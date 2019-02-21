Log in
Guidewire Software : to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on March 6, 2019

02/21/2019 | 08:32am EST

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property & Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2019 after market close on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the second quarter fiscal 2019. A recorded version of this webcast will be available two hours after the call and accessible at http://ir.guidewire.com.

What:     Guidewire Software Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Wednesday, March 6, 2019
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
Live Call: (866) 548-4713, Domestic
(323) 794-2093, International
Replay: (844) 512-2921, Passcode 1442591, Domestic
(412) 317-6671, Passcode 1442591, International
Webcast:

http://ir.guidewire.com/ (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on Guidewire’s website for a period of three months.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 32 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.


© Business Wire 2019
