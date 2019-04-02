Log in
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LIMITED

(GKP)
Gulf Keystone Petroleum : Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") Award

04/02/2019 | 06:12pm EDT

Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part in or into the United States or any jurisdiction other than the United Kingdom and Bermuda where to do so would constitute a contravention of the relevant laws or regulations of such jurisdiction. This announcement (and the information contained herein) does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would constitute a contravention of the relevant laws or regulations of such jurisdiction.

2 April 2019

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LSE: GKP)

('Gulf Keystone' or 'the Company')

Long Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP') Award

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited announces that pursuant to the 2014 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Long Term Incentive Plan, on 1 April 2019 awards over Common Shares ('2019 Awards') were granted to staff and the persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs') listed below.

The LTIP was approved by Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 17 July 2014; this is the second award to be made under the LTIP.

The 2019 Awards were made based on a price of 254p being the closing mid-market price of the Company on 29 March 2019. The vesting date for 2019 Awards is 1 April 2022, being the third anniversary from the award date. The 2019 Awards are in the form of nil cost options and vesting of them will be in accordance with performance conditions. No consideration is payable for the grant of an Award.

Performance Conditions

Vesting of the 2019 Awards is subject to both absolute and relative total shareholder return ('TSR') targets being met, each measure having a 50% weighting. TSR will be measured over the period of three years from the award date.

Awards

The following PDMRs have been granted awards under the LTIP:

Name

Position

Number of awards

Jane Barker

HR Director

48,529

Stuart Catterall

Chief Operating Officer

118,110

Ross Deutscher

Country Manager Kurdistan

62,750

Nadzeya Kernoha

Head of Finance

46,299

Gabriel Papineau-Legris

Commercial Director

58,932

Mark Parsley

Subsurface Manager

53,008

Alasdair Robinson

Legal Director/Company Secretary

60,094

In addition to the above, Awards over a total of 772,953 shares in aggregate have also been granted under the LTIP to eligible employees who are not PDMRs.

Enquiries:

Celicourt Communications:

+44(0) 20 7520 9266

Mark Antelme

Jimmy Lea

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Jane Barker

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Human Resources Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited

b)

LEI

213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited

ISIN: BMG4209G2077

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil cost award under the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

48,529

d)

Aggregated information

Single transaction as in 4c) above.

Nil consideration

e)

Date of the transaction

1 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Stuart Catterall

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited

b)

LEI

213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited

ISIN: BMG4209G2077

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil cost award under the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

118,110

d)

Aggregated information

Single transaction as in 4c) above.

Nil consideration

e)

Date of the transaction

1 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Ross Deutscher

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Country Manager - Kurdistan

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited

b)

LEI

213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited

ISIN: BMG4209G2077

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil cost award under the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

62,750

d)

Aggregated information

Single transaction as in 4c) above.

Nil consideration

e)

Date of the transaction

1 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Nadzeya Kernoha

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Head of Finance

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited

b)

LEI

213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited

ISIN: BMG4209G2077

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil cost award under the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

46,299

d)

Aggregated information

Single transaction as in 4c) above.

Nil consideration

e)

Date of the transaction

1 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Gabriel Papineau-Legris

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Commercial Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited

b)

LEI

213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited

ISIN: BMG4209G2077

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil cost award under the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

nil

58,932

d)

Aggregated information

Single transaction as in 4c) above.

Nil consideration

e)

Date of the transaction

1 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mark Parsley

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Subsurface Manager

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited

b)

LEI

213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited

ISIN: BMG4209G2077

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil cost award under the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

53,008

d)

Aggregated information

Single transaction as in 4c) above.

Nil consideration

e)

Date of the transaction

1 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Alasdair Robinson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Legal Director & Company Secretary

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited

b)

LEI

213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited

ISIN: BMG4209G2077

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil cost award under the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

60,094

d)

Aggregated information

Single transaction as in 4c) above.

Nil consideration

e)

Date of the transaction

1 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are made by the Company's Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this announcement but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent uncertainties, including both economic and business factors, underlying such forward-looking information. This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Group's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. This announcement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.

Disclaimer

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 22:11:00 UTC
