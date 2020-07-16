Guillemot : Liquidity contract half-yearly summary

As part of the liquidity contract entrusted by Guillemot Corporation S.A. to Portzamparc Société de Bourse S.A., the following means featured in the liquidity account on June 30th, 2020:
70 811 securities,
€ 125 407,98 in cash.
It is reminded that on January 1st, 2019, effective date of the liquidity contract in compliance with the decision of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) No. 2018-01 of July 2nd, 2018, the following means featured in the liquidity account:
57,127 securities,
€ 146,840.97 in cash.
During the first semester of the year 2020, the volumes traded and the number of transaction were as follows:
PURCHASES
SALES
Number of securities
112 113
142 083
Capitals
258 845,60 €
340 116,31 €
Number of transactions
295
345
Guillemot Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of interactive entertainment hardware and accessories. The Group offers a diversified range
of products under the Hercules and Thrustmaster brand names. Active in this market since 1984, the Guillemot Corporation Group is currently present in eleven countries (France, Germany, United-Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, Belgium, China, Hong-Kong, Spain, Romania and Italy) and distributes its products across more than one hundred and twenty countries worldwide. The Group's mission is to offer high- performance, ergonomic products which maximize the enjoyment of digital interactive entertainment end users.
Public limited company with a capital of 11 771 359,60 euros - 414 196 758 R.C.S. Rennes
• Postal address : B.P. 2 - 56204 La Gacilly Cedex - France •
• Registered address : Place du Granier - BP97143 - 35571 Chantepie Cedex - France •
PURCHASES
Date
Number of
Number of
Capitals
transactions
securities
(EUR)
02/01/2020
1
1
2,44
03/01/2020
1
500
1250
06/01/2020
3
1276
3178,26
07/01/2020
1
500
1240
09/01/2020
1
186
461,28
10/01/2020
1
500
1240
13/01/2020
1
495
1217,7
14/01/2020
1
500
1215
15/01/2020
3
1040
2495,17
16/01/2020
1
500
1190
17/01/2020
3
1500
3540
20/01/2020
3
1500
3495
21/01/2020
2
510
1193,81
22/01/2020
2
967
2262,78
23/01/2020
7
3500
7910
24/01/2020
2
496
1097,2
27/01/2020
3
1004
2188,62
28/01/2020
2
600
1363,98
29/01/2020
3
1217
2881,25
30/01/2020
3
1100
2578,95
31/01/2020
6
1200
2700
04/02/2020
3
952
2192,17
06/02/2020
1
500
1190
07/02/2020
2
281
668,81
11/02/2020
3
1500
3480
12/02/2020
2
932
2126,36
13/02/2020
1
500
1170
14/02/2020
2
1000
2340
17/02/2020
1
500
1180
18/02/2020
2
1000
2320
19/02/2020
1
200
464
20/02/2020
3
1001
2302,4
21/02/2020
1
500
1150
24/02/2020
6
2394
5386,98
25/02/2020
4
1324
2890,69
26/02/2020
3
1500
3120
27/02/2020
2
1000
2060
28/02/2020
6
2600
5003,96
02/03/2020
5
2500
4850
03/03/2020
1
212
411,28
05/03/2020
3
1500
2850
06/03/2020
4
1827
3189,39
10/03/2020
2
600
1008
SALES
Date
Number of
Number of
Capitals
transactions
securities
(EUR)
02/01/2020
4
1501
3752,5
07/01/2020
1
500
1250
08/01/2020
1
500
1280
09/01/2020
1
500
1260
13/01/2020
2
1000
2467,5
15/01/2020
3
1100
2684,55
16/01/2020
1
500
1215
17/01/2020
3
502
1204,8
20/01/2020
2
506
1199,42
21/01/2020
2
540
1270,03
22/01/2020
2
1000
2345
23/01/2020
3
502
1144,66
24/01/2020
3
1200
2679
