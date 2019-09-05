Guidewire Software : Announces Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results 0 09/05/2019 | 04:17pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (“P&C”) insurers rely upon, today announced its financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended July 31, 2019. “Our fourth quarter performance reflects growing P&C industry demand for core system modernization and an increasing preference for cloud-based deployments,” said Marcus Ryu, co-founder and chairman of the board, Guidewire Software. “During the quarter, six insurers selected InsuranceSuite via Guidewire Cloud, representing a cross-section of the P&C industry, including insurers of multiple sizes and continents, and a mix of new and existing customers. Our strategic priority is to evolve and scale Guidewire Cloud to serve the operational and advanced analytic needs of the global P&C industry. With 65% of our new software sales in fiscal year 2019 from cloud products, we believe the industry is increasingly selecting Guidewire InsurancePlatform as its platform of choice.” “It’s exciting to see the increasing demand and momentum for Guidewire Cloud offerings; earning the trust of industry leaders such as American Family Insurance, EMC Insurance Companies, and Gore Mutual Insurance marks a significant milestone for Guidewire and our industry,” said Michael Rosenbaum, chief executive officer, Guidewire Software. As of the first quarter of fiscal year 2019, Guidewire began reporting results under Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue Recognition (“ASC 606”), using the modified retrospective method. Financial results for reporting periods prior to fiscal year 2019 are presented as previously disclosed in conformity with then existing guidance and as revised to reflect the restatement more fully described in Guidewire’s Form 10-K/A for the year ended July 31, 2018, filed on June 3, 2019. Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Highlights Revenue Total revenue for fiscal year 2019 was $719.5 million, an increase of 10% from fiscal year 2018. License and subscription revenue was $385.3 million, an increase of 25%; services revenue was $248.8 million, a decrease of 7%; and maintenance revenue was $85.4 million, an increase of 10%. Profitability GAAP income from operations was $1.5 million for fiscal year 2019, compared with a $15.6 million loss for fiscal year 2018.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $122.1 million for fiscal year 2019, compared with $101.5 million of non-GAAP income for fiscal year 2018.

GAAP net income was $20.7 million for fiscal year 2019, compared with a $26.7 million net loss for fiscal year 2018, which was adversely impacted by a net tax expense of $28.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018, as a result of the provisions of the Tax and Jobs Act (the “Tax Act”) passed in December 2017. GAAP net income per share was $0.25, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 82.7 million, compared with net loss per share of $0.34 for fiscal year 2018, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 77.7 million.

Non-GAAP net income was $119.9 million for fiscal year 2019, compared with $85.1 million non-GAAP net income for fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP net income per share was $1.45, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 82.7 million, compared with net income per share of $1.07 for fiscal year 2018, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 79.5 million. Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Highlights Revenue Total revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 was $207.9 million, a decrease of 13% from the same quarter in fiscal year 2018. License and subscription revenue was $127.7 million, a decrease of 11%; services revenue was $58.3 million, a decrease of 23%; and maintenance revenue was $21.8 million, an increase of 6%. Profitability GAAP income from operations was $21.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, compared with $48.1 million income for the comparable period in fiscal year 2018.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $51.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, compared with $76.6 million of non-GAAP income for the comparable period in fiscal year 2018.

GAAP net income was $23.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, compared with $58.8 million net income for the comparable period in fiscal year 2018. GAAP net income per share was $0.28, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 82.9 million, compared with net income per share of $0.72 for the comparable period in fiscal year 2018, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 82.2 million.

Non-GAAP net income was $46.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, compared with $61.3 million non-GAAP net income for the comparable period in fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.56, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 82.9 million, compared with net income per share of $0.75 for the comparable period in fiscal year 2018, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 82.2 million. Liquidity The Company had $1.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments at July 31, 2019 and 2018. The Company generated $116.1 million in cash from operations during the twelve months ended July 31, 2019. Business Outlook Guidewire is issuing the following outlook for the first fiscal quarter and fiscal year of 2020 based on current expectations: (in $ millions, except per share outlook) First Quarter Fiscal

