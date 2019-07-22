Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc.    GIFI

GULF ISLAND FABRICATION, INC.

(GIFI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gulf Island Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 04:11pm EDT

HOUSTON, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (“Gulf Island” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GIFI) will report second quarter 2019 results after the market close on Monday, August 5, 2019.

Gulf Island management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results.

The call will be available by webcast and can be accessed on Gulf Island’s website at http://www.gulfisland.com. Participants may also join the call by calling 1.800.353.6461 and requesting the “Gulf Island” conference call.  A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for seven days after the call.

About Gulf Island

Gulf Island is a leading fabricator of complex steel structures, modules and marine vessels used in energy extraction and production, petrochemical and industrial facilities, power generation, alternative energy and shipping and marine transportation operations. The Company also provides project management, installation, hookup, commissioning, repair, maintenance and civil construction services. The Company operates and manages its business through three operating divisions: Fabrication, Shipyard and Services, with its corporate headquarters located in Houston, Texas and fabrication facilities located in Houma, Jennings and Lake Charles, Louisiana. For more information on the Company, visit Gulf Island’s website at www.gulfisland.com.

Company Information 
  
Kirk J. MecheWestley S. Stockton
Chief Executive OfficerChief Financial Officer
713.714.6100713.714.6100


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GULF ISLAND FABRICATION, I
04:11pGulf Island Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Cal..
GL
06/04GULF ISLAND FABRICATION : Announces Executive Appointments
AQ
06/03GULF ISLAND FABRICATION INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
06/03Gulf Island Announces Executive Appointments
GL
06/03GULF ISLAND FABRICATION : Announces Executive Appointments
AQ
05/14GULF ISLAND FABRICATION INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-..
AQ
05/13GULF ISLAND FABRICATION INC : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holder..
AQ
05/09GULF ISLAND FABRICATION INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other E..
AQ
05/07GULF ISLAND FABRICATION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
05/06GULF ISLAND FABRICATION : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 276 M
EBIT 2019 -4,42 M
Net income 2019 -3,79 M
Finance 2019 75,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -28,2x
P/E ratio 2020 8,81x
EV / Sales2019 0,12x
EV / Sales2020 0,07x
Capitalization 107 M
Chart GULF ISLAND FABRICATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GULF ISLAND FABRICATION, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 11,00  $
Last Close Price 7,05  $
Spread / Highest target 56,0%
Spread / Average Target 56,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 56,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kirk J. Meche President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Peter Laborde Chairman
Todd F. Ladd Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Westley S. Stockton CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Gregory J. Cotter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GULF ISLAND FABRICATION, INC.-2.35%107
SCHLUMBERGER NV7.29%53 536
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-18.17%19 009
BAKER HUGHES9.58%12 147
TECHNIPFMC28.24%11 212
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-18.33%8 100
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group