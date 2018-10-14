Guidewire Software : Announces 2018.2 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform

10/14/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

HIGHLIGHTS:

Software, cloud services, and a robust partner ecosystem combine to form the industry platform that helps P&C insurers run, differentiate, and grow their business

InsuranceSuite 10 delivers enhanced user experience across all core applications to improve efficiency and meet rising user expectations

ISO ERC support now available for all standard commercial lines of business, in all 50 United States

InsuranceNow customers can now leverage the power of Predictive Analytics and CustomerEngage for Quote and Buy for self-service

Strengthens Guidewire’s Smart Core™ value proposition—leveraging analytics to provide actionable insights at the time key decisions are being made

Second release of Guidewire Digital applications for Salesforce features expanded policy, billing and claims views on demand, and policy quoting directly from Salesforce Financial Services Cloud