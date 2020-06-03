Guidewire Software : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results, Updates to Leadership Team
0
06/03/2020 | 04:16pm EDT
Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (“P&C”) insurers rely upon, today announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2020.
“We delivered strong financial results in the third quarter highlighted by 105% year-over-year growth in subscription revenue that, along with total revenue and profitability, exceeded our guidance ranges," said Mike Rosenbaum, chief executive officer, Guidewire Software. "I am very proud of how our team and community have responded to the headwinds caused by COVID-19. During our third quarter, we made significant progress on our Guidewire Cloud Platform release, closed a new InsuranceSuite Cloud deal with Aviva Italia, and added three new Cyence customers."
Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights
Revenue
Total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $168.2 million, an increase of 3% from the same quarter in fiscal year 2019. License and subscription revenue was $93.2 million, an increase of 22%; services revenue was $54.3 million, a decrease of 17%; and maintenance revenue was $20.7 million, which remained relatively flat.
Annual recurring revenue, or ARR, was $483 million as of April 30, 2020, up from $460 million as of July 31, 2019. Quarterly ARR results for fiscal year 2020 are based on actual currency rates at the end of fiscal year 2019, held constant throughout the year.
Profitability
GAAP loss from operations was $25.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, compared with $15.8 million for the comparable period in fiscal year 2019.
Non-GAAP income from operations was $5.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, compared with $12.6 million for the comparable period in fiscal year 2019.
GAAP net loss was $31.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, compared with less than $0.1 million for the comparable period in fiscal year 2019. GAAP net loss per share was $0.37, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 83.0 million, compared with less than $0.01 for the comparable period in fiscal year 2019, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 81.6 million.
Non-GAAP net income was $7.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, compared with $15.2 million for the comparable period in fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.09, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 83.5 million, compared with $0.18 for the comparable period in fiscal year 2019, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 82.6 million.
Liquidity
The Company had $1.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments at April 30, 2020, the same as at July 31, 2019. The Company generated $5.9 million in cash from operations and had negative free cash flow of $16.3 million during the nine months ended April 30, 2020.
Business Outlook
Guidewire is issuing the following outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 and fiscal year 2020 based on current expectations:
(in $ millions)
Fourth Quarter
Fiscal Year 2020
Fiscal Year 2020
Revenue
204.9
-
212.9
703.5
-
711.5
License and subscription
138.4
-
146.4
419.0
-
427.0
Maintenance
20.2
-
21.2
83.0
-
84.0
Services
42.7
-
48.7
198.0
-
204.0
GAAP income (loss) from operations
4.2
-
12.2
(64.8
)
-
(56.8
)
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations
36.7
-
44.7
65.0
-
73.0
GAAP net income (loss)
(2.4
)
-
(5.6
)
(70.9
)
-
(63.2
)
GAAP net income (loss) per share
(0.03
)
-
(0.07
)
(0.86
)
-
(0.76
)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
33.8
-
40.3
70.0
-
76.7
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share
0.41
-
0.49
0.84
-
0.92
ARR growth on a constant currency basis is now expected to be between 9% and 11% in fiscal year 2020 compared to our previous range of 11% to 12%.
Leadership Announcements
The Company today announced that chief sales officer Steve Sherry plans to retire next fiscal year and that Frank O’Dowd has been named his successor. Additionally, the Company announced the permanent appointment of Jeff Cooper to the chief financial officer role, after serving in an interim capacity, as well as the promotion of Priscilla Hung to president, chief operating officer.
After nearly 15 years as a sales leader at Guidewire, which was preceded by an extraordinary career in enterprise software, Steve Sherry has decided to retire. “Guidewire is incredibly indebted to Steve for the contribution and leadership he provided during his tenure at Guidewire. He is an incredible sales leader and has built a truly first class sales division here at Guidewire,” said Mr. Rosenbaum. The Company today announced Mr. Sherry’s successor, Frank O’Dowd, who joins Guidewire from Oracle, where he was most recently group vice president and a member of the sales team for over 21 years. “While Steve’s retirement is bittersweet, we are incredibly excited to welcome Frank O’Dowd to the leadership team here at Guidewire,” said Mr. Rosenbaum. Mr. O’Dowd will join Guidewire on June 15, working with Mr. Sherry and the sales team through the end of the fiscal year, before taking over the leadership role. Mr. Sherry will continue with the Company as senior vice president, strategic accounts into the Company’s next fiscal year, to ensure a complete and seamless transition, after which he plans to retire.
