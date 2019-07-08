Guillemot : Liquidity contract half-yearly summary

As part of the liquidity contract entrusted by Guillemot Corporation S.A. to Portzamparc Société de Bourse S.A., the following means featured in the liquidity account on June 30th, 2019:
66,981 securities,
€132,272.67 in cash.
It is reminded that on January 1st, 2019, effective date of the liquidity contract (which is in compliance with the decision of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) No. 2018-01 of July 2nd, 2018), the following means featured in the liquidity account:
57,127 securities,
€146,840.97 in cash.
During the first semester of the year 2019, the volumes traded and the number of transaction were as follows:
PURCHASES
SALES
Number of securities
150,586
140,732
Capitals
473,087.86 €
458,519.56 €
Number of transactions
320
298
Guillemot Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of interactive entertainment hardware and accessories. The Group offers a diversified range
of products under the Hercules and Thrustmaster brand names. Active in this market since 1984, the Guillemot Corporation Group is currently present in eleven countries (France, Germany, United-Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, Belgium, China, Hong-Kong, Spain, Romania and Italy) and distributes its products across more than one hundred countries worldwide. The Group's mission is to offer high-performance, ergonomic products which maximize the enjoyment of digital interactive entertainment end users.
Public limited company with a capital of 11 771 359,60 euros - 414 196 758 R.C.S. Rennes
• Postal address : B.P. 2 - 56204 La Gacilly Cedex - France •
• Registered address : Place du Granier - BP97143 - 35571 Chantepie Cedex - France •
PURCHASES
Date
Number of
Number of
Capitals
transactions
securities
(EUR)
02/01/2019
1
500
1 630,00
03/01/2019
3
1 001
3 263,25
04/01/2019
1
500
1 635,00
07/01/2019
1
285
1 003,20
08/01/2019
6
3 000
11 400,00
09/01/2019
5
2 500
9 550,00
11/01/2019
8
4 000
15 760,00
14/01/2019
5
2 500
9 435,00
15/01/2019
2
1 000
3 725,00
16/01/2019
3
12
44,67
17/01/2019
9
4 001
14 303,72
18/01/2019
1
80
282,40
21/01/2019
4
1 501
5 883,69
22/01/2019
3
1 048
4 126,24
23/01/2019
3
1 500
5 940,00
24/01/2019
1
1
3,92
25/01/2019
2
982
3 928,00
28/01/2019
2
1 000
3 940,00
29/01/2019
3
516
2 022,12
30/01/2019
1
103
403,76
31/01/2019
1
1
4,00
01/02/2019
14
7 000
24 150,00
04/02/2019
8
4 000
13 440,00
05/02/2019
2
690
2 257,00
06/02/2019
5
2 001
6 563,37
07/02/2019
3
1 500
4 710,00
08/02/2019
8
4 000
11 720,00
11/02/2019
1
500
1 440,00
12/02/2019
1
