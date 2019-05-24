Guillemot : Report on general meeting of shareholders held May 23, 2019
Carentoir, May 24, 2019
REPORT ON GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD MAY 23, 2019
The combined (ordinary and extraordinary) meeting of shareholders of the company Guillemot Corporation S.A. held on May 23, 2019 at Chantepie, chaired by Mr. Claude Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors, has approved all the submitted resolutions, both ordinary and extraordinary in nature.
Number of shareholders in attendance or represented:
resolutions numbered 1 through 3 and 5 through 24: 27
resolution numbered 4: 22
Number of votes by shareholders in attendance or represented:
resolutions numbered 1 through 3 and 5 through 24: 18 996 249
resolution numbered 4: 9 231 459
Voting breakdown by resolution:
Resolu-
Type
Total number of
Number of
% of
Number of
%
Number of
%
Resolution
tion
votes cast
shares
capital
vote in favor
vote against
status
N°1
Ord.
18 996 249
10 024 383
65,57%
18 996 249
100,00%
0
0,00%
Adopted
N°2
Ord.
18 996 249
10 024 383
65,57%
18 996 249
100,00%
0
0,00%
Adopted
N°3
Ord.
18 996 249
10 024 383
65,57%
18 996 249
100,00%
0
0,00%
Adopted
N°4
Ord.
9 231 459
4 698 782
30,74%
9 231 459
100,00%
0
0,00%
Adopted
N°5
Ord.
18 996 249
10 024 383
65,57%
18 996 249
100,00%
0
0,00%
Adopted
N°6
Ord.
18 996 249
10 024 383
65,57%
18 996 249
100,00%
0
0,00%
Adopted
N°7
Ord.
18 996 249
10 024 383
65,57%
18 996 249
100,00%
0
0,00%
Adopted
N°8
Ord.
18 996 249
10 024 383
65,57%
18 996 249
100,00%
0
0,00%
Adopted
N°9
Ord.
18 996 249
10 024 383
65,57%
18 996 249
100,00%
0
0,00%
Adopted
N°10
Ord.
18 996 249
10 024 383
65,57%
18 996 249
100,00%
0
0,00%
Adopted
N°11
Ord.
18 996 249
10 024 383
65,57%
18 832 204
99,14%
164 045
0,86%
Adopted
N°12
Ord.
18 996 249
10 024 383
65,57%
18 996 249
100,00%
0
0,00%
Adopted
Guillemot Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of interactive entertainment hardware and accessories. The Group offers a diversified range of products under the Hercules and Thrustmaster brand names. Active in this market since 1984, the Guillemot Corporation Group is currently present in eleven countries (France, Germany, United-Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, Belgium, China, Hong-Kong, Spain, Romania and Italy) and distributes its products across more than one hundred countries worldwide. The Group's mission is to offer high-performance, ergonomic products which maximize the enjoyment of digital interactive entertainment end users.
Public limited company with a capital of 11 771 359,60 euros - 414 196 758 R.C.S. Rennes
• Postal address : B.P. 2 - 56204 La Gacilly Cedex - France •
• Registered address : Place du Granier - BP97143 - 35571 Chantepie Cedex - France •
Resolu-
Type
Total number of
Number of
% of
Number of
%
Number of
%
Resolution
tion
votes cast
shares
capital
vote in favor
vote against
status
N°13
Extraord.
18 996 249
10 024 383
65,57%
18 996 249
100,00%
0
0,00%
Adopted
N°14
Extraord.
18 996 249
10 024 383
65,57%
18 832 204
99,14%
164 045
0,86%
Adopted
N°15
Extraord.
18 996 249
10 024 383
65,57%
18 832 204
99,14%
164 045
0,86%
Adopted
N°16
Extraord.
18 996 249
10 024 383
65,57%
18 832 204
99,14%
164 045
0,86%
Adopted
N°17
Extraord.
18 996 249
10 024 383
65,57%
18 832 204
99,14%
164 045
0,86%
Adopted
N°18
Extraord.
18 996 249
10 024 383
65,57%
18 832 204
99,14%
164 045
0,86%
Adopted
N°19
Extraord.
18 996 249
10 024 383
65,57%
18 832 204
99,14%
164 045
0,86%
Adopted
N°20
Extraord.
18 996 249
10 024 383
65,57%
18 996 249
100,00%
0
0,00%
Adopted
N°21
Extraord.
18 996 249
10 024 383
65,57%
18 832 204
99,14%
164 045
0,86%
Adopted
N°22
Extraord.
18 996 249
10 024 383
65,57%
18 832 204
99,14%
164 045
0,86%
Adopted
N°23
Extraord.
18 996 249
10 024 383
65,57%
18 996 249
100,00%
0
0,00%
Adopted
N°24
Extraord.
18 996 249
10 024 383
65,57%
18 996 249
100,00%
0
0,00%
Adopted