After conducting an extensive and thorough search, Guidewire determined that Jeff Cooper was the best individual to lead the finance organization, resulting in the Board of Directors appointing him permanently to the chief financial officer role, after his service in an interim capacity. “Jeff’s command of the very detailed and complex cloud business model transition, combined with the trust he has engendered and the leadership shown during this interim period, clearly demonstrated Jeff is the right chief financial officer for Guidewire,” said Mr. Rosenbaum.
Guidewire also announced that Priscilla Hung, who has been with Guidewire since 2005, including serving as chief operating officer since June 2017, has been promoted to president, chief operating officer. “Priscilla has been a key leader of the organization, embodying the grit, determination, and resilience of our culture. I’m excited to continue to partner with her as we drive the next chapter for Guidewire, Guidewire Cloud and our partner ecosystem,” said Mr. Rosenbaum. “Through most of Guidewire's history, Priscilla has been an essential leader, driving many of our most important initiatives and finding a way to succeed for our customers. The Board and I look forward to her continued leadership in her new role,” said Marcus Ryu, chairman of the board.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics
This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP income tax provision (benefit), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP income (loss) from operations exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of intangibles. Non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP income tax provision (benefit), and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share also exclude the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs from our convertible notes, changes in fair value of our strategic investments, and the related tax effects of the non-GAAP adjustments. Free cash flow consists of net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs. These Non-GAAP measures enable us to analyze our financial performance without the effects of certain non-cash items such as depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, and changes in fair value of strategic investments.
Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is used to identify the annualized recurring value of active customer contracts at the end of a reporting period. ARR includes the annualized recurring value of term licenses, subscription agreements, maintenance contracts, and hosting agreements based on customer contracts, which may not be the same as the timing and amount of revenue recognized. All components of the licensing and usage arrangements that are not expected to recur (primarily perpetual licenses and services) are excluded.
Guidewire believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Guidewire’s financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures and other metrics to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation, and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics to investors.
Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Guidewire urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including the financial tables at the end of this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire delivers the industry platform that P&C insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. As of the end of our fiscal year 2019, we were privileged to serve more than 380 companies in 34 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and future leadership announcements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Guidewire’s control. Guidewire’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Guidewire’s most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: quarterly and annual operating results may fluctuate more than expected; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our employees and our business and the businesses of our customers, system integrator ("SI") partners, and vendors; seasonal and other variations related to our revenue recognition may cause significant fluctuations in our results of operations and cash flows; our reliance on sales to and renewals from a relatively small number of large customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; our ability to successfully manage any changes to our business model, including the transition of our products to cloud offerings and the costs related to cloud operations; our services revenue produces lower gross margins than our license and maintenance revenue; our products or cloud-based services may experience data security breaches; we face intense competition in our market; assertions by third parties that we violate their intellectual property rights could substantially harm our business; changes in accounting guidance, such as revenue recognition, which have and may cause us to experience greater volatility in our quarterly and annual results; our product development and sales cycles are lengthy and may be affected by factors outside of our control; weakened global economic conditions may adversely affect the P&C insurance industry including the rate of information technology spending; general political or destabilizing events, including war, conflict or acts of terrorism; our ability to sell our products is highly dependent on the quality of our professional services and SI partners; the risk of losing key employees; changes in foreign exchange rates; and other risks and uncertainties. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Guidewire’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Guidewire undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guidewire’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited, in thousands)
