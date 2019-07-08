Log in
Guillemot : Liquidity contract half-yearly summary

07/08/2019 | 04:23am EDT

Carentoir, July 8th, 2019

LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Security concerned: Guillemot (ISIN: FR0000066722)

Euronext Paris - Compartment C

Half-Yearly summary of the liquidity contract

As part of the liquidity contract entrusted by Guillemot Corporation S.A. to Portzamparc Société de Bourse S.A., the following means featured in the liquidity account on June 30th, 2019:

  • 66,981 securities,
  • €132,272.67 in cash.

It is reminded that on January 1st, 2019, effective date of the liquidity contract (which is in compliance with the decision of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) No. 2018-01 of July 2nd, 2018), the following means featured in the liquidity account:

  • 57,127 securities,
  • €146,840.97 in cash.

During the first semester of the year 2019, the volumes traded and the number of transaction were as follows:

PURCHASES

SALES

Number of securities

150,586

140,732

Capitals

473,087.86 €

458,519.56 €

Number of transactions

320

298

Guillemot Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of interactive entertainment hardware and accessories. The Group offers a diversified range

of products under the Hercules and Thrustmaster brand names. Active in this market since 1984, the Guillemot Corporation Group is currently present in eleven countries (France, Germany, United-Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, Belgium, China, Hong-Kong, Spain, Romania and Italy) and distributes its products across more than one hundred countries worldwide. The Group's mission is to offer high-performance, ergonomic products which maximize the enjoyment of digital interactive entertainment end users.

Contact: Guillemot Financial Information - Tel: +33 (0) 2 99 08 08 80 - www.guillemot.com

Guillemot Corporation S.A.

Public limited company with a capital of 11 771 359,60 euros - 414 196 758 R.C.S. Rennes

• Postal address : B.P. 2 - 56204 La Gacilly Cedex - France •

• Registered address : Place du Granier - BP97143 - 35571 Chantepie Cedex - France •

PURCHASES

Date

Number of

Number of

Capitals

transactions

securities

(EUR)

02/01/2019

1

500

1 630,00

03/01/2019

3

1 001

3 263,25

04/01/2019

1

500

1 635,00

07/01/2019

1

285

1 003,20

08/01/2019

6

3 000

11 400,00

09/01/2019

5

2 500

9 550,00

11/01/2019

8

4 000

15 760,00

14/01/2019

5

2 500

9 435,00

15/01/2019

2

1 000

3 725,00

16/01/2019

3

12

44,67

17/01/2019

9

4 001

14 303,72

18/01/2019

1

80

282,40

21/01/2019

4

1 501

5 883,69

22/01/2019

3

1 048

4 126,24

23/01/2019

3

1 500

5 940,00

24/01/2019

1

1

3,92

25/01/2019

2

982

3 928,00

28/01/2019

2

1 000

3 940,00

29/01/2019

3

516

2 022,12

30/01/2019

1

103

403,76

31/01/2019

1

1

4,00

01/02/2019

14

7 000

24 150,00

04/02/2019

8

4 000

13 440,00

05/02/2019

2

690

2 257,00

06/02/2019

5

2 001

6 563,37

07/02/2019

3

1 500

4 710,00

08/02/2019

8

4 000

11 720,00

11/02/2019

1

500

1 440,00

12/02/2019

1

500

1 430,00

13/02/2019

1

500

1 440,00

14/02/2019

1

3

8,64

15/02/2019

3

1 457

4 314,44

18/02/2019

2

1 000

2 900,00

19/02/2019

4

1 501

4 282,92

20/02/2019

3

1 001

2 882,88

21/02/2019

9

4 500

12 190,00

22/02/2019

2

501

1 342,72

25/02/2019

2

1 000

2 800,00

26/02/2019

3

1 302

3 601,44

27/02/2019

2

1 000

2 680,00

28/02/2019

2

1 000

2 640,00

05/03/2019

2

1 000

2 700,00

06/03/2019

2

959

2 608,48

SALES

Date

Number of

Number of

Capitals

transactions

securities

(EUR)

