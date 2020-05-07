GungHo Online Entertainment : Battle Ninja Gum Action Game for Nintendo Switch “Ninjala” Notice Regarding Delay Release Due to the Influence of COVID-19

May 8, 2020

To whom it may concern

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Battle Ninja Gum Action Game for Nintendo Switch™

"Ninjala"

Notice Regarding Delay Release Due to the Influence of COVID-19.

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Representative Director, President and CEO: Kazuki Morishita, hereinafter GungHo) is announcing that the release date of the battle ninja gum action game "Ninjala" for the Nintendo Switch™ will be postponed from May 28, 2020 to June 25, 2020* due to the influence of COVID-19.

"Ninjala" is a battle ninja gum action game where players can enjoy free-roaming 3D action battles in stages that allow for movement in all directions, whether running along walls or fighting in mid-air. Using height differences to their full advantage, players engage in fierce battles using various weapons and powerful ninjutsu techniques.

We are sorry for worrying everyone who look forward to releasing of this title. We continuously prevent the spread of COVID-19 and develop this game.

*Japan Standard Time