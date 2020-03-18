Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gulfport Energy Corporation    GPOR

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION

(GPOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Investors Who Have Suffered $100K+ Losses to Contact its Attorneys: Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 08:58pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges investors in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) who have suffered losses in excess of $100,000 to submit their losses now.  A securities fraud class action has been filed and certain investors may have valuable claims. 

Class Period: May 3, 2019Feb. 27, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 18, 2020
Sign Upwww.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/GPOR
Contact An Attorney Now: GPOR@hbsslaw.com 
                                               844-916-0895

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) Securities Class Action:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and misleading statements about the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls and procedures over financial reporting and investor disclosures, as well as the accuracy of its financial statements.

Specifically, according to the complaint, Defendants misrepresented and concealed (a) material weaknesses in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting, (b) deficiencies in the Company's disclosure controls and procedures, and (c) resulting misstatements in the Company's financial reports. 

Investors began to learn the truth, according to the complaint, on Feb. 27, 2020, when Gulfport disclosed that its 3Q 2019 financial statements contained material misstatements.  Gulfport admitted it (1) understated its accumulated depreciation, depletion, and amortization (DD&A) by $553 million, (2) overstated its income from operations by $553 million, (3) overstated its net income by $436 million, and had a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting. 

This news drove the price of Gulfport shares sharply lower.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving Gulfport intentionally misled investors with its admittedly faulty asset and expense accounting," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased shares of Gulfport and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Gulfport should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email GPOR@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-national-trial-attorneys-encourages-gulfport-energy-gpor-investors-who-have-suffered-100k-losses-to-contact-its-attorneys-securities-fraud-class-action-filed-301026535.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATIO
08:58pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORN : Securities Fraud Class Action Filed
PR
05:52pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
03:01pGPOR Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Alerts Gulfport Energy Corporation In..
BU
09:11aINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
03/17GPOR ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Filing of Securities Class Act..
BU
03/17GULFPORT ENERGY ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Actio..
BU
03/17GULFPORT ENERGY CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
03/10Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Gulfport Ene..
PR
03/05GULFPORT ENERGY ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Gulfport En..
BU
03/03GPOR SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholder..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group