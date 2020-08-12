High Sierra Technologies, Inc. Has Received United States Patent Number 10,737,198

Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2020) - On August 11, 2020, High Sierra Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: HSTI) ("HSTI"), as the assignee of Application Number 16/255.157, CANNABIS PRODUCTS MODIFIED BY REMOVING VOLATILE ORGANIC COMPOUNDS AND ADDING VOLATILE UNSATURATED HYDROCARBONS, filed by Vincent C. Lombardi, one of the founders of HSTI and its current President and Chief Executive Officer, was issued United States Patent Number 10,737,198 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (the "USPTO").

Now that United States Patent Number 10,737,198 has been formally issued by the USPTO, HSTI will proceed to begin actively marketing and licensing its patented technologies in both the cannabis and hemp market spaces as well as pursuing its own uses of its patented technologies in relation to various end user products that can benefit from its patented technologies. In regards to yesterday's issuance of United States Patent Number 10,737,198, Vincent C. Lombardi, President and Chief Executive Officer of HSTI, has stated that "we believe that as a result of the issuance of this Patent it will allow HSTI to be able to effectively control the marketplace for many types of cannabis and hemp products including low, or no, odor cannabis and hemp products in the United States. This will allow HSTI to start generating licensing revenue from the technology disclosed in United States Patent Number 10,737,198."

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Legislation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements may include without limitation statements regarding HSTI's estimated revenues, gross margins, operating expenses, business models and business plans. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

HSTI is a company specializing in the development and licensing of patentable technology for use in the creation of many types of cannabis and hemp products including low, or no, odor cannabis and hemp products.

HSTI trades under OTC symbol "HSTI".

Our website may be viewed at www.high-sierra.com.

Investor Relations Contact

info@high-sierra.com

Telephone No.: 775.410.4100

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61526