Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Guidewire Software, Inc.    GWRE

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC.

(GWRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) on Behalf of Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 04:01pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Guidewire Software, Inc. ("Guidewire" or the "Company") (NYSE: GWRE) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 4, 2020, Guidewire announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 and slashed its full-year revenue guidance by $57 million, from a range of $759 million to $771 million to only $702 million to $714 million. Additionally, the Company cut its Annual Recurring Revenue guidance from a range of 14% to 16%, down to 11% to 12% for the third quarter of 2020. During the accompanying earnings conference call, the Company specified that the Company's cloud products needed to be improved in order to meet customer needs and successfully compete against rival systems, and also revealed that a large swath of Guidewire customers no longer wanted the Company's traditional on-premise products and had not adopted Guidewire's cloud products.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $18.92 per share, or over 16%, to close at $93.56 per share on March 5, 2020.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Guidewire securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC.
04:01pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation of Guidewire Software..
BU
01:11pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Guidewire Software,..
BU
10:06aHolzer & Holzer Announces that a Class Action Was Filed on Behalf of Guidewir..
BU
07/27Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Guidewire So..
PR
07/27GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Ac..
BU
07/27FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
07/27SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
07/27Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Gu..
BU
07/25GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE : Saxena White P.A. Files Securities Fraud Class Action Again..
AQ
07/14GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE : ConTe.it Expands Guidewire Relationship to Enhance Claims S..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 708 M - -
Net income 2020 -64,4 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 080 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -149x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 867 M 9 867 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 2 558
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Guidewire Software, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 119,75 $
Last Close Price 118,62 $
Spread / Highest target 13,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Rosenbaum Chief Executive Officer & Director
Priscilla Hung President & Chief Operating Officer
Marcus S. Ryu Chairman
Jeff Cooper Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Andrew William Fraser Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC.8.06%9 867
SAP SE15.77%195 201
ORACLE CORPORATION5.04%169 821
SERVICENOW INC.53.66%82 729
INTUIT INC.13.06%77 226
DOCUSIGN, INC.164.84%36 017
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group