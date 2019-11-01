Log in
Guidewire Software : Announces InsuranceNow GO for Faster Core System Implementations

11/01/2019 | 08:51am EDT

No-code platform and pre-packaged product implementation offers speed to market with full suite capabilities out-of-the-box

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced the availability of InsuranceNow GO, its new, out-of-the-box, no-code cloud deployment offering for Guidewire InsuranceNow™ customers. InsuranceNow GO brings together Guidewire’s expertise in product and P&C consulting to define a faster implementation to deliver a full suite of operational business capabilities. These capabilities save insurers time and resources as they transform to a modern technology platform and accelerate replacement of legacy systems, and processes. InsuranceNow GO is an ISO-based offering available in the U.S. for Homeowners and Personal Auto lines of business with additional lines in development.

“Insurers looking to replace core systems are looking for ways to make that replacement fast and easy in order to deliver value quickly,” said Karlyn Carnahan, head of Celent’s property casualty practice for the Americas. “Increasingly, they’re looking for solutions that have predefined the most common features and functionality 'out-of-the box' to reduce the load on the business. They’re looking for a no-code configuration environment that allows a speedy implementation and allows ongoing changes to be done by the business. And they’re looking for easy, fast, upgrade processes down the road.”

Guidewire InsuranceNow GO is ideal for insurers who are eager to find alternatives that leverage industry best practices and reduce internal resource dependencies on an otherwise extended core system transformation. Guidewire InsuranceNow GO is uniquely positioned to satisfy cost considerations as well as achieve speed-to-market goals. InsuranceNow GO benefits include:

  • InsuranceNow GO for Personal Auto or Homeowners delivers a full-suite implementation in six months.
  • Insurer business resources are strategically utilized during the InsuranceNow GO implementation, so that they remain focused on their business during the transformation.
  • InsuranceNow GO provides a no-code platform and ease of upgrade to reduce total cost of ownership and increase return on investment of Guidewire’s cloud InsuranceNow platform.
  • Ability to subsequently add on optional functionality as needed.

“This is an exciting option for our InsuranceNow customers, combining product, services, and cloud operations into a well-defined and comprehensive offering,” said Zachary Gustafson, general manager, InsuranceNow, Guidewire Software. “We are committed to continually reducing the cost and time required to implement and maintain our products, and this offering is an excellent step in that direction.”

Gustafson continued, “InsuranceNow GO leverages best practices we have gleaned from more than 15 years of core system implementations, is built on our SurePath methodology, and provides a compelling offering for P&C insurers looking to hit the ground running quickly.”

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 380 companies in 34 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: All products mentioned in this announcement are Guidewire products. For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.


© Business Wire 2019
