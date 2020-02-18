Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc.    GIFI

GULF ISLAND FABRICATION, INC.

(GIFI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gulf Island Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 04:36pm EST

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (“Gulf Island” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GIFI) will report fourth quarter 2019 results after the market close on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). On the call, Richard Heo, President and CEO, and Westley Stockton, Executive Vice President and CFO, will review the Company's financial results.

The call will be available by webcast and can be accessed on Gulf Island’s website at http://www.gulfisland.com. Participants may also join the call by calling 1.800.367.2403 and requesting the “Gulf Island” conference call.  A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for seven days after the call.

About Gulf Island

Gulf Island is a leading fabricator of complex steel structures, modules and marine vessels used in energy extraction and production, petrochemical and industrial facilities, power generation, alternative energy and shipping and marine transportation operations. The Company also provides project management, installation, hookup, commissioning, repair, maintenance and civil construction services. The Company operates and manages its business through three operating divisions: Fabrication, Shipyard and Services, with its corporate headquarters located in Houston, Texas and fabrication facilities located in Houma, Jennings and Lake Charles, Louisiana. For more information on the Company, visit Gulf Island’s website at www.gulfisland.com.

Company Information
  
Richard W. Heo Westley S. Stockton
Chief Executive OfficerChief Financial Officer
713.714.6100713.714.6100 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GULF ISLAND FABRICATION, I
04:36pGulf Island Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Cal..
GL
2019GULF ISLAND FABRICATION INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other E..
AQ
2019Gulf Island Announces Planned Chairman Transition and Reaffirms Commitment to..
GL
2019Gulf Island Announces Appointment of Richard Heo as Chief Executive Officer
GL
2019GULF ISLAND FABRICATION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
2019GULF ISLAND FABRICATION : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019GULF ISLAND FABRICATION INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Oth..
AQ
2019Gulf Island Announces Completion of Review of Alternative Strategies
GL
2019Gulf Island Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL
2019GULF ISLAND FABRICATION INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 74,0 M
Chart GULF ISLAND FABRICATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GULF ISLAND FABRICATION, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 11,00  $
Last Close Price 4,85  $
Spread / Highest target 127%
Spread / Average Target 127%
Spread / Lowest Target 127%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard W. Heo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Peter Laborde Chairman
Westley S. Stockton CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP-Finance
Gregory J. Cotter Independent Director
Christopher Mark Harding Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GULF ISLAND FABRICATION, INC.-4.34%74
SCHLUMBERGER NV-14.38%47 655
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-9.60%19 464
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-14.24%14 364
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-8.62%8 834
TECHNIPFMC-19.50%7 716
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group