Carentoir, July 23, 2020

2020 FIRST-HALF TURNOVER: +63% GROWTH

Unaudited data (in € millions) 2020 2019 Change January 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020

Second quarter

Thrustmaster gaming accessories ranges 26.4 11.3 +134% Thrustmaster total 26.4 11.3 +134% Hercules digital devices 1.4 0.6 +133% OEM* 0.3 0.3 - Hercules total 1.7 0.9 +89% Total 28.1 12.2 +130% Q1 + Q2 total Thrustmaster gaming accessories ranges 38.9 23.6 +65% Thrustmaster total 38.9 23.6 +65% Hercules digital devices 2.3 1.6 +44% OEM* 0.3 0.3 - Hercules total 2.6 1.9 +37% Total 41.5 25.5 +63%

* Accessories developed to accompany products of third-party companies (Original Equipment Manufacturer).

During the second quarter of the fiscal year, the Group benefited from strong consumer demand and record numbers of visits to both the Hercules and Thrustmaster websites and their respective online shops.

The Group generated growth of 134% for the second quarter in terms of its Thrustmaster sales, and 89% for its Hercules sales, with turnover of €28.1 million, bringing growth over the first half of the fiscal year to 63%.

Over the period, the Group had to manage significant challenges related to COVID-19, including:

Stay-at-home orders, which resulted in the shuttering of many brick-and-mortar stores, particularly in Europe.

The transfer of sales to e-commerce channels.

Production lags during the first quarter, with a progressive return to normal levels over the month of May.

Logistics chain disruptions, with the closing of numerous wholesalers.

The Group's logistics, production, marketing and sales teams proved their flexibility, achieving the following over the first half of the year:

Positioning of inventories in the United States and Europe from the start of the year, in anticipation of supply difficulties.

Reevaluation of wholesaler networks in order to complete logistics chains.

Signature and implementation of new direct distribution agreements with e-tailers, in order to ensure the continuous flow of products to consumers.

Signature and implementation of new direct distribution agreements with e-tailers, in order to ensure the continuous flow of products to consumers.
Daily monitoring of all sales indicators in order to plan inventory replenishments in advance, thereby limiting stock-outs among the Group's customers.

Over the same period, the Group saw a marked increase in demand from consumers looking to purchase both racing and flight simulation-related accessories.

This translated into a strong increase in the Group's sales to its customers.