500
1 430,00
13/02/2019
1
500
1 440,00
14/02/2019
1
3
8,64
15/02/2019
3
1 457
4 314,44
18/02/2019
2
1 000
2 900,00
19/02/2019
4
1 501
4 282,92
20/02/2019
3
1 001
2 882,88
21/02/2019
9
4 500
12 190,00
22/02/2019
2
501
1 342,72
25/02/2019
2
1 000
2 800,00
26/02/2019
3
1 302
3 601,44
27/02/2019
2
1 000
2 680,00
28/02/2019
2
1 000
2 640,00
05/03/2019
2
1 000
2 700,00
06/03/2019
2
959
2 608,48
SALES
Date
Number of
Number of
Capitals
transactions
securities
(EUR)
02/01/2019
1
200
664,00
03/01/2019
3
1 001
3 303,25
04/01/2019
1
500
1 675,00
07/01/2019
12
6 000
20 950,00
08/01/2019
19
8 428
33 145,00
09/01/2019
5
2 100
8 149,00
10/01/2019
5
2 117
8 435,02
15/01/2019
3
1 356
5 085,68
16/01/2019
3
1 001
3 803,75
17/01/2019
3
1 001
3 603,72
18/01/2019
3
1 500
5 400,00
21/01/2019
15
7 501
29 258,69
22/01/2019
6
2 700
10 776,00
23/01/2019
1
250
1 007,50
24/01/2019
2
477
1 888,88
25/01/2019
3
1 200
4 831,00
28/01/2019
1
5
20,20
29/01/2019
3
1 001
3 943,92
30/01/2019
3
1 500
6 030,00
31/01/2019
2
501
2 024,00
01/02/2019
6
3 000
10 560,00
05/02/2019
1
500
1 670,00
06/02/2019
1
1
3,37
07/02/2019
1
500
1 590,00
08/02/2019
2
1 000
2 960,00
12/02/2019
1
500
1 440,00
13/02/2019
3
1 500
4 360,00
14/02/2019
3
1 090
3 178,30
15/02/2019
7
3 500
10 600,00
18/02/2019
3
657
1 902,44
19/02/2019
2
151
434,92
20/02/2019
2
501
1 462,88
21/02/2019
3
1 300
3 595,00
22/02/2019
1
1
2,72
25/02/2019
9
4 071
11 471,64
26/02/2019
2
359
1 019,84
27/02/2019
1
24
66,00
28/02/2019
2
900
2 394,00
01/03/2019
4
1 550
4 212,00
05/03/2019
2
380
1 043,70
06/03/2019
1
500
1 370,00
07/03/2019
2
1 000
2 820,00
08/03/2019
1
500
1 420,00
PURCHASES
Date
Number of
Number of
Capitals
transactions
securities
(EUR)
07/03/2019
2
1 000
2 760,00
08/03/2019
2
1 000
2 800,00
11/03/2019
3
1 500
4 140,00
13/03/2019
3
1 500
4 170,00
14/03/2019
1
333
905,76
15/03/2019
1
146
400,04
18/03/2019
2
1 000
2 800,00
20/03/2019
6
2 824
9 382,72
21/03/2019
9
4 321
14 372,88
22/03/2019
6
2 600
8 676,00
25/03/2019
8
3 810
12 557,80
26/03/2019
2
527
1 738,02
27/03/2019
1
1
3,35
28/03/2019
3
911
3 223,47
29/03/2019
16
8 000
27 055,00
01/04/2019
11
5 500
16 630,00
02/04/2019
3
1 020
3 007,60
03/04/2019
1
393
1 163,28
04/04/2019
3
1 100
3 260,00
05/04/2019
2
1 000
2 892,50
08/04/2019
3
1 023
2 904,86
09/04/2019
3
1 001
2 762,82
15/04/2019
1
500
1 450,00
16/04/2019
2
66
191,43
23/04/2019
3
1 500
4 370,00
24/04/2019
6
2 528
7 212,69
25/04/2019
4
1 501
4 192,86
26/04/2019
2
1 000
2 710,00
29/04/2019
6
2 561
7 354,70
30/04/2019
2
1 000
2 840,00
02/05/2019
1
500
1 440,00
03/05/2019
3
803
2 252,41
06/05/2019
3
1 500
4 200,00
07/05/2019
2
501
1 412,86
08/05/2019
3
1 001
2 862,88
09/05/2019
3
1 001
2 802,86
10/05/2019
