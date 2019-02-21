Guidewire Software : to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on March 6, 2019

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform
Property & Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced that it
will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended January
31, 2019 after market close on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. On that day,
management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00
p.m. ET) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the second
quarter fiscal 2019. A recorded version of this webcast will be
available two hours after the call and accessible at http://ir.guidewire.com.
|
What:
|
|
|
Guidewire Software Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
Conference Call
|
When:
|
|
|
Wednesday, March 6, 2019
|
Time:
|
|
|
2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
|
Live Call:
|
|
|
(866) 548-4713, Domestic
|
|
|
|
(323) 794-2093, International
|
Replay:
|
|
|
(844) 512-2921, Passcode 1442591, Domestic
|
|
|
|
(412) 317-6671, Passcode 1442591, International
|
Webcast:
|
|
|
http://ir.guidewire.com/
(live and replay)
The webcast will be archived on Guidewire’s website for a period of
three months.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty
(P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating
change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to
enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We
are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 32 countries. For
more information, please visit www.guidewire.com
and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.
