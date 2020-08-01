GWRE ROSEN, A RANKED AND LEADING FIRM, Encourages Guidewire Software, Inc. Investors to Contact Firm Before Important Deadline in Class Action Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses – GWRE

Log in
Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) between March 6, 2019 and March 4, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important September 23, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the case. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Guidewire investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Guidewire class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1907.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s transition to the cloud was not going well; (2) Guidewire’s cloud-based products needed to be improved to meet customer needs and catch-up with rival systems; (3) the Company’s failed transition to the cloud was also hurting Guidewire’s traditional on-premise business; and (4) as a result, Guidewire’s revenue guidance, including guidance principally based on significantly increasing demand for the Company’s cloud-based products, was baseless and unattainable. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 23, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1907.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