27/01/2020
8
3513
7895,12
29/01/2020
4
2000
4800
31/01/2020
1
500
1140
03/02/2020
1
500
1180
04/02/2020
2
506
1192,29
05/02/2020
4
2000
4740
06/02/2020
1
50
121
07/02/2020
3
526
1267,4
10/02/2020
1
500
1205
11/02/2020
2
1000
2350
12/02/2020
4
2000
4645
13/02/2020
1
25
59,75
17/02/2020
2
501
1194,89
18/02/2020
2
502
1169,71
20/02/2020
4
1002
2324,74
21/02/2020
4
1511
3528,64
25/02/2020
2
1000
2202,5
26/02/2020
5
2136
4524,25
27/02/2020
3
1300
2685,02
28/02/2020
1
500
995
02/03/2020
2
1000
1967,5
03/03/2020
2
1000
1984,7
04/03/2020
3
2000
3921
05/03/2020
4
2063
3931,67
10/03/2020
5
1500
2661
11/03/2020
2
900
1639,98
13/03/2020
5
1500
2715
17/03/2020
12
3800
6786,42
19/03/2020
3
851
1658,77
20/03/2020
8
3433
6689,54
Guillemot Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of interactive entertainment hardware and accessories. The Group offers a diversified range
of products under the Hercules and Thrustmaster brand names. Active in this market since 1984, the Guillemot Corporation Group is currently present in eleven countries (France, Germany, United-Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, Belgium, China, Hong-Kong, Spain, Romania and Italy) and distributes its products across more than one hundred and twenty countries worldwide. The Group's mission is to offer high- performance, ergonomic products which maximize the enjoyment of digital interactive entertainment end users.
Public limited company with a capital of 11 771 359,60 euros - 414 196 758 R.C.S. Rennes
• Postal address : B.P. 2 - 56204 La Gacilly Cedex - France •
• Registered address : Place du Granier - BP97143 - 35571 Chantepie Cedex - France •
PURCHASES
Date
Number of
Number of
Capitals
transactions
securities
(EUR)
12/03/2020
4
1200
2115
13/03/2020
3
900
1530,63
16/03/2020
5
1000
1570
17/03/2020
4
1200
1905
18/03/2020
4
1200
2250
19/03/2020
2
600
1125
23/03/2020
4
1162
2217,79
24/03/2020
1
1
1,93
25/03/2020
7
1990
4026,57
26/03/2020
2
501
1002
27/03/2020
2
501
992,03
31/03/2020
2
501
1032,06
01/04/2020
2
660
1326,8
02/04/2020
3
1001
2127,13
03/04/2020
5
2001
3952,18
07/04/2020
3
1500
3300
08/04/2020
5
2200
4854,08
09/04/2020
2
572
1294,72
15/04/2020
7
3500
8415,05
16/04/2020
1
100
240
17/04/2020
2
525
1271,5
20/04/2020
3
1500
3685,05
21/04/2020
4
1583
3942,46
22/04/2020
3
1200
2883,96
23/04/2020
9
4500
10020,15
24/04/2020
5
2500
5210
27/04/2020
2
1000
2220
28/04/2020
1
210
464,1
29/04/2020
1
1
2,25
30/04/2020
3
1500
3349,95
04/05/2020
3
1500
3300
05/05/2020
3
1500
3210
06/05/2020
1
1
2,21
07/05/2020
3
984
2145,51
08/05/2020
1
1
2,18
11/05/2020
1
500
1080
12/05/2020
2
450
976,01
13/05/2020
1
1
2,18
14/05/2020
2
501
1072,19
15/05/2020
2
501
1072,19
18/05/2020
1
20
42
19/05/2020
2
1000
2160
20/05/2020
2
51
111,69
SALES
Date
Number of
Number of
Capitals
transactions
securities
(EUR)
23/03/2020
2
501
976,9
24/03/2020
4
602
1188,95
25/03/2020
7
2100
4382,91
26/03/2020
1
1
2
27/03/2020
3
1001
2081,98
31/03/2020
2
501
1052,05
01/04/2020
2
1000
2080
02/04/2020
4
1151
2514,59
03/04/2020
4
1501
3052,13
06/04/2020
6
3000
6459,9
07/04/2020
4
2000
4555
08/04/2020
2
1000
2240
09/04/2020
6
3000
7065
14/04/2020
6
2389
5907,04
15/04/2020
8
5500
13520,1
16/04/2020
3
3500
8540
17/04/2020
4
1509
3737,19
20/04/2020
2
1000
2530
21/04/2020
1
400
1008
23/04/2020
2
1000
2230
24/04/2020
4
2000
4240
