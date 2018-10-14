Guidewire Software : Announces 2018.2 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform

GUIDEWIRE CONNECTIONS 2018 – Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:
GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C)
insurers rely upon, today announced the 2018.2 release of Guidewire
InsurancePlatform™. This platform release includes numerous new
products and enhancements across all Guidewire product families.
InsurancePlatform is the software, cloud services, and robust partner
ecosystem that combine to form the industry platform that helps P&C
insurers run, differentiate, and grow their business. This release
includes InsuranceSuite 10, the leading core system suite with 275+
customers across 30+ countries.
“P&C technology providers are increasingly moving their solutions to
cloud-based platforms complemented by a broad ecosystem of point
solutions and data/analytic providers,” said Donald Light, director,
North America Property/Casualty Practice, Celent. “The 2018.2 release of
Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ is an important step in that
process—featuring two Salesforce-based offerings and some notable
additions to the large roster of external solution providers in the
Guidewire Marketplace.”
Guidewire InsurancePlatform has been designed to power the P&C insurance
business and to support key insurer imperatives. These imperatives and
how 2018.2 supports them, follow below.
2018.2 introduces InsuranceSuite 10, and functionalities to optimize
operations, including:
-
Enhanced user experience, including a refreshed user interface and
dashboards in PolicyCenter that pull together the most commonly needed
information from across InsuranceSuite, increases the speed at which
users can make informed decisions.
-
Many product enhancements across the suite, including increased
business user configuration of exposures and reserves in ClaimCenter,
improved quoting experience and performance in PolicyCenter, and
simplified administration of multiple currency billing plans with
BillingCenter.
InsurancePlatform 2018.2 supports insurers’ use of data and analytics to drive
smarter decisions by leveraging machine learning techniques and
delivering actionable insights at the point of decisions:
-
Real-time analysis of underwriting conversion and efficiency in
PolicyCenter with the new Live Analytics—Explore for Policy app.
-
Analyze conversion ratios and processing cycle times with quoting
content support in DataHub/InfoCenter 10.
To meet rising digital expectations, InsurancePlatform helps insurers increase
engagement by digitizing every interaction and delivering a
satisfying, consumer grade, omnichannel experience.
-
Digital 10 release for mobile/web expands API support to include
workers’ compensation.
-
Second release1 of ProducerEngage for Salesforce and
ServiceRepEngage for Salesforce features numerous new capabilities,
including:
-
Expanded policy, billing, and claims views on demand with
additional data from InsuranceSuite.
-
Quoting of personal motor, commercial property, and business
owners’ policies directly from Salesforce Financial Services Cloud.
-
Smart Links from Salesforce to the relevant record in PolicyCenter
without having to search.
Innovation is a key element to differentiating and growing business and
the Guidewire Marketplace allows insurers to access curated, value-added
solutions to innovate quickly. Whether looking to leverage
solutions from trusted providers, or partner with Insurtechs, insurers
can choose from the 90 Guidewire-validated third-party solution
integrations currently available for download in the Guidewire
Marketplace. Recent new partner and Ready for Guidewire
accelerator additions to Marketplace include: Betterview, Clairus Group,
Polonious, and WeGoLook.
Cloud capabilities in 2018.2 enable insurers to simplify IT complexity.
The journey to the cloud has many requirements. 2018.2 contributes:
-
A new modern and robust framework for creating maintainable and stable
RESTful APIs for InsuranceSuite.
-
Integration model framework to enable versioned and stable
integrations.
-
Declarative UX framework for delivering dynamic cloud-native digital
experiences.
“We are very delighted by the immense potential the 2018.2
InsurancePlatform release holds for our customers,” said Ayan Sarkar,
principal business owner, InsurancePlatform, Guidewire. “Helping our
customers successfully respond to the demands of their customers and the
market is job number one for us and knowing that we are playing a key
role in their journeys fills us with a deep sense of responsibility.”
1 Guidewire ProducerEngage™ for Salesforce and Guidewire
ServiceRepEngage™ for Salesforce were originally announced
on May 14, 2018.
Note that not all products are available in every geography. Guidewire
customers can get more information from their Account Executive or here.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty
(P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating
change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to
enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We
are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 32 countries. For
more information, please visit www.guidewire.com
and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.
