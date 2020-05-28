Rennes, May 28, 2020,

Combined General Meeting of June 4, 2020 ("in camera"):

Designation of the two scrutineers

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and in application of article 8 of decree n° 2020-418 of April 10, 2020, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Claude Guillemot, on delegation of the Board of Directors of April 29, 2020, has appointed Mr. Christian GUILLEMOT, director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of administration, and Mrs. Maryvonne LE ROCH-NOCERA, independent director, both shareholders of Guillemot Corporation S.A., as scrutineers of the Combined General Meeting to be held "in camera" on June 4, 2020.

The Combined General Meeting will be chaired by Mr. Claude Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

It is reminded that:

all the documents relating to the General Meeting are published on the company's website www.guillemot.com

shareholders have the possibility to cast their vote, prior to the General Meeting, namely by voting by post or by giving a proxy voting mandate, in the manner specified in the convocation notice which is also published on the company's website www.guillemot.com

"General meetings".

Guillemot Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of interactive entertainment hardware and accessories. The Group offers a diversified range of products under the Hercules and Thrustmaster brand names. Active in this market since 1984, the Guillemot Corporation Group is currently present in eleven countries (France, Germany, Spain, United-Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, Italy, Belgium, China, Hong-Kong and Romania) and distributes its products across more than one hundred and twenty countries worldwide. The Group's mission is to offer high-performance, ergonomic products which maximize the enjoyment of digital interactive entertainment end users.

Contact: Guillemot Financial Information - Tel: +33 (0) 2 99 08 08 80 - www.guillemot.com

ISIN : FR0000066722

-------------------

Guillemot Corporation S.A.

Public limited company with a capital of 11 771 359,60 euros - 414 196 758 R.C.S. Rennes

• Postal address : B.P. 2 - 56204 La Gacilly Cedex - France •

• Registered address : Place du Granier - BP97143 - 35571 Chantepie Cedex - France •