Guillemot : Report on general meeting of shareholders held May 23, 2019

Carentoir, May 24, 2019

REPORT ON GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD MAY 23, 2019

The combined (ordinary and extraordinary) meeting of shareholders of the company Guillemot Corporation S.A. held on May 23, 2019 at Chantepie, chaired by Mr. Claude Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors, has approved all the submitted resolutions, both ordinary and extraordinary in nature.

Number of shareholders in attendance or represented :

resolutions numbered 1 through 3 and 5 through 24: 27 resolution numbered 4: 22

Number of votes by shareholders in attendance or represented :

resolutions numbered 1 through 3 and 5 through 24: 18 996 249 resolution numbered 4: 9 231 459

Voting breakdown by resolution :

Resolu- Type Total number of Number of % of Number of % Number of % Resolution tion votes cast shares capital vote in favor vote against status N°1 Ord. 18 996 249 10 024 383 65,57% 18 996 249 100,00% 0 0,00% Adopted N°2 Ord. 18 996 249 10 024 383 65,57% 18 996 249 100,00% 0 0,00% Adopted N°3 Ord. 18 996 249 10 024 383 65,57% 18 996 249 100,00% 0 0,00% Adopted N°4 Ord. 9 231 459 4 698 782 30,74% 9 231 459 100,00% 0 0,00% Adopted N°5 Ord. 18 996 249 10 024 383 65,57% 18 996 249 100,00% 0 0,00% Adopted N°6 Ord. 18 996 249 10 024 383 65,57% 18 996 249 100,00% 0 0,00% Adopted N°7 Ord. 18 996 249 10 024 383 65,57% 18 996 249 100,00% 0 0,00% Adopted N°8 Ord. 18 996 249 10 024 383 65,57% 18 996 249 100,00% 0 0,00% Adopted N°9 Ord. 18 996 249 10 024 383 65,57% 18 996 249 100,00% 0 0,00% Adopted N°10 Ord. 18 996 249 10 024 383 65,57% 18 996 249 100,00% 0 0,00% Adopted N°11 Ord. 18 996 249 10 024 383 65,57% 18 832 204 99,14% 164 045 0,86% Adopted N°12 Ord. 18 996 249 10 024 383 65,57% 18 996 249 100,00% 0 0,00% Adopted

Guillemot Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of interactive entertainment hardware and accessories. The Group offers a diversified range of products under the Hercules and Thrustmaster brand names. Active in this market since 1984, the Guillemot Corporation Group is currently present in eleven countries (France, Germany, United-Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, Belgium, China, Hong-Kong, Spain, Romania and Italy) and distributes its products across more than one hundred countries worldwide. The Group's mission is to offer high-performance, ergonomic products which maximize the enjoyment of digital interactive entertainment end users.

ISIN : FR0000066722

