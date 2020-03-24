Log in
GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION (GPOR)

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION

(GPOR)
News 


Gulfport Energy : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against of Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)

03/24/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming May 18, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Gulfport Energy Corporation (“Gulfport Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GPOR) investors who purchased securities between May 3, 2019 and February 27, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Gulfport Energy investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information here or contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, via email shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On February 27, 2020, Gulfport Energy disclosed that its third quarter 2019 financial statements should no longer be relied upon due to material misstatements. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, Gulfport Energy (1) understated its accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment by $554 million, (2) overstated its income from operations by $554 million, and (3) overstated its net income by $436 million.

On this news, Gulfport Energy’s stock price fell $0.0807, or nearly 9%, to close at $0.8196 per share on February 28, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that a material weakness existed in Gulfport’s internal control over financial reporting; (2) that, accordingly, Gulfport’s disclosure controls and procedures were ineffective; (3) that, as a result, Gulfport’s financial statements contained multiple misstatements; and (4) that, as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Gulfport Energy securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 18, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 939 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -120 M
Debt 2020 1 991 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,96x
P/E ratio 2021 -1,37x
EV / Sales2020 2,23x
EV / Sales2021 2,45x
Capitalization 106 M
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Wood President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Houston Chairman
Donnie Moore Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Quentin R. Hicks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ben T. Morris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION-78.18%113
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.52%1 522 085
CNOOC LIMITED5.47%38 974
CONOCOPHILLIPS-62.25%29 018
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-58.76%20 308
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-59.51%10 235