27/04/2020
10
6000
13450,2
28/04/2020
4
2005
4521,48
29/04/2020
5
2001
4682,34
30/04/2020
3
1382
3138,66
05/05/2020
5
1701
3804,29
06/05/2020
1
1
2,21
07/05/2020
2
11
24,43
08/05/2020
5
2901
6460,24
11/05/2020
1
500
1085
13/05/2020
1
1
2,18
14/05/2020
2
401
874,18
15/05/2020
2
2
4,4
18/05/2020
1
500
1090
20/05/2020
1
1
2,19
21/05/2020
1
1
2,2
22/05/2020
1
1
2,17
25/05/2020
1
500
1090
26/05/2020
3
1001
2222,12
27/05/2020
3
1250
2750
28/05/2020
4
1600
3600
29/05/2020
6
2600
6281,08
01/06/2020
7
3001
7747,38
Guillemot Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of interactive entertainment hardware and accessories. The Group offers a diversified range
of products under the Hercules and Thrustmaster brand names. Active in this market since 1984, the Guillemot Corporation Group is currently present in eleven countries (France, Germany, United-Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, Belgium, China, Hong-Kong, Spain, Romania and Italy) and distributes its products across more than one hundred and twenty countries worldwide. The Group's mission is to offer high- performance, ergonomic products which maximize the enjoyment of digital interactive entertainment end users.
Public limited company with a capital of 11 771 359,60 euros - 414 196 758 R.C.S. Rennes
• Postal address : B.P. 2 - 56204 La Gacilly Cedex - France •
• Registered address : Place du Granier - BP97143 - 35571 Chantepie Cedex - France •
PURCHASES
Date
Number of
Number of
Capitals
transactions
securities
(EUR)
21/05/2020
2
501
1082,21
22/05/2020
2
217
464,4
26/05/2020
2
501
1102,15
29/05/2020
1
100
230
01/06/2020
1
1
2,46
02/06/2020
3
1500
4219,95
03/06/2020
11
5500
14689,95
04/06/2020
3
1011
2629,11
05/06/2020
4
2000
5110
09/06/2020
1
500
1380
10/06/2020
1
500
1450
11/06/2020
4
2000
5600
12/06/2020
4
2000
5480
18/06/2020
3
1500
4380
19/06/2020
6
3000
8595
22/06/2020
1
1
2,88
23/06/2020
2
800
2272
24/06/2020
2
151
434,93
25/06/2020
2
670
1966,52
29/06/2020
5
2135
7188,12
30/06/2020
2
291
1006,89
SALES
Date
Number of
Number of
Capitals
transactions
securities
(EUR)
02/06/2020
8
3629
10344,1
03/06/2020
2
1000
2755
04/06/2020
2
639
1685,3
05/06/2020
3
1200
3104,04
08/06/2020
6
3000
8049,9
09/06/2020
3
1500
4210,05
10/06/2020
6
3000
8709,9
11/06/2020
1
1
2,84
16/06/2020
3
1001
2782,78
17/06/2020
7
3500
9889,95
18/06/2020
1
500
1475
22/06/2020
2
94
270,72
23/06/2020
3
1230
3556,55
24/06/2020
2
501
1482,91
25/06/2020
1
500
1505
26/06/2020
7
3500
11090,1
29/06/2020
11
5300
18299,84
30/06/2020
2
501
1773,49
Guillemot Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of interactive entertainment hardware and accessories. The Group offers a diversified range
of products under the Hercules and Thrustmaster brand names. Active in this market since 1984, the Guillemot Corporation Group is currently present in eleven countries (France, Germany, United-Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, Belgium, China, Hong-Kong, Spain, Romania and Italy) and distributes its products across more than one hundred and twenty countries worldwide. The Group's mission is to offer high- performance, ergonomic products which maximize the enjoyment of digital interactive entertainment end users.
Guillemot Corporation SA published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 08:50:09 UTC