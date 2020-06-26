Log in
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund : GOF June 2020 Section 19A-1 Letter

06/26/2020 | 10:19am EDT

Computershare, Inc.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

(NYSE: GOF)

Cusip: 40167F101

Notice to Shareholders

We are pleased to report the payment of the Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1821 per share payable on June 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2020. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.0583 per share, or 32.02% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.1238 per share, or 67.98% of this distribution would currently be classified as return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2020 will be reported to shareholders in January 2021 on Form 1099-DIV.

Computershare, Inc.

Transfer Agent

June 2020

Disclaimer

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 14:18:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Edward Binder President & Chief Executive Officer
Ronald E. Toupin Chairman
John Louis Sullivan CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Randall C. Barnes Independent Trustee
Ronald A. Nyberg Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUGGENHEIM STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUND-7.19%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-23.49%6 031
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND1.29%3 410
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-3.61%2 418
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-43.68%1 709
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-37.90%1 533
