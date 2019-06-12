Log in
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LIMITED

(GKP)
06/12
226.5 GBp   +0.89%
Gulf Keystone Petroleum : Shaikan Payment Update

06/12/2019

RNS Number : 8855B

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.

12 June 2019

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) ("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company")

Shaikan Payment Update

Gulf Keystone confirms that a gross payment of $13.6 million ($10.7 million net to GKP) has been received from the Kurdistan Regional Government for Shaikan crude oil sales during February 2019.

The information communicated in this announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation

596/2014.

Enquiries:

Celicourt Communications:

+44 (0) 20 7520 9266

Mark Antelme

Jimmy Lea

or visit:www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. These statements are made by the Company and its Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this announcement but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent risks and uncertainties, including both economic and business factors and/or factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Group's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. This announcement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. published this content on 12 June 2019
