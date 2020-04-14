Log in
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) for Misleading Shareholders

04/14/2020 | 05:44pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that it is investigating Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Company's officers and directors for breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders. Gulfport Energy engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Gulfport's misconduct, click here.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) Discloses Material Weakness in Financial Reporting

On February 27, 2020, Gulfport disclosed that its previously issued financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, "should no longer be relied upon due to material misstatements." The Company further stated that as a consequence of these misstatements it determined "a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting existed as of September 30, 2019, and therefore the Company has concluded that its disclosure controls and procedures as of September 30, 2019 were not effective." On this news, Gulfport's stock price fell almost 9% to close at $0.82 per share.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
