GUILLEMOT CORPORATION

(GUI)
Guillemot : Liquidity contract half-yearly summary

07/16/2020 | 04:51am EDT

Carentoir, July 15th, 2020

LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Security concerned: Guillemot (ISIN: FR0000066722)

Euronext Paris - Compartment C

Half-Yearly summary of the liquidity contract

As part of the liquidity contract entrusted by Guillemot Corporation S.A. to Portzamparc Société de Bourse S.A., the following means featured in the liquidity account on June 30th, 2020:

  • 70 811 securities,
  • € 125 407,98 in cash.

It is reminded that on January 1st, 2019, effective date of the liquidity contract in compliance with the decision of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) No. 2018-01 of July 2nd, 2018, the following means featured in the liquidity account:

  • 57,127 securities,
  • € 146,840.97 in cash.

During the first semester of the year 2020, the volumes traded and the number of transaction were as follows:

PURCHASES

SALES

Number of securities

112 113

142 083

Capitals

258 845,60 €

340 116,31 €

Number of transactions

295

345

Guillemot Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of interactive entertainment hardware and accessories. The Group offers a diversified range

of products under the Hercules and Thrustmaster brand names. Active in this market since 1984, the Guillemot Corporation Group is currently present in eleven countries (France, Germany, United-Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, Belgium, China, Hong-Kong, Spain, Romania and Italy) and distributes its products across more than one hundred and twenty countries worldwide. The Group's mission is to offer high- performance, ergonomic products which maximize the enjoyment of digital interactive entertainment end users.

Contact: Guillemot Financial Information - Tel: +33 (0) 2 99 08 08 80 - www.guillemot.com

Guillemot Corporation S.A.

Public limited company with a capital of 11 771 359,60 euros - 414 196 758 R.C.S. Rennes

• Postal address : B.P. 2 - 56204 La Gacilly Cedex - France •

• Registered address : Place du Granier - BP97143 - 35571 Chantepie Cedex - France •

PURCHASES

Date

Number of

Number of

Capitals

transactions

securities

(EUR)

02/01/2020

1

1

2,44

03/01/2020

1

500

1250

06/01/2020

3

1276

3178,26

07/01/2020

1

500

1240

09/01/2020

1

186

461,28

10/01/2020

1

500

1240

13/01/2020

1

495

1217,7

14/01/2020

1

500

1215

15/01/2020

3

1040

2495,17

16/01/2020

1

500

1190

17/01/2020

3

1500

3540

20/01/2020

3

1500

3495

21/01/2020

2

510

1193,81

22/01/2020

2

967

2262,78

23/01/2020

7

3500

7910

24/01/2020

2

496

1097,2

27/01/2020

3

1004

2188,62

28/01/2020

2

600

1363,98

29/01/2020

3

1217

2881,25

30/01/2020

3

1100

2578,95

31/01/2020

6

1200

2700

04/02/2020

3

952

2192,17

06/02/2020

1

500

1190

07/02/2020

2

281

668,81

11/02/2020

3

1500

3480

12/02/2020

2

932

2126,36

13/02/2020

1

500

1170

14/02/2020

2

1000

2340

17/02/2020

1

500

1180

18/02/2020

2

1000

2320

19/02/2020

1

200

464

20/02/2020

3

1001

2302,4

21/02/2020

1

500

1150

24/02/2020

6

2394

5386,98

25/02/2020

4

1324

2890,69

26/02/2020

3

1500

3120

27/02/2020

2

1000

2060

28/02/2020

6

2600

5003,96

02/03/2020

5

2500

4850

03/03/2020

1

212

411,28

05/03/2020

3

1500

2850

06/03/2020

4

1827

3189,39

10/03/2020

2

600

1008

SALES

Date

Number of

Number of

Capitals

transactions

securities

(EUR)

02/01/2020

4

1501

3752,5

07/01/2020

1

500

1250

08/01/2020

1

500

1280

09/01/2020

1

500

1260

13/01/2020

2

1000

2467,5

15/01/2020

3

1100

2684,55

16/01/2020

1

500

1215

17/01/2020

3

502

1204,8

20/01/2020

2

506

1199,42

21/01/2020

2

540

1270,03

22/01/2020

2

1000

2345

23/01/2020

3

502

1144,66

24/01/2020

3

1200

2679

27/01/2020

8

3513

7895,12

29/01/2020

4

2000

4800

31/01/2020

1

500

1140

03/02/2020

1

500

1180

04/02/2020

2

506

1192,29

05/02/2020

4

2000

4740

06/02/2020

1

50

121

07/02/2020

3

526

1267,4

10/02/2020

1

500

1205

11/02/2020

2

1000

2350

12/02/2020

4

2000

4645

13/02/2020

1

25

59,75

17/02/2020

2

501

1194,89

18/02/2020

2

502

1169,71

20/02/2020

4

1002

2324,74

21/02/2020

4

1511

3528,64

25/02/2020

2

1000

2202,5

26/02/2020

5

2136

4524,25

27/02/2020

3

1300

2685,02

28/02/2020

1

500

995

02/03/2020

2

1000

1967,5

03/03/2020

2

1000

1984,7

04/03/2020

3

2000

3921

05/03/2020

4

2063

3931,67

10/03/2020

5

1500

2661

11/03/2020

2

900

1639,98

13/03/2020

5

1500

2715

17/03/2020

12

3800

6786,42

19/03/2020

3

851

1658,77

20/03/2020

8

3433

6689,54

PURCHASES

Date

Number of

Number of

Capitals

transactions

securities

(EUR)

