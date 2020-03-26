Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund : GOF March 2020 Section 19A-1 Letter

Computershare, Inc.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
(NYSE: GOF)
Cusip: 40167F101
Notice to Shareholders
We are pleased to report the payment of the Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1821 per share payable on March 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 13, 2020. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.0698 per share, or 38.33% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.1123 per share, or 61.67% of this distribution would currently be classified as return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2020 will be reported to shareholders in January 2021 on Form 1099- DIV.
Disclaimer