02/01/2019

1

200

664,00

03/01/2019

3

1 001

3 303,25

04/01/2019

1

500

1 675,00

07/01/2019

12

6 000

20 950,00

08/01/2019

19

8 428

33 145,00

09/01/2019

5

2 100

8 149,00

10/01/2019

5

2 117

8 435,02

15/01/2019

3

1 356

5 085,68

16/01/2019

3

1 001

3 803,75

17/01/2019

3

1 001

3 603,72

18/01/2019

3

1 500

5 400,00

21/01/2019

15

7 501

29 258,69

22/01/2019

6

2 700

10 776,00

23/01/2019

1

250

1 007,50

24/01/2019

2

477

1 888,88

25/01/2019

3

1 200

4 831,00

28/01/2019

1

5

20,20

29/01/2019

3

1 001

3 943,92

30/01/2019

3

1 500

6 030,00

31/01/2019

2

501

2 024,00

01/02/2019

6

3 000

10 560,00

05/02/2019

1

500

1 670,00

06/02/2019

1

1

3,37

07/02/2019

1

500

1 590,00

08/02/2019

2

1 000

2 960,00

12/02/2019

1

500

1 440,00

13/02/2019

3

1 500

4 360,00

14/02/2019

3

1 090

3 178,30

15/02/2019

7

3 500

10 600,00

18/02/2019

3

657

1 902,44

19/02/2019

2

151

434,92

20/02/2019

2

501

1 462,88

21/02/2019

3

1 300

3 595,00

22/02/2019

1

1

2,72

25/02/2019

9

4 071

11 471,64

26/02/2019

2

359

1 019,84

27/02/2019

1

24

66,00

28/02/2019

2

900

2 394,00

01/03/2019

4

1 550

4 212,00

05/03/2019

2

380

1 043,70

06/03/2019

1

500

1 370,00

07/03/2019

2

1 000

2 820,00

08/03/2019

1

500

1 420,00

PURCHASES

Date

Number of

Number of

Capitals

transactions

securities

(EUR)

07/03/2019

2

1 000

2 760,00

08/03/2019

2

1 000

2 800,00

11/03/2019

3

1 500

4 140,00

13/03/2019

3

1 500

4 170,00

14/03/2019

1

333

905,76

15/03/2019

1

146

400,04

18/03/2019

2

1 000

2 800,00

20/03/2019

6

2 824

9 382,72

21/03/2019

9

4 321

14 372,88

22/03/2019

6

2 600

8 676,00

25/03/2019

8

3 810

12 557,80

26/03/2019

2

527

1 738,02

27/03/2019

1

1

3,35

28/03/2019

3

911

3 223,47

29/03/2019

16

8 000

27 055,00

01/04/2019

11

5 500

16 630,00

02/04/2019

3

1 020

3 007,60

03/04/2019

1

393

1 163,28

04/04/2019

3

1 100

3 260,00

05/04/2019

2

1 000

2 892,50

08/04/2019

3

1 023

2 904,86

09/04/2019

3

1 001

2 762,82

15/04/2019

1

500

1 450,00

16/04/2019

2

66

191,43

23/04/2019

3

1 500

4 370,00

24/04/2019

6

2 528

7 212,69

25/04/2019

4

1 501

4 192,86

26/04/2019

2

1 000

2 710,00

29/04/2019

6

2 561

7 354,70

30/04/2019

2

1 000

2 840,00

02/05/2019

1

500

1 440,00

03/05/2019

3

803

2 252,41

06/05/2019

3

1 500

4 200,00

07/05/2019

2

501

1 412,86

08/05/2019

3

1 001

2 862,88

09/05/2019

3

1 001

2 802,86

10/05/2019

1

500

1 405,00

13/05/2019

4

2 000

5 580,00

14/05/2019

2

501

1 402,84

15/05/2019

3

1 500

4 180,00

16/05/2019

3

1 009

2 785,38

17/05/2019

1

400

1 126,00

SALES

Date

Number of

Number of

Capitals

transactions

securities

(EUR)