1
500
1 405,00
13/05/2019
4
2 000
5 580,00
14/05/2019
2
501
1 402,84
15/05/2019
3
1 500
4 180,00
16/05/2019
3
1 009
2 785,38
17/05/2019
1
400
1 126,00
SALES
Date
Number of
Number of
Capitals
transactions
securities
(EUR)
12/03/2019
2
600
1 665,00
13/03/2019
6
2 680
7 518,40
14/03/2019
1
300
825,00
15/03/2019
2
501
1 392,82
18/03/2019
1
500
1 430,00
19/03/2019
14
7 000
21 140,00
20/03/2019
12
5 625
19 120,00
21/03/2019
7
3 001
10 143,44
22/03/2019
3
1 500
5 080,00
25/03/2019
2
503
1 689,90
26/03/2019
1
500
1 670,00
27/03/2019
4
1 501
5 133,35
28/03/2019
11
5 299
19 204,24
02/04/2019
1
500
1 500,00
03/04/2019
2
870
2 602,60
05/04/2019
1
50
147,00
09/04/2019
1
1
2,82
10/04/2019
3
1 070
2 992,85
11/04/2019
1
500
1 430,00
12/04/2019
3
1 200
3 448,00
15/04/2019
1
500
1 470,00
16/04/2019
2
501
1 482,93
17/04/2019
1
500
1 475,00
23/04/2019
1
500
1 450,00
24/04/2019
6
2 924
8 456,56
25/04/2019
1
1
2,86
29/04/2019
12
5 739
16 761,34
30/04/2019
1
10
28,80
03/05/2019
1
1
2,85
06/05/2019
1
500
1 410,00
07/05/2019
1
1
2,86
08/05/2019
2
501
1 450,38
09/05/2019
1
1
2,86
10/05/2019
3
1 200
3 374,00
13/05/2019
3
1 500
4 287,50
14/05/2019
2
4
11,36
16/05/2019
1
500
1 390,00
17/05/2019
2
928
2 652,64
21/05/2019
1
1
2,86
23/05/2019
1
501
1 422,84
24/05/2019
1
1 513
4 206,14
27/05/2019
1
501
1 392,73
PURCHASES
SALES
Date
Number of
Number of
Capitals
Date
Number of
Number of
Capitals
transactions
securities
(EUR)
transactions
securities
(EUR)
20/05/2019
3
1 170
3 289,20
28/05/2019
1
4 664
13 005,10
21/05/2019
1
1 501
4 192,89
29/05/2019
1
593
1 723,44
22/05/2019
1
400
1 138,00
30/05/2019
1
1
2,83
23/05/2019
1
1 501
4 182,84
31/05/2019
1
1 118
3 092,72
24/05/2019
1
500
1 375,00
03/06/2019
1
500
1 377,50
27/05/2019
1
501
1 382,76
04/06/2019
1
1 500
4 200,00
28/05/2019
1
3 501
9 202,73
05/06/2019
1
184
526,24
29/05/2019
1
1 036
2 946,49
06/06/2019
1
2 684
7 964,77
30/05/2019
1
501
1 392,83
07/06/2019
1
3 500
11 090,10
31/05/2019
1
1
2,75
11/06/2019
1
241
747,10
03/06/2019
1
1 201
3 297,83
12/06/2019
1
2 000
6 130,00
06/06/2019
1
1
2,85
13/06/2019
1
1
3,03
07/06/2019
1
2 000
6 160,00
14/06/2019
1
3 501
10 627,99
10/06/2019
1
500
1 580,00
17/06/2019
1
1 001
3 123,12
11/06/2019
1
3 020
9 210,09
18/06/2019
1
575
1 818,50
12/06/2019
1
674
2 055,50
20/06/2019
1
1 000
3 107,50
13/06/2019
1
501
1 493,03
24/06/2019
1
1
3,00
14/06/2019
1
1 045
3 028,72
25/06/2019
1
501
1 497,99
17/06/2019
1
1
3,08
26/06/2019
1
1 001
3 075,57
18/06/2019
1
1 200
3 759,96
28/06/2019
1
314
959,71
19/06/2019
1
500
1 560,00
20/06/2019
1
504
1 562,25
24/06/2019
1
1 001
2 962,96
25/06/2019
1
501
1 478,00
26/06/2019
1
411
1 233,08
27/06/2019
1
1 580
4 813,00
28/06/2019
1
6
18,15
