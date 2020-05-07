GungHo Online Entertainment : Battle Ninja Gum Action Game for Nintendo Switch “Ninjala” Notice Regarding Delay Release Due to the Influence of COVID-19

Log in
05/07/2020 | 10:39pm EDT

May 8, 2020

To whom it may concern

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Battle Ninja Gum Action Game for Nintendo Switch™

"Ninjala"

Notice Regarding Delay Release Due to the Influence of COVID-19.

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Representative Director, President and CEO: Kazuki Morishita, hereinafter GungHo) is announcing that the release date of the battle ninja gum action game "Ninjala" for the Nintendo Switch™ will be postponed from May 28, 2020 to June 25, 2020* due to the influence of COVID-19.

"Ninjala" is a battle ninja gum action game where players can enjoy free-roaming 3D action battles in stages that allow for movement in all directions, whether running along walls or fighting in mid-air. Using height differences to their full advantage, players engage in fierce battles using various weapons and powerful ninjutsu techniques.

We are sorry for worrying everyone who look forward to releasing of this title. We continuously prevent the spread of COVID-19 and develop this game.

*Japan Standard Time

Basic Information

Title

Ninjala

Category

Battle Ninja Gum Action

Platform

Nintendo Switch

Release date

Thursday, June 25, 2020

No. of players

1-8 players (During online: 1-8 players / During offline:1 player)

Price

Free to Play with additional content and in-app purchases)

* Players can enjoy online matches without being subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online.

CERO

A

Available languages Japanese, English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Simplified Chinese and

Traditional Chinese, Korean

Official website

https://ninjalathegame.com/jp/

Publisher

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Copyright

©GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

  • The above Basic Information is the service information in Japan.
  • Game images are from the development stage and may differ from the final versions.
  • Company name, logo mark, product name, and service name are trademarks or registered trademarks.
  • The Nintendo Switch logo and the Nintendo Switch are trademarks of Nintendo Co. Ltd.
  • Details listed above are as of the date of announcement. Details are subject to change without notice.

Corporate Overview of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Company Name

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Address

Pacific Century Place Marunouchi, 1-11-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative Director,

Kazuki Morishita

President and CEO

Paid-in capital

5,338 million yen (as of December 31, 2019)

Established

July 1, 1998

URL

https://www.gungho.co.jp

For press inquiries on this press release, please contact:

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

IR Group Email: ir@gungho.jp

Disclaimer

Gungho Online Entertainment Inc. published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 02:38:00 UTC
