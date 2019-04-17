Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited    GKP   BMG4209G2077

GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LIMITED

(GKP)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 04/17 06:43:26 am
252.5 GBp   -0.98%
06:28aTR-1 : notification of major holdings
PU
04/12TR-1 : notification of major holdings
PU
04/03GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Long Term Incentive Plan Award
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TR-1: notification of major holdings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 06:28am EDT

RNS Number : 4118W

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.

17 April 2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd

existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2.Reason for the notification(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington, DE, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

15/04/2019

reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

16/04/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights

% of voting rights through financial

Total

Total of both in %

number of

attached to shares

instruments

(8.A + 8.B)

voting rights

(total of 8. A)

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

of issuervii

Resulting situation on

the date on which

Below 5%

N/A

Below 5%

229,429,566

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

notification (if

5.00%

N/A

5.00%

applicable)

8.Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

%of voting rights

shares

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

ISIN code (if

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

possible)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

BMG4209G2077

Below 5%

Below 5%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

Below 5%

Below 5%

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Conversion Periodxi
datex

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the

instrument

instrument is exercised/converted.

%of voting rights

Type of

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or cash

Number of

financial

Conversion Period

%of voting rights

datex

settlementxii

voting rights

instrument

xi

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9.Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation(please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please add

X

additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if it

% of voting rights

through financial

Total of both if it equals or is

Namexv

equals or is higher

instruments if it equals

higher than the notifiable

than the notifiable

or is higher than the

threshold

threshold

notifiable threshold

See Attachment

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

James Michael

020 7743 3650

Place of completion12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

Date of completion

16 April, 2019

Section 9 Attachment

% of voting rights

Total of both if

% of voting rights if

through financial

it equals or is

Namexv

it equals or is

instruments if it

higher than the

higher than the

equals or is higher

notifiable

notifiable threshold

than the notifiable

threshold

threshold

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

Limited

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

National Association

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock Canada Holdings LP

BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC

BlackRock Asset Management Canada

Limited

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

HOLBIGDSBDBBGCL

Disclaimer

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 10:27:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LI
06:28aTR-1 : notification of major holdings
PU
04/12TR-1 : notification of major holdings
PU
04/03GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Long Term Incentive Plan Award
AQ
04/02GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM : Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") Award
PU
03/28GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM : 2018 Full Year Results Announcement
AQ
03/28GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM : 2018 Full Year Results
PU
03/19GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM : Shaikan Payment Update
AQ
03/19GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM : Shaikan Payment Update
PU
03/12GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM : Operational and Corporate Update
AQ
03/11GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM : Operational and Corporate Update
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 254 M
EBIT 2019 76,0 M
Net income 2019 88,0 M
Finance 2019 169 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,53
P/E ratio 2020 3,87
EV / Sales 2019 2,35x
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
Capitalization 766 M
Chart GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,74 $
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jon Ferrier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jacobus Gerardus Huijskes Non-Executive Chairman
Stuart Catterall Chief Operating Officer
Sami Zouari Chief Financial Officer & Director
Garrett Soden Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LIMITED40.88%766
CNOOC LTD22.53%84 923
CONOCOPHILLIPS5.60%74 514
EOG RESOURCES INC.17.36%59 368
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION3.23%47 617
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD20.25%36 467
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About