Guidewire Software : InsuranceSuite Positioned as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America, for Second Consecutive Year

GUIDEWIRE CONNECTIONS 2018–- Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:
GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C)
insurers rely upon, today announced that Guidewire InsuranceSuite™ has
been recognized as a Leader in Gartner, Inc.'s “Magic Quadrant for
P&C Core Platforms, North America1.”
InsuranceSuite comprises essential core systems based on a common
technology platform covering the P&C insurance lifecycle including
underwriting, policy, billing, and claims management. It was positioned
highest on the ability to execute axis and furthest on the completeness
of vision axis in the report. The report can be viewed here.
“While many vendors are playing to specific strengths, market leaders
are expanding the scope of their capabilities with a growing emphasis on
broader ecosystems with partners accessible through prebuilt integration
in an app-store-like venue. As the number of ecosystem partners grows,
this promises customers quicker access to a range of new capabilities
(including insurtechs and emerging technologies) along with simpler
ongoing maintenance of these relationships,” wrote Jeff Haner, research
director, Insurance, Gartner and author of the report.
“We are honored that InsuranceSuite has been named a Leader by Gartner
in its Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America,
for the second consecutive year,” said Brian Vannoni, principal business
owner, Core, Guidewire Software. “We believe this recognition is a
testament to the work we are doing to help our customers adapt and
succeed in a time of rapid change. We are deeply committed to our
customers’ success and thank them for entrusting us to enable them to
run, differentiate, and grow their business.”
The report evaluates 15 vendor solutions in the P&C core platform market
that have qualified for inclusion. Guidewire
InsuranceNow™, designed for U.S. P&C insurers writing low complexity
business, was recognized as a Challenger in this report.
Additional Recognition:
-
Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America – A leader for
two consecutive years.
-
Magic Quadrant for Property and Casualty Insurance Policy
Management Modules, North America2 – A leader for two
consecutive years in 2015 and 2016.
-
Magic Quadrant for Property and Casualty Insurance Claims
Management Modules3 – A leader for three
consecutive years.
About the Magic Quadrant
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its
research publications, and does not advise technology users to select
only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation.
Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's
research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact.
Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to
this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness
for a particular purpose.
1 Gartner Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North
America, Jeff Haner, October 9, 2018
2 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Property and Casualty
Insurance Policy Management Modules, North America, Jeff Haner,
January 25, 2016
3 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Property and Casualty
Insurance Claims Management Modules, Jeff Haner, July 21, 2016
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty
(P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating
change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to
enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We
are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 32 countries. For
more information, please visit www.guidewire.com
and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.
