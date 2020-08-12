Guidewire Software : Hearsay Systems Outreach for BillingCenter Now Available in the Guidewire Marketplace

Billing engagement solution offers a streamlined, proactive experience that helps agents take client interactions to a new level

Hearsay Systems, a trusted leader in compliant digital communications that deliver an authentic, human-client experience for the financial services industry and Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Hearsay’s Ready for Guidewire-validated accelerator is now available to insurers in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Insurers invest heavily to acquire new customers, but retaining those customers is every bit as important for sustained premium growth and profitability. Too often, billing issues lead to unplanned and unnecessary policy attrition - an expensive and avoidable problem. With policy attrition rates between 10-15% annually, billing issues can have a significant impact on an insurer’s bottom line. And while agents are an insurer’s last line of defense for customer outreach, delinquency management has traditionally been a costly, time-consuming, and manual process for them. Insurers are looking for ways to increase retention rates while scaling their efforts to reduce cost and time. They are also looking to boost customer satisfaction by meeting customers where they are through texting, voice, and email.

The Hearsay Billing Outreach accelerator is a fully integrated solution designed to scale efforts to remediate delinquent bills and boost policyholder retention rates. The accelerator enables insurers to guide their agents to deliver a consistent, yet personalized, experience to each client. Prompted by a delinquency event in BillingCenter, Hearsay triggers a series of guided actions that leverage the Hearsay Client Engagement Platform to notify the customer in a configurable, automated, timely and measurable way on behalf of the agent. The agents are engaged only when truly necessary, so they can focus their attention on the most pressing matters. All engagement activity is automatically captured and written back into systems like Guidewire and CRM for full transparency.

With Hearsay’s Billing Outreach integration for BillingCenter, insurers can:

Increase overall policy recovery rate and customer retention

Systematize a consistent, personalized, and guided process for billing outreach

Drive insights to learn what processes, engagement channels, and communications lead to better business outcomes

“We are excited to be able to offer our joint customers with a solution that optimizes omnichannel digital engagement to drive specific outcomes that are critical to insurers,” said Eugene Lee, Chief Strategy Officer of Hearsay Systems. “Billing Outreach is reflective of this approach - it connects with a proven core system like Guidewire to accumulate data to feed triggers, decisions, and intelligence to orchestrate and guide agent engagement, driving value while systematizing best practices.”

“We congratulate Hearsay on the publication of their Billing Outreach accelerator,” said Becky Mattick, vice president, Solution Alliances, Guidewire Software. “Hearsay’s technology can drive customer loyalty by enhancing billing response and follow-up processes with client engagement triggered from BillingCenter to help reduce the possibility of policy lapses.”

