Guillemot : 2019 FIRST-HALF TURNOVER

Carentoir, July 25, 2019

2019 FIRST-HALF TURNOVER

Unaudited data (in € millions) 2019 2018 Change January 1, 2019 - June 30, 2019

Second quarter

Thrustmaster gaming accessories ranges 11.3 14.9 -24% Thrustmaster total 11.3 14.9 -24% Hercules digital devices 0.6 0.4 +50% OEM* 0.3 0.2 +50% Hercules total 0.9 0.6 +50% Total 12.2 15.5 -21% Q1 + Q2 total Thrustmaster gaming accessories ranges 23.6 30.9 -23% Thrustmaster total 23.6 30.9 -23% Hercules digital devices 1.6 1.1 +45% OEM* 0.3 0.2 +50% Hercules total 1.9 1.3 +46% Total 25.5 32.2 -21%

* Accessories developed to accompany products of third-party companies (Original Equipment Manufacturer).

The Group's turnover for the first half of fiscal 2019 amounted to €25.5 million.

Hercules achieved good growth of 46% over the year's first half, thanks in particular to sales of its new DJing range over the period.

Thrustmaster was down 23% over the first half of the year, with the contraction mainly due to the inventory level of racing wheels in the distribution channel. Sales of joysticks, however, grew strongly.

The Group has undertaken a number of commercial actions to boost sales - in stores and with regard to online retailers, both in the United States and in Europe - in order to reduce inventory levels among wholesalers. These actions have borne fruit, with inventory levels in the distribution channel on track to return to normal in the lead-up to the Group's peak season.

Commercial developments

The launch of officially-licensed Ace Combat™ 7 joysticks in January helped to achieve the strong increase in sales in this category. Thrustmaster's sales in China continue to grow quickly and, in conjunction with 70% growth in Japan, strengthen the Group's momentum in Asia. In the United States, Thrustmaster saw double-digit growth in terms of sales of its products to consumers over the period.

The Group is continuing to pursue its policy of signing distribution agreements - in particular with Ingram in France, the United Kingdom and the Benelux countries.

A steady crop of games over the second half of the year

The picture in terms of game releases has considerably improved in recent months, with the announcement of a number of games likely to positively impact sales of racing wheels to be launched between now and the end of the year on both the PlayStation®4 and Xbox One® consoles, as well as on PC: F1® 2019 (Formula 1 simulation, released on June 28), FIA European Truck Racing Championship (truck racing simulation, released on July 18), TRUCK DRIVER (the very first truck driving simulation available for game consoles, set to launch on September 19), WRECKFEST (stock car simulation, very physically-oriented and addictive, set to launch on August 27), WRC 8 (the new gold standard in rally simulation, due out