Year 2020 Fiscal Year 2020 Revenue 149.0 - 153.0 759.0 - 771.0 License and subscription 78.0 - 80.0 443.0 - 455.0 Maintenance 19.0 - 20.0 85.0 - 87.0 Services 51.0 - 54.0 224.0 - 236.0 GAAP operating income (loss) (33.8) - (29.8) (41.4) - (29.4) Non-GAAP operating income (loss) (3.0) - 1.0 96.0 - 108.0 GAAP net income (loss) (26.5) - (23.4) (30.7) - (21.7) GAAP net income (loss) per share (0.32) - (0.29) (0.37) - (0.26) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 0.6 - 4.0 92.4 - 102.3 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share 0.01 - 0.05 1.10 - 1.22 Conference Call Information What: Guidewire Software Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call When: Thursday, September 5, 2019 Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) Live Call: (877) 705-6003, Domestic (201) 493-6725, International Replay: (844) 512-2921, Passcode 13693887, Domestic (412) 317-6671, Passcode 13693887, International Webcast: http://ir.guidewire.com/ (live and replay) The webcast will be archived on Guidewire’s website (www.guidewire.com) for a period of three months. Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP operating income (loss), Non-GAAP net income (loss), Non-GAAP income tax provision (benefit), and Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) excludes stock-based compensation and amortization of intangibles. Non-GAAP net income (loss), Non-GAAP income tax provision (benefit), and Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share also exclude the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs from our convertible notes and the related tax effects of the non-GAAP adjustments. The estimated annual tax rates used in the business outlook to compute GAAP and Non-GAAP net income exclude discrete items such as forecasted tax benefits related to stock-based compensation. Guidewire believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Guidewire’s financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Guidewire urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including the financial tables at the end of this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business. About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that P&C insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 34 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC. NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices. Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, market positioning, business momentum and demand for Guidewire Cloud offerings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Guidewire’s control. Guidewire’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Guidewire’s most recent Forms 10-K, 10-K/A and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: quarterly and annual operating results may fluctuate more than expected; seasonal and other variations related to our revenue recognition may cause significant fluctuations in our results of operations and cash flows; our reliance on sales to and renewals from a relatively small number of large customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; our ability to successfully manage any changes to our business model, including the transition of our products to cloud offerings and the costs related to cloud operations; our services revenue produces lower gross margins than our license and maintenance revenue; assertions by third parties that we violate their intellectual property rights could substantially harm our business; we face intense competition in our market; our products or cloud-based services may experience data security breaches; changes in accounting guidance on revenue recognition, such as contained in ASC 606, have and may cause us to experience greater volatility in our quarterly and annual results; our ability to remediate our material weakness that arose in connection with the restatement of our financial statements for the years ended July 31, 2018 and 2017; weakened global economic conditions may adversely affect the P&C insurance industry including the rate of information technology spending; our product development and sales cycles are lengthy; the risk of losing key employees; changes in foreign exchange rates; general political or destabilizing events, including war, conflict or acts of terrorism; and other risks and uncertainties. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Guidewire’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Guidewire undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guidewire’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in thousands) July 31,

