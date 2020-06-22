High Sierra Technologies, Inc. Announces Private Placement Offering

Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2020) - High Sierra Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: HSTI ("HSTI") today announced its intention to offer 2,000,000 shares of its common stock priced at $1.50 per share exclusively to "accredited investors" pursuant to a Private Placement Memorandum. There is a minimum purchase requirement of $10,000.00. The offering may continue until the Maximum Offering amount of $3,000,000 is raised or until May 1, 2021, whichever occurs first. The offering may be terminated by HSTI at any time.

These securities have not been registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission nor with any state securities agency. These securities are being offered pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended pursuant to Rule 506 of Regulation D, and from the registration requirements of the securities laws of the states in which the securities will be offered. The securities are subject to certain restrictions on resale and may be resold only as permitted under applicable federal and state securities laws.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Legislation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements may include without limitation statements regarding HSTI's estimated revenues, gross margins, operating expenses, business models and business plans. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

HSTI is a company specializing in the development and licensing of patentable technology for use in the creation of substantially odorless and tasteless cannabis and hemp products.

HSTI trades under OTC symbol "HSTI".

Our website may be viewed at www.high-sierra.com

Investor Relations Contact

info@high-sierra.com

Tel: (775) 410 4100

