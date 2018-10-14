Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Guidewire Software Inc    GWRE

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC (GWRE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Guidewire Software : Marketplace Expands to Benefit Global Community of Property and Casualty Insurers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/14/2018 | 07:06pm CEST

Guidewire Software grows the breadth of solution partners and integrations available in the Guidewire Marketplace

GUIDEWIRE CONNECTIONS 2018-- Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE), the provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced the growth of the Guidewire PartnerConnect™ Solution partner program and the Guidewire Marketplace, a source for customers to download a wide variety of Ready for Guidewire validated integrations, developed by Guidewire PartnerConnect™ Solution partners, to complement and extend Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ products. Currently, the Guidewire Marketplace offers more than 90 Ready for Guidewire validated accelerators, including 29 that have been added over our last fiscal year, an increase of more than fifty percent since August 2017.

“The momentum growing our partner ecosystem, including the Marketplace, demonstrates our commitment to helping our customers embrace innovation and achieve TCO reduction,” said Neil Betteridge, vice president, Strategy, Guidewire Software. “Our Ready for Guidewire program is a key differentiator for us, and we are proud to have so many strong solution partnerships backed by substantive solution integrations.”

Other solution partner and Guidewire Marketplace highlights over Guidewire’s FY18 include:

  • Flourishing customer adoption with more than 1,600 downloads from Guidewire Marketplace
  • 11 new solution partners, including insurtechs, added to the program
  • Growth of international coverage with new published accelerators from FRISS, Clairus Group, Hubio, Polonious, Symbility Solutions, and WeGoLook
  • Accelerating average cadence, with another validated solution integration published every 9 business days

“We thank our solution partners for their contributions and dedication to providing products, data and technologies that complement Guidewire InsurancePlatform,” said Becky Mattick, senior director, Solution Alliances, Guidewire Software. “Our worldwide partner community is instrumental to the success of our mutual customers in the Property and Casualty insurance industry by delivering Guidewire software implementations, value-added solutions and technology offerings, and guidance on industry best practices.”

About Guidewire PartnerConnect and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect™ is a global network of select partner companies that provide consulting services and solutions to enhance, extend, and complement the capabilities of Guidewire products. Ready for Guidewire accelerators developed by PartnerConnect Solution members have been rigorously reviewed by Guidewire, adhere to Guidewire software design principles, and meet established criteria. The accelerators are published in the Guidewire Marketplace and are available for download by Guidewire customers at no charge.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 32 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC
07:16pGUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE : InsuranceNow Named a Challenger in Gartner’s Magic Qu..
BU
07:11pGUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE : InsuranceSuite Positioned as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Qu..
BU
07:06pGUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE : Marketplace Expands to Benefit Global Community of Property..
BU
07:01pGUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE : Announces 2018.2 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform
BU
07:01pGUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE : Announces 2018.2 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform
BU
10/12GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE : Adds Insurtech Betterview as a PartnerConnect Solution Part..
BU
10/10GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE : Announces Polonious as New Solution Alliance Partner
BU
10/10GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE : Crawford & Companys WeGoLook and Guidewire Software Form So..
AQ
10/10GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE : COUNTRY Financial Selects Guidewire Solution for Claims Man..
BU
10/09GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE : Crawford & Company’s WeGoLook and Guidewire Software ..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/08Game Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (10/5/18) 
10/04Majesco Could See Serious Multiple Expansion 
09/27Tale Of Two Markets 
09/21Analysts raise Guidewire Software targets after analyst day 
09/19GUIDEWIRE : Growing Too Slowly To Justify Valuation 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 751 M
EBIT 2019 112 M
Net income 2019 -12,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 580,20
Capi. / Sales 2019 9,34x
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,08x
Capitalization 7 015 M
Chart GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC
Duration : Period :
Guidewire Software Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 110 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcus S. Ryu President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Peter P. Gassner Chairman
Priscilla Hung Chief Operations Officer
Curtis H. Smith CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Craig A. Conway Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC19.55%7 015
ORACLE CORPORATION-1.06%177 232
SAP4.94%139 256
INTUIT34.25%51 913
SERVICENOW INC41.46%31 127
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.16.95%14 451
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.