April 30,
2020
July 31,
2019
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
293,815
$
254,101
Short-term investments
740,386
870,136
Accounts receivable, net
79,587
138,443
Unbilled accounts receivable, net
68,913
36,728
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
41,598
35,566
Total current assets
1,224,299
1,334,974
Long-term investments
291,760
213,524
Unbilled accounts receivable, net
21,930
9,375
Property and equipment, net
65,461
65,809
Operating lease assets
85,902
—
Intangible assets, net
46,031
66,542
Goodwill
340,877
340,877
Deferred tax assets, net
100,925
90,308
Other assets
31,683
45,554
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,208,868
$
2,166,963
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
$
18,348
$
34,255
Accrued employee compensation
47,493
73,365
Deferred revenue, net
89,087
108,304
Other current liabilities
21,789
16,348
Total current liabilities
176,717
232,272
Lease liabilities
99,110
—
Convertible senior notes, net
326,920
317,322
Deferred revenue, net
17,009
23,527
Other liabilities
3,099
19,641
Total liabilities
622,855
592,762
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Common stock
8
8
Additional paid-in capital
1,471,340
1,391,904
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(9,516)
(7,758)
Retained earnings
124,181
190,047
Total stockholders’ equity
1,586,013
1,574,201
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
2,208,868
$
2,166,963
GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended April 30,
Nine Months Ended April 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue:
License and subscription
$
93,182
$
76,218
$
280,559
$
257,611
Maintenance
20,694
21,335
62,781
63,602
Services
54,289
65,314
155,293
190,443
Total revenue
168,165
162,867
498,633
511,656
Cost of revenue(1):
License and subscription
28,713
15,781
79,541
43,850
Maintenance
4,375
3,924
12,153
11,746
Services
52,664
60,573
158,510
185,970
Total cost of revenue
85,752
80,278
250,204
241,566
Gross profit:
License and subscription
64,469
60,437
201,018
213,761
Maintenance
16,319
17,411
50,628
51,856
Services
1,625
4,741
(3,217)
4,473
Total gross profit
82,413
82,589
248,429
270,090
Operating expenses(1):
Research and development
51,893
47,102
148,343
139,069
Sales and marketing
35,235
33,301
105,590
96,793
General and administrative
20,885
17,953
62,723
53,839
Total operating expenses
108,013
98,356
316,656
289,701
Income (loss) from operations
(25,600)
(15,767)
(68,227)
(19,611)
Interest income
6,072
7,748
20,666
22,152
Interest expense
(4,505)
(4,327)
(13,396)
(12,858)
Other income (expense), net
(12,356)
(617)
(12,789)
(958)
Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(36,389)
(12,963)
(73,746)
(11,275)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(5,351)
(4,382)
(7,773)
(9,002)
Net income (loss)
$
(31,038)
$
(8,581)
$
(65,973)
$
(2,273)
Net income (loss) per share:
Basic
$
(0.37)
$
(0.11)
$
(0.80)
$
(0.03)
Diluted
$
(0.37)
$
(0.11)
$
(0.80)
$
(0.03)
Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:
Basic
83,024,291
81,606,088
82,701,267
81,252,993
Diluted
83,024,291
81,606,088
82,701,267
81,252,993
(1)Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows:
Three Months Ended April 30,
Nine Months Ended April 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(unaudited, in thousands)
Stock-based compensation expense:
Cost of license and subscription revenue
$
1,694
$
589
$
4,674
$
1,458
Cost of maintenance revenue
469
274
1,376
1,366
Cost of services revenue
4,862
5,721
15,663
17,899
Research and development
6,500
4,919
19,349
17,765
Sales and marketing
4,990
4,731
16,143
14,426
General and administrative
6,266
4,816
18,870
15,843
Total stock-based compensation expense
$
24,781
$
21,050
$
76,075
$
68,757
GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended April 30,
Nine Months Ended April 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income (loss)
$
(31,038)
$
(8,581)
$
(65,973)
$
(2,273)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
10,611
9,699
32,255
29,140
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
3,244
3,069
9,598
9,082
Stock-based compensation
24,781
21,050
76,075
68,757
Charges to bad debt and revenue reserves
(688)
127
190
479
Deferred income tax
(6,685)
(5,074)
(11,046)
(11,836)
Accretion of discount on available-for-sale securities, net
(354)
(1,880)
(2,366)
(5,696)
Changes in fair value of strategic investment
10,672
—
10,672
—
Other non-cash items affecting net income (loss)
129
—
701
575
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
21,921
10,355
58,180
14,769
Unbilled accounts receivable
(27,722)
(13,668)
(44,740)
(43,858)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(1,010)
(4,947)
(4,537)
(5,832)
Operating lease assets
2,618
—
7,111
—
Accounts payable
(1,648)
3,339
(5,680)
(11,136)
Accrued employee compensation
3,508
10,197
(25,286)
(5,065)
Deferred revenue
(2,152)
(2,149)
(25,735)
(29,639)
Lease liabilities
(2,875)
—
(2,634)
—
Other liabilities
1,259
4,674
(878)
5,785
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
4,571
26,211
5,907
13,252
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of available-for-sale securities
(247,909)
(315,109)
(849,312)
(778,011)
Sales and maturities of available-for-sale securities
328,210
316,519
904,959
727,102
Purchases of property and equipment
(7,712)
(17,740)
(18,966)
(28,746)
Capitalized software development costs
(1,063)
(1,139)
(3,273)
(2,302)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