2019 July 31,

2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 254,101 $ 437,140 Short-term investments 870,136 630,008 Accounts receivable, net 138,443 124,849 Unbilled accounts receivable, net 36,728 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,566 30,464 Total current assets 1,334,974 1,222,461 Long-term investments 213,524 190,952 Unbilled accounts receivable, net 9,375 — Property and equipment, net 65,809 18,595 Intangible assets, net 66,542 95,654 Goodwill 340,877 340,877 Deferred tax assets, net 90,308 90,369 Other assets 45,554 22,525 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,166,963 $ 1,981,433 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 34,255 $ 30,635 Accrued employee compensation 73,365 60,135 Deferred revenue, net 108,304 127,107 Other current liabilities 16,348 20,280 Total current liabilities 232,272 238,157 Convertible senior notes, net 317,322 305,128 Deferred revenue, net 23,527 23,758 Other liabilities 19,641 774 Total liabilities 592,762 567,817 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 1,391,904 1,296,380 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,758 ) (7,748 ) Retained earnings 190,047 124,976 Total stockholders’ equity 1,574,201 1,413,616 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 2,166,963 $ 1,981,433 GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands except share and per share data) Three Months Ended July 31, Twelve Months Ended July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: License and subscription $ 127,711 $ 143,697 $ 385,322 $ 309,007 Maintenance 21,822 20,548 85,424 77,337 Services 58,325 76,015 248,768 266,505 Total revenue 207,858 240,260 719,514 652,849 Cost of revenue: License and subscription 20,948 9,955 64,798 35,452 Maintenance 4,753 3,895 16,499 14,783 Services 57,083 76,630 243,053 246,548 Total cost of revenue 82,784 90,480 324,350 296,783 Gross profit: License and subscription 106,763 133,742 320,524 273,555 Maintenance 17,069 16,653 68,925 62,554 Services 1,242 (615 ) 5,715 19,957 Total gross profit 125,074 149,780 395,164 356,066 Operating expenses: Research and development 49,472 45,502 188,541 171,657 Sales and marketing 33,958 38,168 130,751 124,117 General and administrative 20,562 18,009 74,401 75,916 Total operating expenses 103,992 101,679 393,693 371,690 Income (loss) from operations 21,082 48,101 1,471 (15,624 ) Interest income 8,030 6,034 30,182 13,281 Interest expense (4,476 ) (4,203 ) (17,334 ) (6,442 ) Other income (expense), net (909 ) (531 ) (1,867 ) 509 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 23,727 49,401 12,452 (8,276 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 722 (9,376 ) (8,280 ) 18,467 Net income (loss) $ 23,005 $ 58,777 $ 20,732 $ (26,743 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.73 $ 0.25 $ (0.34 ) Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.72 $ 0.25 $ (0.34 ) Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share: Basic 81,977,722 80,433,450 81,447,998 77,709,592 Diluted 82,928,818 82,162,624 82,681,214 77,709,592 Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended July 31, Twelve Months Ended July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited, in thousands) Stock-based compensation expense: Cost of license and subscription revenue $ 1,553 $ 296 $ 3,011 $ 1,002 Cost of maintenance revenue 455 488 1,821 1,886 Cost of services revenue 4,883 5,874 22,781 21,856 Research and development 5,655 5,595 23,420 25,440 Sales and marketing 4,819 4,619 19,245 18,387 General and administrative 5,394 4,248 21,237 21,043 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 22,759 $ 21,120 $ 91,515 $ 89,614 GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended July 31, Twelve Months Ended July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 23,005 $ 58,777 $ 20,732 $ (26,743 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,813 9,494 39,953 35,611 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 3,112 2,944 12,194 4,512 Stock-based compensation 22,759 21,120 91,516 89,614 Charges to bad debt and revenue reserves 191 — 670 1,062 Deferred income tax (2,162 ) (10,542 ) (13,998 ) 14,150 Amortization of premium (accretion of discount) on available-for-sale securities (2,061 ) (1,384 ) (7,757 ) (1,418 ) Other non-cash items affecting net income (loss) (386 ) — 189 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (29,826 ) (24,023 ) (15,057 ) (40,832 ) Unbilled accounts receivable 26,517 — (17,341 ) — Prepaid expenses and other assets (10,419 ) (584 ) (16,251 ) (2,737 ) Accounts payable 5,615 12,225 (5,521 ) 16,794 Accrued employee compensation 18,890 16,467 13,825 9,230 Other liabilities 16,815 6,472 22,600 8,858 Deferred revenue 20,011 11,816 (9,628 ) 32,358 Net cash provided by operating activities 102,874 102,782 116,126 140,459 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of available-for-sale securities (431,301 ) (324,347 ) (1,209,312 ) (859,657 ) Sales and maturities of available-for-sale securities 229,634 187,457 956,736 464,143 Purchases of property and equipment (16,175 ) (4,688 ) (44,921 ) (9,398 ) Capitalized software development costs (1,634 ) (764 ) (3,936 ) (2,614 ) Acquisitions of business, net of acquired cash — — — (130,058 ) Net cash used in investing activities (219,476 ) (142,342 ) (301,433 ) (537,584 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs — — — 387,239 Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs — — — 220,948 Purchase of capped calls — — — (37,200 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 2,103 958 3,954 2,013 Net cash provided by financing activities 2,103 958 3,954 573,000 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (269 ) (1,421 ) (1,686 ) (1,911 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (114,768 ) (38,961 ) (183,039 ) 173,964 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—Beginning of period 368,869 476,101 437,140 263,176 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period $ 254,101 $ 437,140 $ 254,101 $ 437,140 GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited, in thousands except share and per share data) The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated below: Three Months Ended July 31, Twelve Months Ended July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Income (loss) from operations reconciliation: GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 21,082 $ 48,101 $ 1,471 $ (15,624 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation (1) 22,759 21,120 91,515 89,614 Amortization of intangibles (1) 7,217 7,348 29,113 27,462 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 51,058 $ 76,569 $ 122,099 $ 101,452 Net income (loss) reconciliation: GAAP net income (loss) $ 23,005 $ 58,777 $ 20,732 $ (26,743 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation (1) 22,759 21,120 91,515 89,614 Amortization of intangibles (1) 7,217 7,348 29,113 27,462 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs (2) 3,111 2,944 12,194 4,512 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (3) (9,818 ) (28,919 ) (33,678 ) (9,777 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 46,274 $ 61,270 $ 119,876 $ 85,068 Tax provision (benefit) reconciliation: GAAP tax provision (benefit) $ 722 $ (9,376 ) $ (8,280 ) $ 18,467 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation (1) 4,222 5,107 15,800 25,296 Amortization of intangibles (1) 1,339 1,777 5,033 7,661 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs (2) 577 712 2,117 1,160 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (3) 3,680 21,323 10,728 (24,340 ) Non-GAAP tax provision (benefit) $ 10,540 $ 19,543 $ 25,398 $ 28,244 Net income (loss) per share reconciliation: GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.72 $ 0.25 $ (0.34 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangibles (1) 0.09 0.09 0.36 0.35 Stock-based compensation (1) 0.27 0.26 1.11 1.15 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs (2) 0.04 0.04 0.16 0.06 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (3) (0.12 ) (0.37 ) (0.42 ) (0.14 ) Non-GAAP dilutive shares excluded from GAAP net income (loss) per share calculation (4) — 0.01 (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.75 $ 1.45 $ 1.07 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP income (loss) per share amounts: GAAP weighted average shares - diluted 82,928,818 82,162,624 82,681,214 77,709,592 Non-GAAP dilutive shares excluded from GAAP income (loss) per share calculation (4) — — — 1,785,533 Pro forma weighted average shares - diluted 82,928,818 82,162,624 82,681,214 79,495,125 (1) Adjustments relate to amortization of acquired intangibles and stock-based compensation recognized during the period for GAAP purposes.

