Gulf Keystone Petroleum : Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") Award

2 April 2019

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LSE: GKP)

('Gulf Keystone' or 'the Company')

Long Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP') Award

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited announces that pursuant to the 2014 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Long Term Incentive Plan, on 1 April 2019 awards over Common Shares ('2019 Awards') were granted to staff and the persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs') listed below.

The LTIP was approved by Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 17 July 2014; this is the second award to be made under the LTIP.

The 2019 Awards were made based on a price of 254p being the closing mid-market price of the Company on 29 March 2019. The vesting date for 2019 Awards is 1 April 2022, being the third anniversary from the award date. The 2019 Awards are in the form of nil cost options and vesting of them will be in accordance with performance conditions. No consideration is payable for the grant of an Award.

Performance Conditions

Vesting of the 2019 Awards is subject to both absolute and relative total shareholder return ('TSR') targets being met, each measure having a 50% weighting. TSR will be measured over the period of three years from the award date.

Awards

The following PDMRs have been granted awards under the LTIP:

Name Position Number of awards Jane Barker HR Director 48,529 Stuart Catterall Chief Operating Officer 118,110 Ross Deutscher Country Manager Kurdistan 62,750 Nadzeya Kernoha Head of Finance 46,299 Gabriel Papineau-Legris Commercial Director 58,932 Mark Parsley Subsurface Manager 53,008 Alasdair Robinson Legal Director/Company Secretary 60,094

In addition to the above, Awards over a total of 772,953 shares in aggregate have also been granted under the LTIP to eligible employees who are not PDMRs.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jane Barker 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Human Resources Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited ISIN: BMG4209G2077 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil cost award under the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 48,529 d) Aggregated information Single transaction as in 4c) above. Nil consideration e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Stuart Catterall 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited ISIN: BMG4209G2077 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil cost award under the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 118,110 d) Aggregated information Single transaction as in 4c) above. Nil consideration e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ross Deutscher 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Country Manager - Kurdistan b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited ISIN: BMG4209G2077 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil cost award under the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 62,750 d) Aggregated information Single transaction as in 4c) above. Nil consideration e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nadzeya Kernoha 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Head of Finance b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited ISIN: BMG4209G2077 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil cost award under the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 46,299 d) Aggregated information Single transaction as in 4c) above. Nil consideration e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Gabriel Papineau-Legris 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Commercial Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited ISIN: BMG4209G2077 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil cost award under the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) nil 58,932 d) Aggregated information Single transaction as in 4c) above. Nil consideration e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mark Parsley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Subsurface Manager b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited ISIN: BMG4209G2077 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil cost award under the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 53,008 d) Aggregated information Single transaction as in 4c) above. Nil consideration e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Alasdair Robinson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Legal Director & Company Secretary b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited ISIN: BMG4209G2077 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil cost award under the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 60,094 d) Aggregated information Single transaction as in 4c) above. Nil consideration e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