12/03/2020

4

1200

2115

13/03/2020

3

900

1530,63

16/03/2020

5

1000

1570

17/03/2020

4

1200

1905

18/03/2020

4

1200

2250

19/03/2020

2

600

1125

23/03/2020

4

1162

2217,79

24/03/2020

1

1

1,93

25/03/2020

7

1990

4026,57

26/03/2020

2

501

1002

27/03/2020

2

501

992,03

31/03/2020

2

501

1032,06

01/04/2020

2

660

1326,8

02/04/2020

3

1001

2127,13

03/04/2020

5

2001

3952,18

07/04/2020

3

1500

3300

08/04/2020

5

2200

4854,08

09/04/2020

2

572

1294,72

15/04/2020

7

3500

8415,05

16/04/2020

1

100

240

17/04/2020

2

525

1271,5

20/04/2020

3

1500

3685,05

21/04/2020

4

1583

3942,46

22/04/2020

3

1200

2883,96

23/04/2020

9

4500

10020,15

24/04/2020

5

2500

5210

27/04/2020

2

1000

2220

28/04/2020

1

210

464,1

29/04/2020

1

1

2,25

30/04/2020

3

1500

3349,95

04/05/2020

3

1500

3300

05/05/2020

3

1500

3210

06/05/2020

1

1

2,21

07/05/2020

3

984

2145,51

08/05/2020

1

1

2,18

11/05/2020

1

500

1080

12/05/2020

2

450

976,01

13/05/2020

1

1

2,18

14/05/2020

2

501

1072,19

15/05/2020

2

501

1072,19

18/05/2020

1

20

42

19/05/2020

2

1000

2160

20/05/2020

2

51

111,69

SALES

Date

Number of

Number of

Capitals

transactions

securities

(EUR)

23/03/2020

2

501

976,9

24/03/2020

4

602

1188,95

25/03/2020

7

2100

4382,91

26/03/2020

1

1

2

27/03/2020

3

1001

2081,98

31/03/2020

2

501

1052,05

01/04/2020

2

1000

2080

02/04/2020

4

1151

2514,59

03/04/2020

4

1501

3052,13

06/04/2020

6

3000

6459,9

07/04/2020

4

2000

4555

08/04/2020

2

1000

2240

09/04/2020

6

3000

7065

14/04/2020

6

2389

5907,04

15/04/2020

8

5500

13520,1

16/04/2020

3

3500

8540

17/04/2020

4

1509

3737,19

20/04/2020

2

1000

2530

21/04/2020

1

400

1008

23/04/2020

2

1000

2230

24/04/2020

4

2000

4240

27/04/2020

10

6000

13450,2

28/04/2020

4

2005

4521,48

29/04/2020

5

2001

4682,34

30/04/2020

3

1382

3138,66

05/05/2020

5

1701

3804,29

06/05/2020

1

1

2,21

07/05/2020

2

11

24,43

08/05/2020

5

2901

6460,24

11/05/2020

1

500

1085

13/05/2020

1

1

2,18

14/05/2020

2

401

874,18

15/05/2020

2

2

4,4

18/05/2020

1

500

1090

20/05/2020

1

1

2,19

21/05/2020

1

1

2,2

22/05/2020

1

1

2,17

25/05/2020

1

500

1090

26/05/2020

3

1001

2222,12

27/05/2020

3

1250

2750

28/05/2020

4

1600

3600

29/05/2020

6

2600

6281,08

01/06/2020

7

3001

7747,38

PURCHASES

Date

Number of

Number of

Capitals

transactions

securities

(EUR)

21/05/2020

2

501

1082,21

22/05/2020

2

217

464,4

26/05/2020

2

501

1102,15

29/05/2020

1

100

230

01/06/2020

1

1

2,46

02/06/2020

3

1500

4219,95

03/06/2020

11

5500

14689,95

04/06/2020

3

1011

2629,11

05/06/2020

4

2000

5110

09/06/2020

1

500

1380

10/06/2020

1

500

1450

11/06/2020

4

2000

5600

12/06/2020

4

2000

5480

18/06/2020

3

1500

4380

19/06/2020

6

3000

8595

22/06/2020

1

1

2,88

23/06/2020

2

800

2272

24/06/2020

2

151

434,93

25/06/2020

2

670

1966,52

29/06/2020

5

2135

7188,12

30/06/2020

2

291

1006,89

SALES

Date

Number of

Number of

Capitals

transactions

securities

(EUR)

02/06/2020

8

3629

10344,1

03/06/2020

2

1000

2755

04/06/2020

2

639

1685,3

05/06/2020

3

1200

3104,04

08/06/2020

6

3000

8049,9

09/06/2020

3

1500

4210,05

10/06/2020

6

3000

8709,9

11/06/2020

1

1

2,84

16/06/2020

3

1001

2782,78

17/06/2020

7

3500

9889,95

18/06/2020

1

500

1475

22/06/2020

2

94

270,72

23/06/2020

3

1230

3556,55

24/06/2020

2

501

1482,91

25/06/2020

1

500

1505

26/06/2020

7

3500

11090,1

29/06/2020

11

5300

18299,84

30/06/2020

2

501

1773,49

Disclaimer

Guillemot Corporation SA published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 08:50:09 UTC
