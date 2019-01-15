Guidewire Software : ClaimCenter Selected by Rakuten General Insurance Co., Ltd. for Automobile Insurance

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform
non-life insurers rely upon, (Headquarters: Foster City, CA, USA;
Japanese Subsidiary: Guidewire Software Japan K.K.; Headquarters:
Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Country Manager and Representative Director: Yoshinori
Kuwa; hereinafter “Guidewire”) announced that Guidewire ClaimCenter™
(hereinafter “ClaimCenter”), its non-life insurance claims management
system, has been selected by Rakuten General Insurance Co., Ltd.
(hereinafter “Rakuten”) for its automobile insurance business. Guidewire
PartnerConnect™ Consulting member, B-Prost Co., Ltd., will be leading
the project with a full-scale implementation scheduled for 2019.
ClaimCenter is an insurance claims management system that supports the
automation of all lines of personal, commercial, and workers'
compensation insurance and enables end-to-end claims lifecycle
management, including:
-
Increased operational efficiency with intuitive operability;
-
Improved service quality and service uniformity through the
establishment of a workflow utilizing activities and alert functions;
and
-
Integrated management of information required allowing insurers to
adapt quickly as market conditions evolve.
The increase in Rakuten automobile insurance policyholders means an
increase in the number of accident claims being handled by the company,
and this number is expected to increase further as the number of
policyholders continues to grow. Given this, Rakuten sought ways to
improve productivity by providing improved accident response services,
while maintaining the number of current staff. ClaimCenter will enable
integrated claims management, which has previously been handled by
several individual systems, such as a contract content inquiry system,
accident negotiation system, and insurance premium payment system. By
consolidating multiple legacy systems, Rakuten will have a seamless
workflow of claims operations, allowing staff to provide higher levels
of customer service for their policyholders. Rakuten expects that the
transformation involving the ClaimCenter implementation will increase
its claim handling capacity by 150% while maintaining high quality
services to policyholders.
“We chose ClaimCenter after we carefully reviewed packaged products from
other vendors as well as our own systems. Key factors for selecting
Guidewire ClaimCenter include its compatibility with new technologies
and advanced functionality and operability. We were also impressed with
Guidewire’s wealth of experience with implementation projects both here
in Japan and overseas,” said Mr. Osamu Sato, Claims Management
Department, Rakuten.
“We are very pleased that Rakuten will be implementing ClaimCenter as
its automobile insurance claims management system. We are confident that
it will make it easier for Rakuten to effectively handle its
ever-increasing claims load and exceed policyholder expectations for
improved claims handling,” said Yoshinori Kuwa, country manager and
representative director, Guidewire Software Japan K.K.
About Rakuten General Insurance Co., Ltd.
Rakuten General Insurance Co., Ltd. was established and registered on
February 28, 1951 with 50 million yen of capital provided by Nomura
Securities, Daiwa Bank (currently Resona Bank), Dai-ichi Bank (currently
Mizuho Bank) and other financiers and leading companies. On March 17 of
the same year, the company was granted a license for, and began
offering, fire, marine and transport insurance. Since then, Rakuten
Insurance has continued to steadily expand through numerous proactive
endeavors and corporate efficiency boosting initiatives. On March 30,
2018, Rakuten Insurance became a subsidiary of Rakuten, Inc.
About Guidewire ClaimCenter
ClaimCenter is an end-to-end claims administration system designed for
the specific requirements of non-life insurance services. Applicable to
a full range of products in the P&C insurance industry, ClaimCenter
enables prompt, effective decision making and claim response, while
reducing service costs. ClaimCenter can be implemented alone or as a
part of Guidewire InsuranceSuite™ and can be used in combination with
existing or external systems. For more details, please visit: https://www.guidewire.com/jp/products/claimcenter.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire delivers the industry platform that non-life insurers rely
upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide
the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to
run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve
more than 350 companies in 32 countries. For more information, please
visit www.guidewire.com.
Follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.
NOTE: For all information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005899/en/