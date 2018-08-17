GulfSlope Energy to Participate in EnerCom’s 2018 The Oil & Gas Conference

Log in
08/17/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

Management Presentation on August 21 Available Via Webcast

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GulfSlope Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: GSPE) (“GulfSlope” or the “Company”) today announced that it will participate in EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference to be held on August 19-22, 2018 at The Westin Denver Downtown in Denver, Colorado.  GulfSlope management will provide a formal presentation to investors on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at 6:25 PM Eastern (5:25 PM Central / 4:25 PM Mountain).

A live webcast of the Company’s presentation can be accessed by visiting the “Investors” page on the GulfSlope Energy website at ir.gulfslope.com. A replay of the presentation will also be available.

About GulfSlope Energy

GulfSlope Energy is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on exploring offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico.  To learn more, visit the GulfSlope Energy website at www.GulfSlope.com

Contacts

Al Petrie Advisors
Al Petrie
Phone:  504-258-9548
Email:  al@alpetrie.com		   GulfSlope Energy
John H. Malanga, CFO
Phone:  281-918-4103
Email:  john.malanga@gulfslope.com

 

Primary Logo


Managers
NameTitle
John N. Seitz Chairman, President, CEO & COO
John H. Malanga Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Brady Douglas Rodgers VP-Engineering & Business Development, IR Contact
Paul L. Morris Independent Director
Richard S. Langdon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GULFSLOPE ENERGY INC36.92%0
CONOCOPHILLIPS26.45%83 845
EOG RESOURCES7.41%71 282
CNOOC LTD6.77%69 620
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION5.92%61 001
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-1.47%42 746
