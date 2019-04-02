Gulf Keystone Petroleum : Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") Award
04/02/2019 | 06:12pm EDT
2 April 2019
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LSE: GKP)
('Gulf Keystone' or 'the Company')
Long Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP') Award
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited announces that pursuant to the 2014 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Long Term Incentive Plan, on 1 April 2019 awards over Common Shares ('2019 Awards') were granted to staff and the persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs') listed below.
The LTIP was approved by Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 17 July 2014; this is the second award to be made under the LTIP.
The 2019 Awards were made based on a price of 254p being the closing mid-market price of the Company on 29 March 2019. The vesting date for 2019 Awards is 1 April 2022, being the third anniversary from the award date. The 2019 Awards are in the form of nil cost options and vesting of them will be in accordance with performance conditions. No consideration is payable for the grant of an Award.
Performance Conditions
Vesting of the 2019 Awards is subject to both absolute and relative total shareholder return ('TSR') targets being met, each measure having a 50% weighting.TSR will be measured over the period of three years from the award date.
Awards
The following PDMRs have been granted awards under the LTIP:
Name
Position
Number of awards
Jane Barker
HR Director
48,529
Stuart Catterall
Chief Operating Officer
118,110
Ross Deutscher
Country Manager Kurdistan
62,750
Nadzeya Kernoha
Head of Finance
46,299
Gabriel Papineau-Legris
Commercial Director
58,932
Mark Parsley
Subsurface Manager
53,008
Alasdair Robinson
Legal Director/Company Secretary
60,094
In addition to the above, Awards over a total of 772,953 shares in aggregate have also been granted under the LTIP to eligible employees who are not PDMRs.
The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Jane Barker
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Human Resources Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited
b)
LEI
213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited
ISIN: BMG4209G2077
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of nil cost award under the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
48,529
d)
Aggregated information
Single transaction as in 4c) above.
Nil consideration
e)
Date of the transaction
1 April 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Stuart Catterall
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Operating Officer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited
b)
LEI
213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited
ISIN: BMG4209G2077
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of nil cost award under the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
118,110
d)
Aggregated information
Single transaction as in 4c) above.
Nil consideration
e)
Date of the transaction
1 April 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Ross Deutscher
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Country Manager - Kurdistan
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited
b)
LEI
213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited
ISIN: BMG4209G2077
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of nil cost award under the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
62,750
d)
Aggregated information
Single transaction as in 4c) above.
Nil consideration
e)
Date of the transaction
1 April 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Nadzeya Kernoha
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Head of Finance
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited
b)
LEI
213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited
ISIN: BMG4209G2077
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of nil cost award under the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
46,299
d)
Aggregated information
Single transaction as in 4c) above.
Nil consideration
e)
Date of the transaction
1 April 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Gabriel Papineau-Legris
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Commercial Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited
b)
LEI
213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited
ISIN: BMG4209G2077
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of nil cost award under the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
nil
58,932
d)
Aggregated information
Single transaction as in 4c) above.
Nil consideration
e)
Date of the transaction
1 April 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mark Parsley
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Subsurface Manager
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited
b)
LEI
213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited
ISIN: BMG4209G2077
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of nil cost award under the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
53,008
d)
Aggregated information
Single transaction as in 4c) above.
Nil consideration
e)
Date of the transaction
1 April 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Alasdair Robinson
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Legal Director & Company Secretary
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited
b)
LEI
213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited
ISIN: BMG4209G2077
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of nil cost award under the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
60,094
d)
Aggregated information
Single transaction as in 4c) above.
Nil consideration
e)
Date of the transaction
1 April 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Disclaimer
