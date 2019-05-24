Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Guillemot Corporation    GUI   FR0000066722

GUILLEMOT CORPORATION

(GUI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Guillemot : Report on general meeting of shareholders held May 23, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 03:23am EDT

Carentoir, May 24, 2019

REPORT ON GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD MAY 23, 2019

The combined (ordinary and extraordinary) meeting of shareholders of the company Guillemot Corporation S.A. held on May 23, 2019 at Chantepie, chaired by Mr. Claude Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors, has approved all the submitted resolutions, both ordinary and extraordinary in nature.

  • Number of shareholders in attendance or represented:
    • resolutions numbered 1 through 3 and 5 through 24: 27
    • resolution numbered 4: 22
  • Number of votes by shareholders in attendance or represented:
    • resolutions numbered 1 through 3 and 5 through 24: 18 996 249
    • resolution numbered 4: 9 231 459
  • Voting breakdown by resolution:

Resolu-

Type

Total number of

Number of

% of

Number of

%

Number of

%

Resolution

tion

votes cast

shares

capital

vote in favor

vote against

status

N°1

Ord.

18 996 249

10 024 383

65,57%

18 996 249

100,00%

0

0,00%

Adopted

N°2

Ord.

18 996 249

10 024 383

65,57%

18 996 249

100,00%

0

0,00%

Adopted

N°3

Ord.

18 996 249

10 024 383

65,57%

18 996 249

100,00%

0

0,00%

Adopted

N°4

Ord.

9 231 459

4 698 782

30,74%

9 231 459

100,00%

0

0,00%

Adopted

N°5

Ord.

18 996 249

10 024 383

65,57%

18 996 249

100,00%

0

0,00%

Adopted

N°6

Ord.

18 996 249

10 024 383

65,57%

18 996 249

100,00%

0

0,00%

Adopted

N°7

Ord.

18 996 249

10 024 383

65,57%

18 996 249

100,00%

0

0,00%

Adopted

N°8

Ord.

18 996 249

10 024 383

65,57%

18 996 249

100,00%

0

0,00%

Adopted

N°9

Ord.

18 996 249

10 024 383

65,57%

18 996 249

100,00%

0

0,00%

Adopted

N°10

Ord.

18 996 249

10 024 383

65,57%

18 996 249

100,00%

0

0,00%

Adopted

N°11

Ord.

18 996 249

10 024 383

65,57%

18 832 204

99,14%

164 045

0,86%

Adopted

N°12

Ord.

18 996 249

10 024 383

65,57%

18 996 249

100,00%

0

0,00%

Adopted

Guillemot Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of interactive entertainment hardware and accessories. The Group offers a diversified range of products under the Hercules and Thrustmaster brand names. Active in this market since 1984, the Guillemot Corporation Group is currently present in eleven countries (France, Germany, United-Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, Belgium, China, Hong-Kong, Spain, Romania and Italy) and distributes its products across more than one hundred countries worldwide. The Group's mission is to offer high-performance, ergonomic products which maximize the enjoyment of digital interactive entertainment end users.

Contact: Guillemot Financial Information - Tel: +33 (0) 2 99 08 08 80 - www.guillemot.com

ISIN : FR0000066722

-------------------

Guillemot Corporation S.A.

Public limited company with a capital of 11 771 359,60 euros - 414 196 758 R.C.S. Rennes

• Postal address : B.P. 2 - 56204 La Gacilly Cedex - France •

• Registered address : Place du Granier - BP97143 - 35571 Chantepie Cedex - France •

Resolu-

Type

Total number of

Number of

% of

Number of

%

Number of

%

Resolution

tion

votes cast

shares

capital

vote in favor

vote against

status

N°13

Extraord.

18 996 249

10 024 383

65,57%

18 996 249

100,00%

0

0,00%

Adopted

N°14

Extraord.

18 996 249

10 024 383

65,57%

18 832 204

99,14%

164 045

0,86%

Adopted

N°15

Extraord.