(2) Adjustments reflect the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs related to the issuance of our Senior Convertible Notes recognized during the period for GAAP purposes.

(3) Adjustments reflect the tax benefit (provision) resulting from all non-GAAP adjustments.

(4) Potentially dilutive securities were excluded from the calculation of GAAP net income (loss) per share, as they would have an anti-dilutive effect. However, these shares have a dilutive effect on non-GAAP net income (loss) per share and, therefore, are included in the non-GAAP net income (loss) per share calculation. GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Outlook The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP outlook in the calculation of non-GAAP outlook for the periods indicated below: (in $ millions) First Quarter

Fiscal Year 2020 Fiscal Year 2020 Operating income (loss) outlook reconciliation: GAAP operating income (loss) (33.8) - (29.8) (41.4) - (29.4) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 22.4 - 24.4 103.3 - 113.3 Amortization of intangibles 7.3 - 7.3 29.1 - 29.1 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) (3.0) - 1.0 96.0 - 108.0 Net income (loss) outlook reconciliation GAAP net income (loss) (26.5) - (23.4) (30.7) - (21.7) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 22.4 - 24.4 103.3 - 113.3 Amortization of intangibles 7.3 - 7.3 29.1 - 29.1 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 5.1 - 5.1 14.3 - 14.3 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (8.8) - (8.4) (28.7) - (27.7) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 0.6 - 4.0 92.4 - 102.3 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005951/en/

