GOE: TEPPEN Celebrates 4M Downloads with December Update, Featuring Free Pack Tickets, Hero Skins, and New Game Mode

12/04/2019 | 03:35am EST

The 50M Yen Prize Pool TEPPEN World Championship to Take Place at the Tokyo International Forum

As a special thanks to the amazing fans around the world for reaching 4 million downloads, GungHo Online Entertainment (GOE) (TOKYO:3765) today announced one of the largest TEPPEN updates of the year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005330/en/

GungHo Online Entertainment (GOE) announced one of the largest TEPPEN updates of the year. The update gives players a new selection pack, Hero skins, and a new mode for the Capcom co-developed ultimate card battler. Dec. 2 - 24, players will earn free Pack Tickets from past TEPPEN card packs within their first four days of logging in. The first day’s login will gift Pack Tickets from the “CORE” card pack, while day two and three will earn them the “DAY OF NIGHTMARES” and “The Devils Awaken” packs respectively. On day four, players will receive a special new “WC2019 Selection Pack” ticket, featuring some of the most powerful and popular cards from the upcoming TEPPEN World Championship. 2019 TEPPEN World Championship is taking place at the Tokyo International Forum on December 21. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Available today, the update gives players a new selection pack, Hero skins, and a new mode for the Capcom co-developed ultimate card battler.

Between Dec. 2 - 24, players will earn free Pack Tickets from past TEPPEN card packs within their first four days of logging in. The first day’s login will gift Pack Tickets from the “CORE” card pack, while day two and three will earn them the “DAY OF NIGHTMARES” and “The Devils Awaken” packs respectively. On day four, players will receive a special new “WC2019 Selection Pack” ticket, featuring some of the most powerful and popular cards from the upcoming TEPPEN World Championship.

Additional WC2019 Selection Packs will be available during the update period for a limited time, which have a chance of dropping new skins for Rathalos, Chun-Li, Morrigan Aensland, and Albert Wesker. Any players wanting to give their Heroes a new look are encouraged to check them out.

A new mode, the EX Grand Prix, will also be available for a limited time. Similar to the Grand Prix mode already in TEPPEN, but only spanning a single round, the EX Grand Prix will provide players with new and exciting ways to play TEPPEN each time it opens. What’s more, players will earn rewards including Pack Tickets and special cards that rotate every month.

GOE also announced the venue of the 2019 TEPPEN World Championship. Taking place at the Tokyo International Forum on December 21, the World Championship will be free for all to enter. Additionally, anyone who attends will be eligible to receive exclusive Secret Cards. Pre-registration is available here.

For more information on TEPPEN, please visit the game’s official site (https://teppenthegame.com/en/) or Twitter( https://twitter.com/PlayTEPPEN).

For information on GungHo Online Entertainment America, visit www.gunghoonline.com, or visit GungHo on Twitter or Facebook.

ABOUT TEPPEN

There’s only one way to Rise to the Top – playing TEPPEN! TEPPEN is the Ultimate Card Battle game where units you command operate in real-time, featuring dynamic action with over-the-top attacks blowing up your screen. With astonishing graphics and a cutting-edge battle system, TEPPEN is the card game to end all other card games! Command popular Heroes (characters) from Monster Hunter, Devil May Cry, Street Fighter, Resident Evil, and other series in All-Star action from Capcom's finest!

©GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
©CAPCOM U.S.A., INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Download:

Google Play Store
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.gungho.teppen

AmazonApp Store
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YD7TNZB

App Store

 


© Business Wire 2019
