated 1,108 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s licensees and distributors operated 584 additional retail stores worldwide. As of November 3, 2018, the Company and its licensees and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

