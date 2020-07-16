Guillemot : Liquidity contract half-yearly summary

Carentoir, July 15th, 2020

LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Security concerned: Guillemot (ISIN: FR0000066722)

Euronext Paris - Compartment C

Half-Yearly summary of the liquidity contract

As part of the liquidity contract entrusted by Guillemot Corporation S.A. to Portzamparc Société de Bourse S.A., the following means featured in the liquidity account on June 30th, 2020:

70 811 securities,

€ 125 407,98 in cash.

It is reminded that on January 1st, 2019, effective date of the liquidity contract in compliance with the decision of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) No. 2018-01 of July 2nd, 2018, the following means featured in the liquidity account:

57,127 securities,

€ 146,840.97 in cash.

During the first semester of the year 2020, the volumes traded and the number of transaction were as follows:

PURCHASES SALES Number of securities 112 113 142 083 Capitals 258 845,60 € 340 116,31 € Number of transactions 295 345

Guillemot Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of interactive entertainment hardware and accessories. The Group offers a diversified range

of products under the Hercules and Thrustmaster brand names. Active in this market since 1984, the Guillemot Corporation Group is currently present in eleven countries (France, Germany, United-Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, Belgium, China, Hong-Kong, Spain, Romania and Italy) and distributes its products across more than one hundred and twenty countries worldwide. The Group's mission is to offer high- performance, ergonomic products which maximize the enjoyment of digital interactive entertainment end users.

Contact: Guillemot Financial Information - Tel: +33 (0) 2 99 08 08 80 - www.guillemot.com

Guillemot Corporation S.A.

Public limited company with a capital of 11 771 359,60 euros - 414 196 758 R.C.S. Rennes

• Postal address : B.P. 2 - 56204 La Gacilly Cedex - France •

• Registered address : Place du Granier - BP97143 - 35571 Chantepie Cedex - France •