GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LIMITED (GKP)
Gulf Keystone Petroleum : Shaikan Payment Update

09/13/2018 | 09:43am CEST
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.
13 September 2018


Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company")

Shaikan Payment Update

Gulf Keystone confirms that a gross payment of $22.6 million ($17.7 million net to GKP) has been received from the Kurdistan Regional Government for Shaikan crude oil sales during June 2018.

The information communicated in this announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum:

+44 (0) 20 7514 1400

Jón Ferrier, CEO


Sami Zouari, CFO




Celicourt Communications:

+44 (0) 20 7520 9266

Mark Antelme

Jimmy Lea


or visit:www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the operator of the Shaikan field with current production capacity of 40,000 barrels of oil per day. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. These statements are made by the Company and its Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this announcement but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent risks and uncertainties, including both economic and business factors and/or factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Group's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. This announcement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
Disclaimer

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 07:42:09 UTC
