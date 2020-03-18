Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gulfport Energy Corporation    GPOR

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION

(GPOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Gulfport Energy Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 09:11am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Gulfport Energy Corporation (“Gulfport” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: GPOR) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 3, 2019 and February 27, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 18, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Gulfport admitted on February 27, 2020, that its financial statements for both the three and nine-month periods ending September 30, 2019, "should no longer be relied upon due to material misstatements." The Company also disclosed, "the Company has reassessed its conclusions regarding its disclosure controls and procedures as of September 30, 2019 in light of the misstatements," and, "as a result, the Company has determined that a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting existed as of September 30, 2019, and therefore the Company has concluded that its disclosure controls and procedures as of September 30, 2019 were not effective." Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Gulfport, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATIO
09:11aINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
03/17GPOR ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Filing of Securities Class Act..
BU
03/17GULFPORT ENERGY ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Actio..
BU
03/17GULFPORT ENERGY CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
03/10Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Gulfport Ene..
PR
03/05GULFPORT ENERGY ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Gulfport En..
BU
03/03GPOR SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholder..
PR
03/02Chevron offering U.S. workers buyouts to trim staffing - sources
RE
03/02GULFPORT ENERGY CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
03/02GULFPORT ENERGY : Firefly Value Partners Corrects Gulfport Energy's False Statem..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 939 M
EBIT 2020 27,7 M
Net income 2020 -90,7 M
Debt 2020 1 991 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,23x
P/E ratio 2021 -1,44x
EV / Sales2020 2,24x
EV / Sales2021 2,48x
Capitalization 109 M
Chart GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Gulfport Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 1,68  $
Last Close Price 0,68  $
Spread / Highest target 635%
Spread / Average Target 147%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Wood President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Houston Chairman
Donnie Moore Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Quentin R. Hicks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ben T. Morris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION-77.63%109
CNOOC LIMITED2.17%42 558
CONOCOPHILLIPS-59.63%28 380
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-63.12%17 980
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-69.14%10 785
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD-45.03%10 658
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group