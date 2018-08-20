Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited    GKP   BMG4209G2077

GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LIMITED (GKP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/17 05:35:06 pm
263 GBp   +0.19%
08:16aGULF KEYSTONE P : Shaikan Payment Update
PU
08/08GULF KEYSTONE P : Notice of Half Year Results
AQ
08/03GULF KEYSTONE P : Notice of Half Year Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Gulf Keystone Petroleum : Shaikan Payment Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 08:16am CEST
RNS Number : 2087Y
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.
20 August 2018


20 August 2018

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company")

Shaikan Payment Update

Gulf Keystone confirms that a gross payment of $27.0 million ($21.2 million net to GKP) has been received from the Kurdistan Regional Government for Shaikan crude oil sales during May 2018.

The information communicated in this announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum:

+44 (0) 20 7514 1400

Jón Ferrier, CEO


Sami Zouari, CFO




Celicourt Communications:

+44 (0) 20 7520 9266

Mark Antelme

Jimmy Lea


or visit:www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the operator of the Shaikan field with current production capacity of 40,000 barrels of oil per day. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. These statements are made by the Company and its Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this announcement but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent risks and uncertainties, including both economic and business factors and/or factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Group's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. This announcement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
STRSFAFIWFASEFA

Disclaimer

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 06:15:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LI
08:16aGULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM : Shaikan Payment Update
PU
08/08GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM : Notice of Half Year Results
AQ
08/03GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM : Notice of Half Year Results
PU
07/30GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM : Settlement of US$ 100 Million Bond Issue
AQ
07/26GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM : Settlement of US$ 100 Million Bond Issue
PU
07/13GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM : Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
07/13GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM : Shaikan Payment Update
PU
07/13GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM : Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PU
07/06GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM : Completes USD 100 million bond issue
PU
06/29GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM : Report on Payments to Governments for 2017
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/12Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/11Gulf Keystone Petroleum reports FY results 
2017Gulf Keystone Petroleum reports 1H results 
2017Gulf Keystone Petroleum's (GUKYF) CEO Jon Ferrier on Q4 2016 Results - Earnin.. 
2017GULF KEYSTONE PET ORD NEW 2016 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 221 M
EBIT 2018 87,3 M
Net income 2018 77,6 M
Finance 2018 172 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 9,86
P/E ratio 2019 7,37
EV / Sales 2018 2,70x
EV / Sales 2019 2,36x
Capitalization 769 M
Chart GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,13 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jon Ferrier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jacobus Gerardus Huijskes Non-Executive Chairman
Stuart Catterall Chief Operating Officer
Sami Zouari Chief Financial Officer & Director
Garrett Soden Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LIMITED145.22%767
CONOCOPHILLIPS27.11%81 079
CNOOC LTD6.77%68 194
EOG RESOURCES6.36%66 475
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION6.64%60 151
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-0.62%41 705
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.