TR-1: notification of major holdings

RNS Number : 4118W
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.
17 April 2019
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd
existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
2.Reason for the notification(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
BlackRock, Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington, DE, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
15/04/2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
16/04/2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights
Total
Total of both in %
attached to shares
instruments
(8.A + 8.B)
(total of 8. A)
|
Resulting situation on
|
the date on which
Below 5%
229,429,566
threshold was
Position of previous
|
5.00%
8.Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rightsix
%of voting rights
shares
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
BMG4209G2077
Below 5%
Below 5%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
Below 5%
|
Below 5%
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Conversion Periodxi
datex
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the
instrument is exercised/converted.
Type of
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
Number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9.Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation(please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please add
X
% of voting rights if it
|
through financial
Total of both if it equals or is
Namexv
|
instruments if it equals
higher than the notifiable
|
threshold
threshold
notifiable threshold
See Attachment
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
James Michael
020 7743 3650
Place of completion12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
Date of completion
16 April, 2019
Section 9 Attachment
% of voting rights
Total of both if
% of voting rights if
through financial
it equals or is
Namexv
it equals or is
instruments if it
higher than the
higher than the
equals or is higher
notifiable
notifiable threshold
than the notifiable
threshold
threshold
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
National Association
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Canada Holdings LP
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
BlackRock Asset Management Canada
Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
