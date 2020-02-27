Gulfport Energy : SEC Filing (POSASR)

Log in
02/27/2020 | 05:11pm EST

POSASR

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2020

Registration No. 333-217362

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

POST-EFFECTIVE AMENDMENT NO. 1

TO

FORM S-3

REGISTRATION STATEMENT

UNDER

THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Delaware 73-1521290

(State or Other Jurisdiction of

Incorporation or Organization)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification Number)

3001 Quail Springs Parkway

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73134

(402) 252-4600

(Address, Including Zip Code, and Telephone Number, Including Area Code, of Registrant's Principal Executive Offices)

Patrick K. Craine

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Gulfport Energy Corporation

3001 Quail Springs Parkway

Houston, Texas 73134

(405) 252-4600

(Name, Address, Including Zip Code, and Telephone Number, Including Area Code, of Agent for Service)

Copy to:

Clinton W. Rancher

Baker Botts L.L.P.

910 Louisiana Street

Houston, Texas 77002

(713) 229-1234

Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public: Not applicable.

If the only securities being registered on this Form are being offered pursuant to dividend or interest reinvestment plans, please check the following box. ☐

If any of the securities being registered on this Form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, other than securities offered only in connection with dividend or interest reinvestment plans, check the following box. ☐

If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, please check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐

If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐

If this Form is a registration statement pursuant to General Instruction I.D., or a post-effective amendment thereto that shall become effective upon filing with the Commission pursuant to Rule 462(e) under the Securities Act, check the following box. ☒

If this Form is a post-effective amendment to a registration statement filed pursuant to General Instruction I.D. filed to register additional securities or additional classes of securities pursuant to Rule 413(b) under the Securities Act, check the following box. ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of 'large accelerated filer,' 'accelerated filer,' 'smaller reporting company' and 'emerging growth company' in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer Accelerated filer
Non-accelerated filer Smaller reporting company
Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. ☐

Explanatory Note

This Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 to the Registration Statement ('Post-Effective Amendment') on Form S-3 (Commission File No. 333-217362), or the Registration Statement, of Gulfport Energy Corporation (the 'Company') is being filed to deregister any and all unsold securities as of the date hereof under the Registration Statement because the Company will no longer be a well-known seasoned issuer, as such term is defined in Rule 405 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, upon the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31.

The Company, by filing the Post-Effective Amendment, hereby terminates the effectiveness of the Registration Statement and deregisters any and all securities unsold under the Registration Statement as of the date hereof.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the registrant certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form S-3 and has duly caused this Registration Statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the City of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on February 27, 2020.

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION
By: /s/ Patrick Craine
Patrick K. Craine
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 327 M
EBIT 2019 279 M
Net income 2019 270 M
Debt 2019 1 948 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 0,59x
P/E ratio 2020 9,55x
EV / Sales2019 1,59x
EV / Sales2020 2,02x
Capitalization 160 M
Chart GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Gulfport Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2,63  $
Last Close Price 1,00  $
Spread / Highest target 400%
Spread / Average Target 163%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Wood President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Houston Chairman
Donnie Moore Chief Operating Officer
Quentin R. Hicks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ben T. Morris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION-67.11%160
CNOOC LIMITED1.25%65 076
CONOCOPHILLIPS-21.31%55 322
EOG RESOURCES INC.-24.55%36 767
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-12.69%31 911
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-12.18%30 569