12/03/2019

2

600

1 665,00

13/03/2019

6

2 680

7 518,40

14/03/2019

1

300

825,00

15/03/2019

2

501

1 392,82

18/03/2019

1

500

1 430,00

19/03/2019

14

7 000

21 140,00

20/03/2019

12

5 625

19 120,00

21/03/2019

7

3 001

10 143,44

22/03/2019

3

1 500

5 080,00

25/03/2019

2

503

1 689,90

26/03/2019

1

500

1 670,00

27/03/2019

4

1 501

5 133,35

28/03/2019

11

5 299

19 204,24

02/04/2019

1

500

1 500,00

03/04/2019

2

870

2 602,60

05/04/2019

1

50

147,00

09/04/2019

1

1

2,82

10/04/2019

3

1 070

2 992,85

11/04/2019

1

500

1 430,00

12/04/2019

3

1 200

3 448,00

15/04/2019

1

500

1 470,00

16/04/2019

2

501

1 482,93

17/04/2019

1

500

1 475,00

23/04/2019

1

500

1 450,00

24/04/2019

6

2 924

8 456,56

25/04/2019

1

1

2,86

29/04/2019

12

5 739

16 761,34

30/04/2019

1

10

28,80

03/05/2019

1

1

2,85

06/05/2019

1

500

1 410,00

07/05/2019

1

1

2,86

08/05/2019

2

501

1 450,38

09/05/2019

1

1

2,86

10/05/2019

3

1 200

3 374,00

13/05/2019

3

1 500

4 287,50

14/05/2019

2

4

11,36

16/05/2019

1

500

1 390,00

17/05/2019

2

928

2 652,64

21/05/2019

1

1

2,86

23/05/2019

1

501

1 422,84

24/05/2019

1

1 513

4 206,14

27/05/2019

1

501

1 392,73

PURCHASES

SALES

Date

Number of

Number of

Capitals

Date

Number of

Number of

Capitals

transactions

securities

(EUR)

transactions

securities

(EUR)

20/05/2019

3

1 170

3 289,20

28/05/2019

1

4 664

13 005,10

21/05/2019

1

1 501

4 192,89

29/05/2019

1

593

1 723,44

22/05/2019

1

400

1 138,00

30/05/2019

1

1

2,83

23/05/2019

1

1 501

4 182,84

31/05/2019

1

1 118

3 092,72

24/05/2019

1

500

1 375,00

03/06/2019

1

500

1 377,50

27/05/2019

1

501

1 382,76

04/06/2019

1

1 500

4 200,00

28/05/2019

1

3 501

9 202,73

05/06/2019

1

184

526,24

29/05/2019

1

1 036

2 946,49

06/06/2019

1

2 684

7 964,77

30/05/2019

1

501

1 392,83

07/06/2019

1

3 500

11 090,10

31/05/2019

1

1

2,75

11/06/2019

1

241

747,10

03/06/2019

1

1 201

3 297,83

12/06/2019

1

2 000

6 130,00

06/06/2019

1

1

2,85

13/06/2019

1

1

3,03

07/06/2019

1

2 000

6 160,00

14/06/2019

1

3 501

10 627,99

10/06/2019

1

500

1 580,00

17/06/2019

1

1 001

3 123,12

11/06/2019

1

3 020

9 210,09

18/06/2019

1

575

1 818,50

12/06/2019

1

674

2 055,50

20/06/2019

1

1 000

3 107,50

13/06/2019

1

501

1 493,03

24/06/2019

1

1

3,00

14/06/2019

1

1 045

3 028,72

25/06/2019

1

501

1 497,99

17/06/2019

1

1

3,08

26/06/2019

1

1 001

3 075,57

18/06/2019

1

1 200

3 759,96

28/06/2019

1

314

959,71

19/06/2019

1

500

1 560,00

20/06/2019

1

504

1 562,25

24/06/2019

1

1 001

2 962,96

25/06/2019

1

501

1 478,00

26/06/2019

1

411

1 233,08

27/06/2019

1

1 580

4 813,00

28/06/2019

1

6

18,15

About