71,526
(17,469)
33,408
(81,957)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options
1,838
748
3,077
1,851
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
1,838
748
3,077
1,851
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(2,583)
(790)
(2,678)
(1,417)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
75,352
8,700
39,714
(68,271)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—Beginning of period
218,463
360,169
254,101
437,140
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period
$
293,815
$
368,869
$
293,815
$
368,869
GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited, in thousands)
The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated below:
Three Months Ended April 30,
Nine Months Ended April 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Gross profit reconciliation:
GAAP gross profit
$
82,413
$
82,589
$
248,429
$
270,090
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Stock-based compensation
7,025
6,584
21,713
20,723
Amortization of intangibles
4,805
4,945
14,695
14,835
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
94,243
$
94,118
$
284,837
$
305,648
Income (loss) from operations reconciliation:
GAAP income (loss) from operations
$
(25,600)
$
(15,767)
$
(68,227)
$
(19,611)
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Stock-based compensation
24,781
21,050
76,075
68,757
Amortization of intangibles
6,602
7,278
20,511
21,896
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations
$
5,783
$
12,561
$
28,359
$
71,042
Net income (loss) reconciliation:
GAAP net income (loss)
$
(31,038)
$
(8,581)
$
(65,973)
$
(2,273)
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Stock-based compensation
24,781
21,050
76,075
68,757
Amortization of intangibles
6,602
7,278
20,511
21,896
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
3,244
3,070
9,598
9,083
Changes in fair value of strategic investment (1)
10,672
—
10,672
—
Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (2)
(6,559)
(7,586)
(14,645)
(23,860)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
7,702
$
15,231
$
36,238
$
73,603
Tax provision (benefit) reconciliation:
GAAP tax provision (benefit)
$
(5,351)
$
(4,382)
$
(7,773)
$
(9,002)
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Stock-based compensation
3,295
3,676
11,824
11,578
Amortization of intangibles
878
1,271
3,197
3,694
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
431
536
1,489
1,540
Changes in fair value of strategic investment (1)
1,418
—
1,418
—
Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (2)
537
2,103
(3,283)
7,048
Non-GAAP tax provision (benefit)
$
1,208
$
3,204
$
6,872
$
14,858
(1) Effective the third fiscal quarter of 2020, changes in fair value of strategic investments are excluded from the non-GAAP measures. Prior to the third fiscal quarter of 2020, there have been no changes in fair value of strategic investments in any periods presented.
(2) Adjustments reflect the tax benefit (provision) resulting from all non-GAAP adjustments.
GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts)
The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated below:
Three Months Ended April 30,
Nine Months Ended April 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income (loss) per share reconciliation:
GAAP net income (loss) per share — diluted
$
(0.37)
$
(0.11)
$
(0.80)
$
(0.03)
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Stock-based compensation
0.30
0.26
0.92
0.84
Amortization of intangibles
0.08
0.09
0.25
0.27
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
0.04
0.04
0.12
0.12
Changes in fair value of strategic investment (1)
0.13
—
0.13
—
Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (2)
(0.08)
(0.09)
(0.18)
(0.30)
Non-GAAP dilutive shares excluded from GAAP net income (loss) per share calculation (3)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.02)
(0.01)
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share — diluted
$
0.09
$
0.18
$
0.42
$
0.89
Shares used in computing Non-GAAP income (loss) per share amounts:
GAAP weighted average shares — diluted
83,024,291
81,606,088
82,701,267
81,252,993
Non-GAAP dilutive shares excluded from GAAP income (loss) per share calculation (3)
486,398
1,031,086
798,189
1,245,769
Pro forma weighted average shares — diluted
83,510,689
82,637,174
83,499,456
82,498,762
(1) Effective the third fiscal quarter of 2020, changes in fair value of strategic investments are excluded from the non-GAAP measures. Prior to the third fiscal quarter of 2020, there have been no changes in fair value of strategic investments in any periods presented.
(2) Adjustments reflect the impact on the tax benefit (provision) resulting from all non-GAAP adjustments.
(3) Due to the occurrence of a net loss on a GAAP basis, potentially dilutive securities were excluded from the calculation of GAAP net income (loss) per share, as they would have an anti-dilutive effect. However, these shares have a dilutive effect on non-GAAP net income (loss) per share and, therefore, are included in the non-GAAP net income (loss) per share calculation.
Nine Months Ended April 30,
2020
2019
Free cash flow:
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
5,907
$
13,252
Purchases of property and equipment
(18,966)
(28,746)
Capitalized software development costs
(3,273)
(2,302)
Free cash flow
$
(16,332)
$
(17,796)
GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Outlook
The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP outlook in the calculation of non-GAAP outlook for the periods indicated below:
(in $ millions)
Fourth Quarter
Fiscal Year 2020
Fiscal Year 2020
Income (loss) from operations outlook reconciliation: