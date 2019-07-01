Log in
GULF MARINE SERVICES PLC    GMS   GB00BJVWTM27

GULF MARINE SERVICES PLC

(GMS)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/01 07:24:07 am
9.98 GBp   +7.31%
07:43aGULF MARINE SERVICES : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
07:08aGULF MARINE SERVICES : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
05/30GULF MARINE SERVICES PLC : - Results of Annual General Meeting
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gulf Marine Services : Second Price Monitoring Extn

07/01/2019 | 07:43am EDT

RNS Number : 0480E

Gulf Marine Services PLC

01 July 2019

Second Price Monitoring Extension

A second and final Price Monitoring Extension has been activated in this security. The auction call period is extended in this security for a further 5 minutes.

Following the first price monitoring extension this security would still have executed more than a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today. London Stock Exchange electronic order book users have a final opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in this security prior to the auction execution.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

APMUGUMUMUPBGGG

Disclaimer

Gulf Marine Services plc published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 11:42:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 128 M
EBIT 2019 27,0 M
Net income 2019 -3,50 M
Debt 2019 390 M
Yield 2019 0
P/E ratio 2019 -11,8x
P/E ratio 2020 -39,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,38x
EV / Sales2020 3,01x
Capitalization 41,4 M
Chart GULF MARINE SERVICES PLC
Duration : Period :
Gulf Marine Services PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GULF MARINE SERVICES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,35  $
Last Close Price 0,12  $
Spread / Highest target 327%
Spread / Average Target 199%
Spread / Lowest Target 78,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Duncan Anderson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon John Newton Heale Chairman
Simon Cook Chief Operating Officer
John Davies Brown Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & IR Contact
Simon George Batey Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GULF MARINE SERVICES PLC-10.58%41
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK12.63%24 963
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD24.26%8 087
HAPAG-LLOYD AG71.88%7 696
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD-16.11%3 523
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPRTATN CO LTD46.17%3 354