18 996 249

10 024 383

65,57%

18 832 204

99,14%

164 045

0,86%

Adopted

N°16

Extraord.

18 996 249

10 024 383

65,57%

18 832 204

99,14%

164 045

0,86%

Adopted

N°17

Extraord.

18 996 249

10 024 383

65,57%

18 832 204

99,14%

164 045

0,86%

Adopted

N°18

Extraord.

18 996 249

10 024 383

65,57%

18 832 204

99,14%

164 045

0,86%

Adopted

N°19

Extraord.

18 996 249

10 024 383

65,57%

18 832 204

99,14%

164 045

0,86%

Adopted

N°20

Extraord.

18 996 249

10 024 383

65,57%

18 996 249

100,00%

0

0,00%

Adopted

N°21

Extraord.

18 996 249

10 024 383

65,57%

18 832 204

99,14%

164 045

0,86%

Adopted

N°22

Extraord.

18 996 249

10 024 383

65,57%

18 832 204

99,14%

164 045

0,86%

Adopted

N°23

Extraord.

18 996 249

10 024 383

65,57%

18 996 249

100,00%

0

0,00%

Adopted

N°24

Extraord.

18 996 249

10 024 383

65,57%

18 996 249

100,00%

0

0,00%

Adopted

Guillemot Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of interactive entertainment hardware and accessories. The Group offers a diversified range of products under the Hercules and Thrustmaster brand names. Active in this market since 1984, the Guillemot Corporation Group is currently present in eleven countries (France, Germany, United-Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, Belgium, China, Hong-Kong, Spain, Romania and Italy) and distributes its products across more than one hundred countries worldwide. The Group's mission is to offer high-performance, ergonomic products which maximize the enjoyment of digital interactive entertainment end users.

Contact: Guillemot Financial Information - Tel: +33 (0) 2 99 08 08 80 - www.guillemot.com

ISIN : FR0000066722

-------------------

Guillemot Corporation S.A.

Public limited company with a capital of 11 771 359,60 euros - 414 196 758 R.C.S. Rennes

• Postal address : B.P. 2 - 56204 La Gacilly Cedex - France •

• Registered address : Place du Granier - BP97143 - 35571 Chantepie Cedex - France •

Disclaimer

Guillemot Corporation SA published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 07:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GUILLEMOT CORPORATION
03:23aGUILLEMOT : Report on general meeting of shareholders held May 23, 2019
PU
05/06GUILLEMOT : CGM of 23/05/2019 – Convocation notice
PU
05/02GUILLEMOT : CGM of 23/05/2019 – Agenda, draft text of resolution, board of..
PU
05/02GUILLEMOT : CGM of 23/05/2019 – Summary of the Group's standing during the..
PU
05/02GUILLEMOT : CGM of 23/05/2019 – Meeting notice published in BALO on 17/04/..
PU
04/26GUILLEMOT : Availability of the reference document including the 2018 annual fin..
PU
04/04GUILLEMOT : PRESENTATION OF 2018 Annual Results
PU
03/282018 ANNUAL RESULTS : Current operating income up 77%
PU
01/31GUILLEMOT : 2018 annual consolidated turnover
PU
01/08GUILLEMOT : Liquidity contract half-yearly summary
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 73,2 M
EBIT 2019 1,80 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 1,83 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
Capitalization 43,1 M
Chart GUILLEMOT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Guillemot Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUILLEMOT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,30 €
Spread / Average Target 52%
Managers
NameTitle
Claude Michel Marcel Guillemot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michel Jean Yves Guillemot Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Yves Marie Remy Guillemot Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Gérard Jean Louis Guillemot Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Christian Guillemot Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUILLEMOT CORPORATION-14.55%48
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%17 412
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED--.--%8 409
AISINOCO. LTD2.36%6 312
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%5 127
SYNNEX CORPORATION15.34%4 954
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About