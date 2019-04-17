TR-1: notification of major holdings

RNS Number : 4118W

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.

17 April 2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer X

2.Reason for the notification(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name BlackRock, Inc. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 15/04/2019 reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 16/04/2019 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total Total of both in % number of attached to shares instruments (8.A + 8.B) voting rights (total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which Below 5% N/A Below 5% 229,429,566 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 5.00% N/A 5.00% applicable)

8.Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of Number of voting rightsix %of voting rights shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive possible) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) BMG4209G2077 Below 5% Below 5%