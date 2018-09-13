Gulf Keystone Petroleum : Shaikan Payment Update



13 September 2018

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company")

Shaikan Payment Update

Gulf Keystone confirms that a gross payment of $22.6 million ($17.7 million net to GKP) has been received from the Kurdistan Regional Government for Shaikan crude oil sales during June 2018.

The information communicated in this announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the operator of the Shaikan field with current production capacity of 40,000 barrels of oil per day. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

